Vinland Saga Episode 18 release date delayed for Amazon Prime’s Vinland Saga English sub and Japanese TV schedule

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime fans eagerly awaiting the Vinland Saga Episode 18 release date will have to wait a little bit longer. It has been confirmed that the episode will be delayed on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.

Apparently, the Vinland Saga EP18 schedule is being delayed thanks to the airing of the World Para Athletics Championship in Japan. The sports tournament is taking the time slot schedule on the NHK TV broadcasting normally occupied by the Vinland Saga anime.

The Vinland Saga Episode 18 release date is now November 17, 2019. This delay impacts both Japanese TV release and the Vinland Season 4 Episode 4 English sub that streams online from the Amazon Prime site. A Vinland Saga English dub has not yet been announced.

This is the second time a delay has impacted the anime series, with the TV break occurring for Episode 10 when a Typhoon struck the coast of Japan. Arguably, it’s been a season full of delays since the Fire Force anime and My Hero Academia Season 4 have also suffered multiple week-long waits due to varying circumstances.

Based on the manga story by creator Yukimura Makoto, Vinland Saga 18 will adapt manga Chapter 36 of Volume 6. The story will have Thorfinn taking on Captain Thorkell while Prince Canute lies undefended in the snow.

Vinland Saga Episode 18 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/ORIwi5ZQPb — Vinland Saga Wiki (@VS_Wiki) November 10, 2019

There are only seven more episodes left to go in the first season of the Vinland Saga anime series. With Vinland Saga Episode 18 delayed, that means Vinland Saga Episode 24 should release on Sunday, December 29, 2019, although that TV schedule assumes there are no more delays. If the anime is forced to take another TV break it’s possible the final episode could slip into the new year for 2020. Stay tuned!