Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date: Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 predictions

The Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 anime will have Hana Uzaki and Shinichi Sakurai finally beginning to realize there might be something more than friendship. But when will Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 come out?

The anime is the second production by animation studio ENGI. A relatively new company, the studio was established by Kadokawa in 2018. Their first project was the wrestling anime Kemono Michi: Rise up.

The project was helmed by third-time director Kazuya Miura, who also directed Kemono Michi: Rise up. He’s also done storyboarding for popular anime such as D.Gray-man, Food Wars!, and Juuni Taisen.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Writer Takashi Aoshima (Aho Girl, No Game No Life, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) is handling series composition. Artist Manabu Kurihara (episode animation director for Bleach, Hellsing Ultimate) is the character designer. Composer Satoshi Igarashi (Astral Chain, Bayonetta 2) is creating the music.

For the first season, the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! opening (OP) theme song music was “Negotiation by Comforting” as performed by Kano and Naomi Ozora (Japanese voice actress for Hana Uzaki). The ending was “Kokoro Knock” by YuNi.

The Uzaki-chan Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The first season of the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime was streaming on FUNimation Now. The finale, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12, will be streaming on September 25, 2020.

Read More The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will return with a new series in 2020 on Netflix

This article provides everything that is known about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 (Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! manga series by creator Take. Serialized since December 2017, the Uzaki-chan manga is up to Volume 5.

Historically, new manga volumes are released twice a year, once in February and once in July. Thus, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Volume 6 will come out in February 2021, Volume 7 in July 2021, and so on.

The official English translation of the manga is being published by Seven Seas Entertainment in North America. Already caught up to Volume 3, the English manga will be up to Volume 4 by December 8, 2020, and Volume 5 by May 11, 2021.

While it might be just another rom-com at its core, the manga created one of the best character dynamics seen in recent years. Similar to Rent-A-Girlfriend, the plot is not just about gags since the character development shows off its sugoi dekai (super big) heart.

The anime has stayed true to the manga’s story but events have been reordered. For example, Episode 1 adapted the first three chapters by starting in Chapter 1 for the intro and then jumping to Chapter 2 for the movie scene. The electronics store and VR scene came from Chapter 3, but the episode’s ending finished off the first chapter’s baseball injury and restaurant scene.

Similarly, Episode 2 started with Chapter 4 cafe intro scene only to jump to Chapter 6 for the cat-chasing-stuck-in-a-bush scene. Then it went back to Chapter 5 for the cafe scene where Hana shocks Shinichi by suggesting she visit his apartment.

Some episodes were adapted in the same order. For example, Episode 3 went straight from Chapter 7 through Chapter 10, but that was almost out of necessity since each chapter’s events progressed directly into the next.

Besides the reordering of events, the adaptation has been fairly straightforward with the notable addition of some extended scenes. Arguably, the anime improved on the manga by adding foreshadowing in earlier episodes by showing flashbacks to Hana’s past at the swim club (Chapters 30 and 35).

One of the most notable changes was the extended beach watermelon scene and the sleeping hug scene at the ending of Episode 6. The latter event had actually taken place earlier in the manga in a different context, plus the morning after was completely anime original.

The pacing of the anime has remained consistent, adapting around three chapters per episode. Episode 4 was Chapters 11 through 13, Episode 5 was Chapter 14 through 17, and Episode 6 was Chapters 18 through 20.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 7 will probably adapt Chapters 21 through 23 and end with the fireworks scenes. Although it could also add Chapter 23.5 in the middle since it’s a drinking scene where Hana is tempted to kiss Shinichi.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 8 will finally introduce Hana’s mom, Tsuki Uzaki.

Note: This story was initially published before Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12 was streaming online and will be updated over time with additional analysis.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it’s predicted that the finale, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12, will find a stopping point by ending with Chapter 38 but it might dip into Chapter 39 by showing them waking up.

The next best stopping point is the end of Chapter 41, the school festival story arc. But that would require the anime to increase the pacing or skip chapters, so the festival arc would make a better starting point for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2.

The good news is that manga readers who want to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Volume 4. The bad news is that the anime has adapted the majority of source materials (the manga is up to Chapter 54).

Uzaki-chan Season 2 release date prediction: Anime waits on the manga

As of the last update, ENGI or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Uzaki-chan Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The biggest issue is that the anime has caught up with manga. Fortunately, there will be enough manga chapters available by the end of 2021.

That means if a sequel is greenlit for production, Studio ENGI would likely shoot for releasing in 2022 or beyond.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched the anime, Hana insisted to her girlfriends that she doesn’t have a boyfriend and that she’s only hanging out with Shinichi all the time since she pities the loner. Thing is, they’re fooling no one but themselves.

The way they act together, even going so far as to spoon together in public makes it obvious something is going on beyond mere pity. But for a time both Hana and Shinichi will continue to deny their growing closeness.

When Shinichi states he wants to play video games during the festival break, Hana demands that they go to the festival. Their friend Itsuhito Sakaki sly suggests they go “enjoy their festival date together” and leaves to the sound of their loud joint protest.

They realize that many people are staring at them as they walk the festival. And things start to heat up when they go to the occult club for fortune-telling, but it turns out their specialty is only romance!

The fortune-teller calls them out in front of everyone by asking, “Why aren’t you two dating? … After all your affinity is really good. You even hugged while sleeping on campus before.”

Later on, Shinichi just can’t get the fortune-telling out of his head. His mind was especially in turmoil after seeing the smile that Hana made at the time.

For her part, Hana was simply happy that their relationship had been affirmed… since she believed the fortune was telling her that she was the only girl to look after this helpless loner!

But as Hana ponders the situation further she begins to think, “Senpai likes me.”

And she shocks their friends by openly admitting it!

But Hana won’t admit her own feelings and claims it’s only Shinichi that’s in love with her. With both Hana and Shinichi being too cowardly to make a move, their friends assume the two witless “monkeys” will scramble around without making a shot for the goal zone.

The friends can’t help but feel they need to stage an intervention by forcing Hana to confirm Shinichi’s feelings. Sakaki even points out that plenty of girls have been lustfully eyeballing Shinichi for a long time, including Ami-san and her dirty eyes.

“Shut up!” Ami yells when she’s called out. Denying that she gives guys dirty eyes, she turns to her dad for support and he says, “No, you do!”

So, it’s made plainly obvious that if Hana doesn’t make a move soon it’s inevitable that another girl will catch Shinichi’s eyes. Worse, Shinichi her heart is set aflutter when he calmly mentions, “In two years I’ll graduate and leave.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!