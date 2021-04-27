Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 release date: Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3 predictions

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 will have all the students in the Misfits Class leveling up their powers. Pic credit: Bandai Namco Pictures

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 will have our titular hero, Iruma Suzuki, entering his second term at Babyls Demon School and competing in the Harvest Festival, butt how long will it be before the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3 anime comes out?

The anime is being produced by animation studio Bandai Namco Pictures with production provided by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The main staff for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. The entire main staff for the first season returned for the second season so it’s likely that they will return for the third season.

For the first two seasons, director Makoto Moriwaki (Associate Producer for Yuri!! On Ice) was helming the project. Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Girls’ Last Tour anime) was handling the series composition. Composer Akimitsu Honma (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku) created the music. Artist Satohiko Sano (Talentless Nana) was the character designer.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

The first two seasons both had two cours. What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

The first season had 23 episodes that released in Fall 2019 through Winter 2020. The second season premiered on April 17, 2021.

Crunchyroll is streaming the new anime episodes with English subtitles as they air on Japanese TV. The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun English dub for the first season was released in early 2020.

Presumably, the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 dub will be released in 2021, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The finale for the second season, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 Episode 21 released in September 2021 at the end of the Summer 2021 anime season.

This article provides everything that is known about Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3 release date predictions: Is late 2022 likely?

As of the last update, NHK, Bandai Namco Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of another anime TV sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

The anime has received a good response from anime fans with Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun reviews happily extolling the virtues of both seasons. It does not have much competition since it’s one of the few anime comedies in recent years that is not also an isekai.

(Or, is it? If you think about it, Iruma was transported to another world, the Netherworld, right from the get-go. Instead of being Truck-kun’ed, he was SulliVAN’ed. Pardon the pun. Ahem.)

From a financial perspective, the first Blu-Ray/DVD disc volume of Season 1 only sold 391 in its first week in Japan. However, the anime is regularly featured in the top 10 of Crunchyroll’s Popular Anime list, with the second season often being higher than notable competitors like The Slime Diaries, To Your Eternity, Higehiro, Tokyo Revengers, and How NOT To Summon a Demon Lord.

NHK seems to be setting up the series for annual releases. The second season was teased by the first season’s finale, so it’s possible the second season’s finale episode will also tease Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 3.

Assuming that the third season is announced in September 2021, it’s predicted that the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 release date will be in late 2022 or early 2023.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun by writer and illustrator Osamu Nishi (Hotel Helheim).

New chapters are released weekly in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine. When the anime’s second season first premiered in April 2021, the manga series was up to Volume 21 and over 200 chapters had been released.

A spin-off series called the Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! (We Are the Main Characters of the Demon World!) manga started serializing in January 2021. As of March 2021, it was up to Volume 4.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed the rights to the official English translation for the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga series.

Thankfully, there are unofficial fan-made scanlation projects. Thanks to the popularity of the anime TV series, the raw chapters have all been translated and there are weekly updates.

The cover of Welcome To Demon School! Imura-kunk Volume 21 features the beautiful Azazel Ameri. Pic credit: Osamu Nishi

Some anime adaptations of manga series attempt to create panel-by-panel episodes that are absolutely faithful to the source material. While the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime does make changes and reorders some events (Clara’s seduction lesson originally took place after the Cannonball Execution arc), even manga purists agree that the additions were welcome.

For example, Purson Soi, the purple-haired guy in the Misfits class, was only briefly shown in the earlier manga chapters, but he’s a background character from the beginning in the anime. Purson continues to show up regularly even in Season 2 so spotting him is like a game of “Where’s Purson?”.

The ultimate wallpaper person Purson (Iruma must be so jealous) eventually receives his own story arc in Chapters 147 through 151 as the 13th student of the Misfits Class. He’s even the cover character for manga Volume 18. Depending on the anime’s pacing, the story arc could be adapted by the third season, but Purson’s arc is more likely to be in the first half of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4.

Rather than resorting to filler content, the first season also spiced up the story by adding several musical numbers as surprise bonuses. Of course, it’s up to the individual whether having Clara singing is annoying or humorous.

