VIZ Media teams with Disney for a Star Wars manga featuring Luke Skywalker

There were a lot of big announcements made during New York Comic Con 2019 this past weekend. If you’re a fan of that galaxy far far away, then get ready to be hyped because, during their panel, VIZ Media announced they would work with Disney to adapt some of their properties into mangas.

As you probably already guessed, one of these IPs will be Star Wars. The company revealed that Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker will be among the titles released. It will feature artwork by Akira Akira Himekawa, known for his work on the Legend of Zelda manga.

Also providing art is Haruichi (Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren), Akira Fukaya (Tetsuo – The Bullet Man), Takashi Kisaki (Zombie Man), and Subaru (Hanamusubi).

The manga is based on the novel of the same title from 2017 by Nebula, Hugo, and World Fantasy award-winning author Ken Liu. It features a story about a group of young deckhands on a cargo ship that’s on its way to Canto Bight (the planet that had the casino in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi).

As a way to spend their time, these deckhands trade stories of the rebel Jedi hero known as Luke Skywalker. Was he a famous Jedi hero, or was he just a charlatan? Was he part droid?

It’s a fun, and exciting anthology of stories, and I’m excited to see it get translated into manga form. I think it will work better in telling the story, especially with each different manga artist’s unique art style featured in the different POVs.

While VIZ Media has not announced an exact date of when the manga will be released, we did learn during the panel that it will be sometime in early 2020.