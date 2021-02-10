Vlad Love Season 2 release date: Vladlove Season 2 predictions

Will anime fans be able to sink their teeth into Vlad Love Season 2? Pic credit: Production I.G., Studio Drive

Vlad Love Season 2 will be an original story for Mitsugu Banba and Mai Vlad Transylvania. But when will Vladlove Season 2 come out of its coffin?

The first season of the anime series was produced in a collaboration between production computer Comic Animation, Studio Production I.G., and Studio Drive.

The former studio is best known for creating the Haikyuu!!! anime and the Psycho-Pass anime series. In 2021, they’ve also released the two-part 2021 Moriarty the Patriot anime. In 2020 they produced the Noblesse anime as a Crunchyroll Originals series.

Studio Drive is relatively new on the scene but their work is already very diverse in scope. They’ve produced the 2019 Actos: Songs Connection anime and later in 2021 they’re releasing the 2021 Uzumaki anime, a bloody psychological horror story.

The anime production committee is a bit batty since Ichigo Animation, a subsidiary of the Ichigo real estate/energy company, provided all of the money for the production. Ichigo is investing in the anime to market its Akiba Cultures Zone building in Tokyo’s Akihabara area.

According to The Japan Times, this system was devised as a replacement to the typical anime production committee in order to give the creators more artistic freedom.

Executive director Mamoru Oshii (Blood: The Last Vampire, Halo Legends) is the original creator. He’s working with writer Kei Yamamura on the series composition and scripts. Junji Nichimura (Ranma 1/2) is the director.

Artist Issei Aragaki (various positions on Blue Exorcist, Code Geass R2, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Infinite Stratos, Monogatari) is the character designer. Composer Kenji Kawai (Fate/stay night, Eden of the East, Mob Psycho 100, No Guns Life Season 2, Ranma 1/2, World Trigger Season 3) is creating the music.

The Vlad Love Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, there were multiple Vlad Love OP songs. The Mai Version was “Winds of Transylvania” by Japanese metal band Lovebites. The Mitsugu Version was “Where You Are” by BlooDye.

Similarly, there were multiple Vlad Love ED songs. “Red Rain (Akai Ame)” was performed by alan & Ayasa, while violinist Ayasa performed the instrumental song “New Moon (Shingetsu)” for the global international version of the show.

This article provides everything that is known about Vlad Love Season 2 (Vladlove Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll: Vlad Love streaming on Valentine’s Day 2021

The Vlad Love release date was originally scheduled for fall 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A special version of Vlad Love Episode 1 released on YouTube with English subtitles on December 18, 2020.

The Japanese will be able to sink their teeth into the anime first on Valentine’s Day 2021. AbemaTV and Amazon Prime Video Japan will be streaming Vlad Love in Japan starting on February 14, 2021. It will not be first broadcast on Japanese TV.

For international audiences in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, Crunchyroll’s Vlad Love release will also be in February 2021. The exact release date will be announced soon.

Here is the official summary for the Vlad Love anime’s “girl meets vampire” story:

High school girl Mitsugu Bamba is an extreme blood donating enthusiast. By chance, she encounters and brings the beautiful Mai home with her. However, Mai has a secret: she is the descendant of a prestigious vampire clan! Furthermore, the timid girl is unable to bite and suck blood from humans. Mitsugu drags her school’s doctor and classmates into the situation as she struggles every day to acquire blood so that Mai can survive.

The finale in Vlad Love Episode 12 should be a bloody good time.

It’s currently unknown if the episodes will release weekly or all at once. On the bite side of things, it would be one of the few times a Crunchyroll has mimicked the Netflix binge-watching schedule.

Vladlove Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Ichigo Animation, Production I.G., Studio Drive, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Vlad Love Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Vlad Love sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Vladlove Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The main issue is that the anime project is an original story focused on five girl characters. The ending of Vlad Love Episode 12 could slam shut the coffin door or be designed to be open-ended similar to Zombieland Saga, which is already getting its revenge with Zombieland Saga Season 2.

Financially, the anime is difficult to analyze since Ichigo Animation literally intends on marketing a retail building. Worst-case scenario, the anime sucks Ichigo’s budget dry after sticking their neck out in such an unconventional anime production setup. Even in the best-case scenario where the anime is popular enough to suck audiences in it’s likely that the turnaround time on a sequel would be years.

Unfortunately, anime fans will just have to wait and see if Vlad Love Season 2 is confirmed to be renewed and in production. Stay tuned!

(Oh, and I must humbly apologize for all the fang-tastic vampire puns. Sumimasen!)