We Never Learn Season 2 release date confirmed for late 2019 along with Bokuben OVA! Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

We Never Learn Season 2 won’t have anime fans waiting too long for something to fill the space in their Bokuben “studies.” Not only has the second season already been officially announced, but a Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai OVA episode will be released in late 2019 (see below for more details).

Even before the announcement was made official, it was rumored that Nariyuki Yuiga, Rizu Ogata and Fumino Furuhashi would be returning for Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2. Co-created by animation studios Studio Silver and Arvo Animation, the project was helmed by director Yoshiaki Iwasaki (Love Hina, Miss Monochrome, The Familiar of Zero).

The series composition was written by Go Zappa (Eromanga-sensei, Beatless, Lupin III: Part 5), character design was by Masakatsu Sasaki (A-Channel, Saki Achiga-hen), and music composing was by Masato Nakayama (You and Me, My Little Monster.

Satoshi Motoyama (WorldEnd, Oreimo) is the sound director at anime producer Magic Capsule.

The first season aired during the spring 2019 anime season. The finale of the first season, We Never Learn Episode 13, aired in Japan on June 30, 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about We Never Learn: Bokuben Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

We Never Learn: Bokuben manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai manga by writer and illustrator Taishi Tsutsui. The manga started serializing in early 2017 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and it’s already up to Volume 12 (which includes up through Chapter 105) as of June 4, 2019.

Lucky for English-only readers, the official translation was quickly picked up by VIZ Media. The English version is up to We Never Learn Volume 4 already, with Volume 5 scheduled to release on August 6, 2019, Volume 6 on October 1, 2019, and Volume 7 on December 3, 2019.

The English We Never Learn chapters are also published simultaneously on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and website. Both the first three chapters and the latest three chapters can be read for free. Unfortunately, the chapters in-between are not available via the Manga Plus service right now.

The similarly-themed The Quintessential Quintuplets anime was almost a panel-by-panel anime adaptation of its manga counterpart except for the final minute of anime original ending. Unfortunately, the Bokuben anime cannot say the same.

When anime is compared to its manga counterpart, it’s not unusual for certain chapters to hit the cutting room floor. The ordering of story events contained in the manga are sometimes shifted around for the anime and manga story arcs are condensed to focus on critical plot points.

The biggest criticism is that the Bokuben anime cuts out a lot of content in order to maintain certain pacing.

The titles of the We Never Learn episodes were named after the manga chapters (which are listed as “Questions”). Here’s a guide for what Bokuben episodes’ titles corresponded to which chapter:

Episode 1 named after Chapter 1 “Genius and [X] Are Two Sides of the Same Coin”

Episode 2 named after Chapter 3 “A Fish Is to Water as a Genius Is to [X]”

Episode 3 named after Chapter 9 “A Genius Resonates Emotionally with [X]”

Episode 4 named after Chapter 12 “What She Wants from a Genius Is [X]”

Episode 5 named after Chapter 14 “A Genius in the Forest Is Strayed by [X]”

Episode 6 named after Chapter 18 “Thus, [X] Geniuses Never Learn”

Episode 7 named after Chapter 22 “A Former Tutor’s Secret Spot is [X]”

Episode 8 named after Chapter 26 “Sometimes a Genius’s Every Action Is at the Mercy of [X]”

Episode 9 named after Chapter 28 “He Struggles with [X] in a Forbidden Zone”

Episode 10 named after Chapter 31 “A Lost Lamb in New Territory Encounters [X]”

Episode 11 named after Chapter 34 “An Illustrious Veteran Sometimes Serves [X]”

Episode 12 named after Chapter 43 “Sometimes a Genius Travels Down Memory Lane with [X]”

Episode 13 named after Chapter X “TBA”

As you can see, similar to the Domestic Girlfriend anime, the Bokuben anime started off with a comfortably-paced adaptation only to hit the accelerator starting with Episode 3.

The anime introduces the characters while barely allowing for the character development contained in the manga. Therefore, it’s recommended that fans of the story should pick up the manga to read what they missed.

