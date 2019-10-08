VIZ Media licenses new manga Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru by the creator of Naruto

Are you a fan of Boruto and his dad Naruto? Series creator Masashi Kishimoto has since then moved on from ninjas to samurais. The mangaka’s latest work is a science-fiction samurai series entitled Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru.

The series first made its debut earlier this year and Japanese fans are eagerly awaiting new chapters in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. What does this mean for the rest of us? VIZ Media has announced during New York Comic Con 2019 that they have licensed the English physical release of Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru manga that’s written by Masashi Kishimoto and features art by Akira Okubo.

Announcement: Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, out Spring 2020. Experience the sci-fi samurai epic, written by Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and drawn by Akira Okubo! pic.twitter.com/701LAwjZUu — VIZ @ Seis Manos 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

The current release date for the physical copy’s release is Spring 2020. But if you can’t wait that long, you can read it right now on VIZ Media’s digital Shonen Jump app that’s being released weekly. At the moment, there are about twenty chapters available for you to enjoy with the first three chapters being free to read.

Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru takes place in a futuristic setting where the galaxy is nearing its end. A samurai has been tasked to save it by finding the Pandora’s Box, which holds a secret that was sealed by the God of Warriors known as Fudo Myo-o. But to unlock the box, one must first find seven keys. And Hachimaru, a feeble boy who needed medical assistance since birth just might be one of the keys.

It certainly does sound interesting and the fact that it’s the next major project of the creator of Naruto does check off a few boxes.