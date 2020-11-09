Wandering Witch Season 2 release date: The Journey of Elaina (Majo no Tabitabi) Season 2 predictions

The Wandering Witch Season 2 anime will have Elaina continuing to journey across the world into many new countries. But when will Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 come out?

For the first season, the Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina anime was produced by animation studio C2C, which is best known for working with Satelight on the M3 anime, Aquarion Logos, and WorldEnd: What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?

By themselves, the studio adapted the Harukana Receive manga into an anime in 2018, the Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu manga in 2019, and the Shachibato game in early 2020.

The first season of the Wandering Witch anime was helmed by director Toshiyuki Kubooka, who is best known for the Berserk movie trilogy and directing Harukana Receive.

Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover, Bleach, Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2) is supervising the scripts.

Artist Takeshi Oda is the character designer (artist Azuru is credited with the original design). Kazumasa Nishio handled the concept designs.

The Wandering Witch Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the OP was “Literature” by Reina Ueda, while the ED was “Gray Saga (Haiiro no Saga)” by ChouCho.

The first season was streaming on FUNimation Now, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix Japan (but not Netflix U.S.). A FUNimation Wandering Witch English dub was not announced for fall 2020. Instead, FUNimation’s fall 2020 schedule listed the anime as a Simulcast with only English subtitles.

The first season’s finale, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina Episode 12, was released on December 18, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina Season 2 (Wandering Witch Season 2/Majo no Tabitabi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio C2C, Kadokawa, or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Wandering Witch: The journey of Elaina Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Wandering Witch Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

So far, the reviews have been solid from both critics and audiences. The anime’s first season seems to be popular enough on the FUNimation Now streaming platform, which is important since streaming revenue is the biggest factor determining whether an anime production committee will eventually greenlight a second season for production.

In 2021, Studio C2C will be working on the Tsukimichi: Moonlight Fantasy anime, which is based on an adventure fantasy light novel series. The studio is known for releasing two anime projects a year.

The Wandering Witch anime probably has not been greenlit for a second season in advance. Since anime productions are scheduled years in advance, if Studio C2C produces the second season, it will likely be several years before it premieres.

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina manga/light novels compared to the anime

The anime’s story is based on the Majo no Tabitabi light novel series by author Jougi Shiraishi. It started life in 2014 as an Amazon eBook only to be picked up by GA Novel and printed as a light novel series starting in April 2016.

As of December 2020, the book series was up to Volume 15 in Japan. The Wandering Witch Volume 16 release date is scheduled for March 12, 2021.

Yen Press is publishing the official English Wandering Witch light novel series in North America. By January 19, 2021, the English translation will be up to Volume 4

Starting in November 2018, the story began being adapted into the Wandering Witch manga series by artist Itsuki Nanao. But it’s only up to Volume 2 as of December 2019.

Square Enix is publishing the physical edition of the English Wandering Witch manga in North America. It will be up to Volume 2 by December 8, 2020.

The Wandering Witch anime resembles the Kino’s Journey anime in many ways, including how the story’s narrative structure imparts morality tales based on a traveler visiting different fictional countries. Kino’s Journey also tends to provide dark plot twists when countries seem good on the surface.

Arguably, the Wandering Witch anime is about as close to Kino’s Journey Season 2 that we’ll ever get from a thematic standpoint.

Another similarity is how the books were adapted. The Kino’s Journey light novels are numerous, numbering 22 in total as of July 2019, so the anime studio focused on adapting only fan-favorite chapters.

It seems that Studio C2C mostly followed a similar approach, although the scriptwriter seemed focused on reoccurring characters. Some of the chapters were condensed by skipping minor details that don’t affect the overall plot.

The tonal shift in Episode 3 was probably wrenching for anime-only audiences who were not ready for the books’ dark themes.

The death of the flower girl was noticeably toned down compared to the manga’s graphic depiction or the light novel book’s grim description. Nino’s fate was more directly stated in the manga/books, whereas the anime implied that she might commit suicide.

Episode 4 also ended with Princess Mirarose spiraling into madness. In the books, Elaina has a short, amicable conversation with the princess. She speaks of savoring her vengeance, and Elaina hurriedly says goodbye and takes her leave from the fallen land.

The manga was also much darker since it showed Mirarose holding her father’s severed head by its hair.

In regards to pacing, one notable standout is the way Episode 1 was adapted. Originally, the book opened with Elaina visiting the Land of Mages, which was the focus of Episode 2. Elaina’s backstory was a series of flashbacks that interspersed the first book, whereas the anime rearranged everything into a linear timeline for the sake of the anime’s introductory episode.

Otherwise, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina episodes are named after the chapters they adapt, so it’s easy to figure out which books they come from. Here’s a guide:

Wandering Witch Episode 1: Volume 1: Chapters(s) 9, 13/Manga Chapter 4

Wandering Witch Episode 2: Volume 1: Chapter(s) 1/Manga Chapter 1

Wandering Witch Episode 3: Volume 1: Chapter(s) 2, 6/Manga Chapter 2

Wandering Witch Episode 4: Volume 1: Chapter(s) 12

Wandering Witch Episode 5: Volume 1: Chapter(s) 14

Wandering Witch Episode 6: Volume 2: Chapter(s) 8

Wandering Witch Episode 7: Volume 3: Chapter(s) 12, 4

Wandering Witch Episode 8: Volume TBA: Chapter(s) TBA

Wandering Witch Episode 9: Volume TBA: Chapter(s) TBA

Wandering Witch Episode 10: Volume TBA: Chapter(s) TBA

Wandering Witch Episode 11: Volume TBA: Chapter(s) TBA

Wandering Witch Episode 12: Volume TBA: Chapter(s) TBA

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for creating Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina Season 2. The bad news is that the manga is far behind the books and the anime.

Since the anime skipped so many chapters, English-only anime fans who wish to read more (or ahead) are encouraged to start the books or manga from the beginning.

If you’re worried that the stories will be too dark, keep in mind that most of the chapters are slice-of-life stories that are funny and wholesome. Still, each book usually contains several tragic stories, with at least one being very dark.

Considering how most chapters are self-contained stories, and it’s impossible to predict which chapters will be adapted, this news article will forego the usual spoilers.

Unfortunately, that means anime fans will have to wait until the Wandering Witch Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!