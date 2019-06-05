Why is One Punch Man delayed? OPM Episode 21 (Season 2 Episode 9) delay made fun of by artist ONE

Anime fans are asking themselves why is One Punch Man delayed, especially when Hulu failed to stream One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 (or One Punch Man Episode 21) at the scheduled release date.

Unfortunately, Saitama has one foe he cannot quickly overcome with sheer overpowering might: tennis.

That’s right, tennis is the reason why Japan had One Punch Man delayed. The official OPM Twitter account revealed that due to the French Open 2019 schedule, One Punch Man Episode 21, “The Troubles of the Strongest,” had its broadcast delayed.

The reason is that Japanese TV stations will broadcast the tennis matches during the time slot normally occupied by the One Punch Man anime.

However, the release date for One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 was confirmed to be June 11, 2019.

Original OPM webcomic creator and One Punch Man writer ONE decided to make fun of the incident with a quick sketch that he released on Twitter.

It shows Saitama facing off against Genos and Sonic on the tennis court, but the Demon Cyborg can’t seem to hold himself back from attacking the reoccurring villain… even though they’re on the same team!

For those of you who can’t fathom waiting another week, you can check out this quick summary for OPM Episode 21:

“Just as Suiryu finds himself in the depths of despair, Saitama suddenly appears to help him out. But despite all Saitama’s strength, there’s still something bugging the hero that he just can’t seem to shake.”

Readers might also be interested in reading what to expect from One Punch Man Season 3. Let’s just hope the current delay is not a foreshadowing of things to come. Stay tuned!