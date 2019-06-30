Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 release date: OVA Episode 13 and uncensored Blu-Ray/DVD confirmed! Nande Koko ni Sensei ga manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Anime fans waiting for Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 to release can at least rest assured that Nande Koko ni Sensei ga Episode 13 will be an OVA episode that’s coming out in 2019.

What’s more, the Blu-Ray and DVD releases will allow fans to watch Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? uncensored.

Anime fans might not be too surprised to learn that Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher anime chief director Hiraku Kaneko was also the director for Tsurezure Children.

Toshikatsu Tokoro was the main director while Kazuhiko Tamura was both chief animation director and the character designer.

This article provides everything that is known about Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Unaired Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Episode 13 to release with Blu-Ray box set

The official website for the anime series has announced that a “complete, no-holds-barred edition” will be released as two Blu-Ray discs in a box set on December 11, 2019.

In addition to all 12 episodes that aired on TV, the Blu-Ray box set also includes Nande Koko ni Sensei ga Episode 13.

The story for the Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? OVA episode has not been announced. However, it’s supposed to be an anime original OVA episode so it may be a new story.

The Blu-Ray box set will include the unedited/uncensored versions of the episodes as well as the censored opening (OP) and ending (ED) theme songs.

The box set also includes the original soundtrack CD as a third disc and bonus extras such as a new manga chapter by creator Soborou.

Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? uncensored in the manga’s special DVD release

The story for the anime is based on the Nande Koko ni Sensei ga manga series by writer and illustrator Soborou. Originally published in Weekly Young Magazine as a one-shot series with the title Golden Times, the manga became a regular series in 2016 and changed its name.

The Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? manga series is up to Volume 7 as of June 2019. The manga has not yet been licensed for an official English translation, but there are fan-made scanlation projects that are not too far behind the official release.

The manga is pretty much what you’d expect if you took the basic premise of Domestic Girlfriend and dropped the main characters into bizarre erotic scenarios.

The manga is clearly targeting a certain audience since the second page depicts Sensei Kana Kojima nude, never mind every chapter after that. And it’s the same for every teacher introduced afterward, including Mayu Matsuzaki, Hikari Hazakura, and Chizuru Tachibana.

On the other hand, the anime version that was broadcast on Japanese TV and on Crunchyroll was censored by either teacher chalkboards or emotive faces.

Even scenes that were not blatantly censored had the girls wearing lingerie or the animators added opaque water, sheets, or some objects to cover up any sexual content (even toilets).

When Volume 7 released in June 2019 it came packaged with a DVD that provided the first four episodes of Nande Koko ni Sensei ga uncensored. The limited-edition Volume 7 also came with a 32-page booklet that was fully colored.

Otherwise, the anime was pretty much a panel-by-panel adaptation of the manga. Each manga volume introduced a new teacher-student love relationship that ended with the ship sailing, which is pretty unusual for any romcom anime since they have a tendency to drag things out with misunderstandings.

The scene with the cherry blossom trees at the end of Episode 12 is an anime original ending. Otherwise, the scene prior to the credits running lined up with the ending of manga Chapter 40 of Volume 4.

The good news is that manga readers can jump straight to Chapter 40.1 where Tachibana pretty much gives Tanaka a hands-on sex ed course. Since that scene is so explicit it’s likely that Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 will pick up with Chapter 41 of Volume 5.

The bad news is that when Episode 12 aired in June 2019 the manga did not provide enough source material for Nande Koko ni Sensei ga Season 2 to be produced quickly unless the second season relied on filler aka anime original content.

But based on the rate at which new manga chapters come out there should plenty of chapters available by 2020.

Nande Koko ni Sensei ga Season 2 release date

As of the last update, publisher Kodansha, Tear-Studio or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Nande Koko ni Sensei ga Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The business strategy for the anime definitely seems to be focused on boosting sales of the manga and Blu-Ray box sets. Merchandise and disc sales definitely play a role in deciding an anime’s fate, but in recent years the streaming income has become the major source of revenue.

That’s good news for the Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 since the first season was regularly popular on Crunchyroll.

Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

While romance has already bloomed for the other four lovebirds, Season 2 will open by introducing a new pairing that’s a little more complicated.

Yorito (Yori) Ito is a first-year student at Kawanuma West and he has a crush on Saya Matsukaze, teacher Mayu’s younger sister. The problem is that Yorito ends up finding himself in embarrassing erotic situations with a mutual American friend named Francesca Homura.

Although Francesca is only 16 years old, she already has a Bachelor’s degree from an overseas college. She’s returned to Kawanuma West as an Assistant Language Teacher, but it’s not long before the craziness ensues.

Yorito happened to be moving equipment in a back room so he missed Francesca’s introduction speech. Despite being childhood friends, Yorito doesn’t recognize Francesca now that she’s grown up.

Francesca dramatically throws herself at Yorito, claiming that she turned down multiple job offers just to return to Japan, but he’s more concerned with hiding from Saya and doesn’t pay attention!

Yorito and Saya try to help Francesca devise better teaching strategies, but that just provides more opportunities for Francesca to embarrass Yori in front of Saya. Never mind the awkward scenarios involving all three of them. In the end, which way will Yori’s heart sway?

The next teacher-student pair begins with Wataru Watanabe, a third-year student who begins skipping school because he finds his job as a retail clerk to be more fun.

The young man finds himself chased by Inokawa the Stalker Ghost, a scary teacher who has a reputation of giving curses and spilling people’s secrets. She will even say out loud odd things like, “I’ll need to eliminate you…”

Inokawa is determined to get Wataru to return to school. But is there more to this teacher than meets the eye?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Why The Hell Are You Here, Teacher!? Season 2 release date to watch what happens. Stay tuned!