With 12 manga volumes and over 100 chapters, the good news is that the source material allows plenty of room for quickly producing We Never Learn Season 2. If the pacing slowed down, it’s arguably possible We Never Learn Season 3 could be made with the number of chapters available when the first season’s finale aired.

Better yet, English-only readers can start reading ahead of the anime starting in December 2019 by picking up Volume 7 when it releases. Alternatively, it’s possible to catch up using fan-made scanlation projects that are online.

We Never Learn OVA episode releases with a Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai manga volume

Weekly Shonen Jump announced that a We Never Learn OVA episode is being released on Blu-Ray video. The 25-minute long Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai OVA episode will be packaged with the special edition of manga Volume 14, which releases on November 1, 2019.

It’s currently unknown whether Crunchyroll or other streaming services will eventually pick up the Bokuben OVA episode.

The story for the We Never Learn OVA episode is based on manga chapters 48 and 49. Yes, that means we are getting the obligatory beach episode!

Warning: OVA spoilers ahead in the plot summary!

Nariyuki Yuiga and Asumi Kominami will be faking a beach date because her father complained that they hadn’t gone to the beach once during the summer. They create several fake photos of them having fun, but things take an awkward turn when Yuiga accidentally yanks off her bikini top.

Of course, their predicament provides even more opportunities for Kominami to tease poor “Lucky-kun”. And it gets even worse when a swimsuit-stealing dolphin makes a caper.

Not to be outdone, Mafuyu Kirisu also makes a showing (or tries not to) when she accidentally loses her bikini top when a crab pulls it off! Yuiga tries to help Sensei but one sea cucumber accident later he finds himself needing help from the topless Kirisu after his glasses are broken.

Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Shueisha, Aniplex, Magic Capsule, Studio Silver, Arvo Animation or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2 release date. However, the production of Bokuben Season 2 has been announced. The We Never Learn Season 2 premiere date will occur in the October 2019 the time frame, the fall 2019 anime season.

The basic premise of the Bokuben anime is about an impoverished tutor working with multiple beautiful yet academically hopeless women, which just happens to resemble another 2019 anime that received a second season. Publisher Shueisha has We Never Learn: Bokuben while Kodansha has Gotoubun no Hanayome (The Quintessential Quintuplets).

Considering that both anime series were reviewed similarly as the episodes aired, it’s not too surprising that Bokuben Season 2 is following in the footsteps of The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, which was also renewed very quickly.

Both were popular on Crunchyroll, but the Quints managed to break 7,563 Blu-Ray sales on the Oricon charts in the first week, while we will need to wait until the end of the week of June 26th before the Bokuben Volume 1 Blu-Ray is released. (Note: This article will be updated with the sales figures.)

Now, streaming revenue is the largest determining factor in whether an anime production committee will greenlight a second season, so that’s the good news. Let’s just hope the Blu-Ray sales are good enough to justify multiple seasons.

Bokuben Season 2 spoilers (Plot summary/Synopsis)

We Never Learn Season 2 starts off with things getting interesting pretty quick on the romance front when Yuiga and one of the girls stumble upon Kobayashi and Umihara kissing on a bench! And it’s not long before Yuiga is dreaming about kissing one of the girls.

At the behest of the maid cafe, Yuiga and Kominami provide a traveling maid housekeeping service. But as they go from house-to-house on a scooter they keep running into people they know personally. But all of the girls are not exactly thrilled to have Yuiga in their homes (especially Sensei).

Speaking of their teacher being embarrassed, the “I Love You” game starts trending in school. When the guys convince Yuiga to compete, some of the girls see this as the chance of a lifetime. Yuiga is enjoying himself until suddenly Sensei comes on the scene in an unexpected manner.

Before study time at the library, one of the girls gets a complete makeover. Yuiga cannot even recognize her even when she goes out of her way to sit extremely close to him. And, of course, Yuiga is pretty clueless about her intentions.

It’s not long before there is some “pre-convention anxiety” along with a difficult school cultural festival and struggles being a maid. What’s more, there is a challenge to study abroad and other family difficulties.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the We Never Learn Season 2 release date to watch how Yuiga finds time to study while resolving all these shenanigans.

Let’s just be thankful the anime production committee is not making audiences wait too long for Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2. Stay tuned!