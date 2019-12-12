Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 release date: Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 will have our titular hero, Iruma Suzuki, working up the ranks at Babyls Demon School. But how long will it be before the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 2 anime comes out?

Thankfully, the wait for the second season won’t be too bad since the first season has two cours. What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

In this case, the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime’s first season will receive 23 episodes in total. It’s expected that the finale for the first season will air in March 2020.

Crunchyroll is streaming the new anime episodes with English subtitles as they air on Japanese TV. So far, a Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun English dub has not been announced.

The anime is being produced by animation studio Bandai Namco Pictures with production provided by NHK. Director Makoto Moriwaki (Associate Producer for Yuri!! On Ice) is helming the project. Girls’ Last Tour anime writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is handling series composition. Composer Akimitsu Honma (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku) is creating the music.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun opening (OP) music theme song for the first cour was Magical Labyrinth by DA PUMP, while the ending (ED) music theme song was Debikyu as performed by voice actress Yu Serizawa. The opening and ending for the 2nd cour have not yet been announced.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 opening and ending theme song music have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun by writer and illustrator Osamu Nishi (Hotel Helheim). As of December, the manga series was up to Volume 14. Volume 15 is scheduled to release on January 8, 2020.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed the rights to the official English translation for the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga series. There are unofficial fan-made scanlation projects but only about half of the available raw chapters have been translated.

Some anime adaptations of manga series attempt to create panel-by-panel episodes that are absolutely faithful to the source material. While the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun anime does make changes and reorders some events (Clara’s seduction lesson originally took place after the Cannonball Execution arc), even manga purists agree that the additions were welcome.

For example, Purson Soi, the purple-haired guy in the Misfits class, was only briefly shown in the earlier manga chapters, but he’s a background character from the beginning in the anime. There are also several unnamed demon girls that were not in the manga.

The studio also added anime original content to the story. Episode 8 had the characters suddenly break out in a surprise musical number. Episode 10 also extended the dodgeball Cannonball Execution promotion match and it was made plainer that teacher Kalego put Iruma and Asmodeius “Azz Azz” Alice on separate teams to test whether Iruma’s friend would throw the game.

Some might argue that Bandai Namco Pictures is using filler material, but it’s pretty obvious they intend on keeping the anime’s pacing slow. The first two episodes covered only one chapter each. Episode 3 adapted chapters 3 and 4.

Episode 6 had the same title as chapter 10 so the pace picked up significantly. Episode 11 and on began adapting a lengthier story arc that had 21 chapters.

Note: This analysis was originally published before the airing of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Episode 23 and will be updated over time.

All in all, it appears that the first season will find an ending point with either chapter 37 or 45. It’s possible the adaptation pacing could slow further with anime original episodes, but it’s more likely the anime’s ending will correspond to this major story arc since it ends with Iruma Suzuki attaining the rank of Gimel.

Ending with the shorter Akudol Kuromu-chan arc also makes sense. Chapters 38 and 39 are self-contained stories, so ending around chapter 43 to 45 of Volume 5 would make for a good finale in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Episode 23.

The good news is that the manga series provides plenty of source material for Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 to be a two-cour season again. Better yet, English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can go to the fan translation projects for Volume 6. Let’s just hope the manga gets an official translation.

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 2 release date

As of the last update, nobody has officially confirmed the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Mairimashita! Iruma-kun sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Mairimashita! Iruma-kun Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

So far, the anime has enjoyed a good response from anime fans with reviews happily extolling its virtues. It does not have much competition since it’s one of the few anime comedies in recent years that is not also an isekai (Or, is it? If you think about it, Iruma was transported to another world, the Netherworld, right from the get-go).

Hopefully, the good reviews will translate to good streaming revenue since that’s now the biggest factor that producers consider when greenlighting anime sequels. The anime has been regularly listed in the popular section of Crunchyroll so maybe we’ll get the good news in 2020.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 spoilers (plot synopsis/summary)

Note: This article was initially published before Demon School! Iruma-kun Part 2 aired in Japan. The spoilers for Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 will be updated after the Episode 23 finale has aired.

With the disbanding of the Magic Item Research Club, Azazel Ameri forces Iruma to join the Student Council. It turns out this group primarily exists to serve Ameri, but because of the way Ameri helped them in the past they support her quite willingly.

Now, Ameri puts her student council members through morning exercises that are literally training from hell. Even poor Iruma is not exempt.

Things get interesting when Ameri is attacked with a potion that changes her personality, transforming her from a Type A demon focused on ambition to a meek girl who’s so shy that it’s adorable. Rendered incompetent, Ameri’s ability to lead the Student Council suffers, but all of her actions are so cute that nobody has the heart to tell her the truth.

The problem is that the student council is basically just a school club. And like any other club, if the student council can’t perform their duties, then the group can be suspended.

It seems like the Discipline Division might be behind the attack on Ameri since they’re the primary rival to the student council. After all, Ronove Lomiere, the flamboyant leader of the Disciple Division, desires to replace Ameri as president.

With Ameri’s personality changed so dramatically it’s hard to fight back when Ronove challenges her for her position in a re-election. But Iruma is there to support Ameri, trusting her and reminding her that she is not her true self without her ambition.

While Valac Clara has openly declared her crush on Iruma since the first season, Ameri has been in denial from the start, choosing to believe that her initial reaction to Iruma was based on a human love spell since their first meeting heavily resembled the shojo manga First Love Memories. At the end of Chapter 52, Ameri finally realizes that she has developed real feelings for Iruma and thinks to herself, “Iruma… even I myself can’t believe it but maybe I have fallen for you.”

And that’s when this budding relationship is tested when Iruma himself suffers a personality flip-flop in Volume 7. Young demons naturally undergo a wicked phase where darkness subverts their normal personalities.

In this case, Iruma’s ring causes him to become an evil version of himself. Of course, now that Iruma is a bad boy all of the demon girls are even more attracted to him.

Unfortunately, animes fans will have to wait until the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!