Sometimes anime can be better than the source material. Sexy Alicred is an anime original visual joke that the manga was lacking. Pic credit: Bandai Namco Pictures

The pacing of the first season stayed close to two chapters adapted per episode. The first season ended by adapting Chapter 43 from Volume 6.

Episode 23 served as both a bridge to the second season and an anime original conclusion that showed how Iruma had come to realize he now fits in with the people of the Netherworld. Episode 24 picked up the story with a mini-recap that was based on the beginning of manga Chapter 44.

The glaring problem with the transition between seasons was the cliffhanger ending where Lord Sullivan is mortified to be told off by an Evil Iruma. Anime-only audiences were probably given whiplash since grumpy Iruma was nowhere in sight even several episodes into the second season.

Of course, manga readers knew this was coming since Azazel Ameri and the Student Council Training arc were up next. Iruma won’t be transformed into his wicked phase until at least Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 Episode 5.

What’s notable is that Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 Episode 2 upped the pacing to three chapters, 46 through 48. The anime skipped a scene where a starving Iruma was distracted by a magic circuit puzzle

Otherwise, the episode extended certain jokes and added extra scenes. The best part was when Ameri’s father Henri imagined Iruma and Ameri’s married life with “grandpa Henri” holding a baby that looked just like Lord Sullivan!

Based on the credits showing Amy Kirio in prison, we know that the second season will adapt until at least Chapter 88. Assuming the second season skips filler content like musical numbers, it’s very possible that the second season will slightly increase the pacing for certain episodes and adapt 51 manga chapters despite having fewer episodes in total.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 anime will pick up the story again in Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga Volume 11. Pic credit: Pic credit: Osamu Nishi

All in all, it’s predicted that the second season’s finale, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 Episode 21, will find a stopping point corresponding to Volume 11: Chapter 93.

It’s the best stopping point since it’s the ending of the first school term. If the pacing is slower, ending with the amusement park story arc in Chapter 88 is an option, but the next short story arc offers a better transition point.

Chapter 93 serves as a bridge to future arcs since it has Iruma starting to think about how one becomes the Demon King… with Lord Sullivan all in favor of his beloved grandson taking the throne, of course!

In addition, ending with Chapter 94 would make for a great ending since it’s when the Ameri x Iruma ship first starts sailing with their first date together. Leaving anime-only audiences hanging for a year with Chapter 88 would be quite the cliffhanger since it’s when Iruma first asks Ameri out on a date.

While things didn’t go exactly as Ameri planned or hoped on their first date, she was still left thinking, “Best date ever!” Considering the difference in physical size, is the Ameri x Iruma ship a cruise ship? Pic credit: Osamu Nishi

Considering how the themes of Chapters 93 and 95 are interconnected, it’s possible the second season’s finale episode will reorder the timeline slightly by starting Season 2 Episode 21 with Chapter 94 and then ending with Chapter 93.

That would mean Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1 would pick up the story again in Volume 11: Chapter 95, which is also the beginning of the second saga. English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can go to the fan translation projects.

Better yet, the manga series provides plenty of source material for Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 3 to be a two-cour season again. It’s predicted that the third season will end by adapting the Harvest Festival, which is the longest story arc in the entire series thus far with 38 chapters.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 anime TV spoilers (plot synopsis/summary)

The Misfits Class has their name for a reason. The teachers at Babyls Demon School consider them problem students.

When Iruma was in the throes of an evil cycle as Evil Iruma, he led his class to seize the Royal One, a forbidden classroom that was sealed off. Now, in order for the class to keep the Royal One, it’s being demanded that the entire class have a Demon Ranking of 4 (Daleth).

In order to pull this off, the entire class will need to perform to their utmost in the upcoming school Harvest Festival. First, the class will be treated to a special group of tutors who will help everyone power up!

During training, Iruma is assigned to Bars Robin, the green-haired teacher who is always pestering Professor Naberius Kalego.

While it’s called the Harvest Festival, it’s actually a survival test in which first-year students at Babyls compete for the harvest. The class is paired off into teams, with Iruma being paired up with gamer Shax Lied.

Everyone in the class begins gaining points, but Iruma and Shax are still stuck at 0 points by the second day. How will Iruma compete for the title of Young King at this rate?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!