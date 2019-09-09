Vinland Saga: New promo video, plus episode delay due to typhoon

Have you been watching Vinland Saga? This anime series about Viking warriors has gained quite a following and fans are eager for the next episode.

Sadly, we got a bit of bad news on that front. It seems that the anime series will be postponing its upcoming tenth episode entitled Ragnarok (just a bit ironic), due to an incoming typhoon that’s heading towards Japan. The official Twitter page for the series has revealed that the new episode won’t be airing until September 15th.

It’s not all bad though, we do have some good news to share in regard to the anime. A new promo video has been released which showcases the new ending theme entitled Drown by milet. Along with the new end theme, there’s also a new opening song which is titled Dark Crow by MAN WITH A MISSION. Both of which, you can enjoy below.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, it follows Thorfinn, who is the son of a mighty Viking warrior, who was slain by a mercenary leader known as Askeladd. Swearing revenge for his father, young Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s group to challenge him to a duel but revenge will have to wait because he also finds himself stuck in the middle of a war for the crown of England.

Shūhei Yabuta directs the anime series at Wit Studio with Hiroshi Seko as the scripts supervisor who is writing along with Kenta Ihara. Takahiko Abiru is on the project as the character designer, Bamboo is in charge of art, MAD BOX on special effects, and Yutaka Yamada is composing the music.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The manga series is written and drawn by Makoto Yukimura and was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005. Kodansha USA is taking care of the English publication. Vinland Saga is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.