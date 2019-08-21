We Never Learn Bokuben Season 2 release date confirmed: Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2 trailer says anime set for October 2019

The We Never Learn Bokuben Season 2 release date has been officially confirmed. Along with the announcement, animation studios Silver and Arvo Animation released a new Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai Season 2 trailer!

The We Never Learn Season release date is scheduled for October 5, 2019. The exact staff has not been announced yet, but considering the quick turnaround from the first season, it’s very likely the original staff will be returning.

The first season was helmed by director Yoshiaki Iwasaki, who is best known for Love Hina, Miss Monochrome, and The Familiar of Zero. Writer Go Zappa (Eromanga-sensei, Beatless, Lupin III: Part 5) created the series composition. Character design was by Masakatsu Sasaki (A-Channel, Saki Achiga-hen). Music was composed by Masato Nakayama (You and Me, My Little Monster). Magic Capsule’s Satoshi Motoyama (WorldEnd, Oreimo) is the sound director.

The story for the We Never Learn Bokuben Season 2 anime is based on the Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai manga series by writer and illustrator Taishi Tsutsui. Bokuben Volume 13 is scheduled to release on September 4, 2019. The official English translation by VIZ Media is scheduled to release We Never Learn Bokuben Volume 6 on October 1, 2019.

Thus far, the anime series has adapted the manga chapters out of order. The anime also skipped many chapters beginning with Episode 3. So, fans of the anime who want to read the manga series should probably start from the beginning.

It’s very likely that We Never Learn Season 2 will pick up the story again somewhere in either Volume 5 or 6. For anime fans who just start watching the series, here is a synopsis of the story:

His late father always said that a useless man should strive to be useful, so to that end, third-year high school student Nariyuki Yuiga dedicated himself to becoming a high-achieving student in his school, despite his history of poor grades. In order to give his destitute family a better life, his ultimate goal is to obtain the special VIP nomination, a prestigious scholarship covering all future university tuition fees. Although Nariyuki could feasibly be a shoe-in for the nomination, he is constantly overshadowed by classmates Rizu Ogata and Fumino Furuhashi in mathematics and literature, respectively. To his delight, Nariyuki receives the nomination, but there’s a catch: he has to tutor his two star classmates, who are each hopelessly mediocre at the other’s subject of expertise! To make matters worse, the subjects they are horrible at are the same subjects they want to pursue for their future. As the time to submit university applications draws nearer, Nariyuki must find an effective tutoring method for the girls before it’s too late.

