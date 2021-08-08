Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date in 2022: Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 sequel confirmed

The Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date is officially confirmed to be in 2022.

The second season will have Hana Uzaki and Shinichi Sakurai finally beginning to realize there might be something more than friendship. But when exactly will Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 come out?

The anime is the second production by animation studio ENGI. A relatively new company, the studio was established by Kadokawa in 2018. Their first project was the wrestling anime Kemono Michi: Rise up.

In 2021, Studio ENGI also released the Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! anime and The Detective is Already Dead anime. The studio also provided CGI production assistance for the So I’m a Spider, So What? anime.

The Uzaki-chan anime project was helmed by third-time director Kazuya Miura, who also directed Kemono Michi: Rise up. He’s also done storyboarding for popular anime such as D.Gray-man, Food Wars!, and Juuni Taisen.

Writer Takashi Aoshima (Aho Girl, No Game No Life, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) is handling series composition. Artist Manabu Kurihara (episode animation director for Bleach, Hellsing Ultimate) is the character designer. Composer Satoshi Igarashi (Astral Chain, Bayonetta 2) is creating the music.

For the first season, the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! opening (OP) theme song music was “Negotiation by Comforting” as performed by Kano and Naomi Ozora (Japanese voice actress for Hana Uzaki). The ending was “Kokoro Knock” by YuNi.

The Uzaki-chan Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The first season of the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime was streaming on FUNimation Now. The finale, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12, will be streaming on September 25, 2020.

The Uzak-chan Wants to Hang Out! English dub by FUNimation began streaming September 11, 2020.

Updated August 8, 2021: Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 confirmed for 2022. Added new key visual.

This article provides everything that is known about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 (Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Uzaki-chan Season 2 release date predictions: Anime sequel in production

As of the last update, ENGI or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date. However, the official Twitter account has announced that Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 has been greenlit for production and that the second season is coming out in 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Uzaki-chan Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The biggest issue is that the anime has almost caught up with manga. Fortunately, there will be enough manga chapters available by mid-2021, although it’s possible the second season could rely on more anime original content to fill in the gap.

Since a sequel has already been greenlit for production, Studio ENGI will likely shoot for releasing in mid to late 2022.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! manga series by creator Take. Serialized since December 2017, the Uzaki-chan manga is up to Volume 5.

Historically, new manga volumes are released twice a year, once in February and once in July. Thus, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Volume 6 will come out in February 2021, Volume 7 in July 2021, and so on.

The official English translation of the manga is being published by Seven Seas Entertainment in North America. Already caught up to Volume 3, the English manga will be up to Volume 4 by December 8, 2020, and Volume 5 by May 11, 2021.

While it might be just another rom-com at its core, the manga created one of the best character dynamics seen in recent years. Similar to Rent-A-Girlfriend, the plot is not just about gags since the character development shows off its sugoi dekai (super big) heart.

The anime has stayed true to the manga’s story but events have been reordered. For example, Episode 1 adapted the first three chapters by starting in Chapter 1 for the intro and then jumping to Chapter 2 for the movie scene. The electronics store and VR scene came from Chapter 3, but the episode’s ending finished off the first chapter’s baseball injury and restaurant scene.

Similarly, Episode 2 started with Chapter 4 cafe intro scene only to jump to Chapter 6 for the cat-chasing-stuck-in-a-bush scene. Then it went back to Chapter 5 for the cafe scene where Hana shocks Shinichi by suggesting she visit his apartment.

Some episodes were adapted in the same order. For example, Episode 3 went straight from Chapter 7 through Chapter 10, but that was almost out of necessity since each chapter’s events progressed directly into the next.

Besides the reordering of events, the adaptation has been fairly straightforward with the notable addition of some extended scenes. Arguably, the anime improved on the manga by adding foreshadowing in earlier episodes by showing flashbacks to Hana’s past at the swim club (Chapters 30 and 35).

One of the most notable changes was the extended beach watermelon scene and the sleeping hug scene at the ending of Episode 6. The latter event had actually taken place earlier in the manga in a different context, plus the morning after was completely anime original.

The pacing of the anime has remained consistent, adapting around three chapters per episode. Episode 4 was Chapters 11 through 13, Episode 5 was Chapter 14 through 17, and Episode 6 was Chapters 18 through 20.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 7 and 8 adapted Chapters 21 through 23 and ended with the fireworks scenes. As predicted it also added Chapter 23.5 in the middle since it’s a drinking scene where Hana is tempted to kiss Shinichi. Since these two episodes adapted so few chapters the anime stretched it out with many animal original scenes and jokes.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 9 finally introduced Hana’s mom, Tsuki Uzaki, by adapting Chapters 24, 25, and 26. The anime toned down the raunchiness factor considerably since the manga version’s misunderstanding was based on beans “spilling out” and the mess having a “cloudy white color”.

What’s surprising is that the episode ended with a Tottori vacation and a crossover with Detective Conan and the Case Closed series, which certainly was not in the manga. Why the Case Closed reference? The author, Gosho Aoyama, was born in Tottori prefecture and his hometown is Hokuei.

Episode 10 was definitely an anime original episode considering that it basically played out like a Tottori tourism ad. The episode even had an animated version of real-life Tottori governor Shinji Hirai, the older guy who was spouting off random tourism slogans near the beginning.

Since Episode 10 didn’t adapt any manga chapters at all, that meant Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 11 adapted manga chapters 27, 31, 29, and 32. Chapter 28, a bowling story, was skipped and Chapter 30 waited until the next episode.

Uzaki-chan Episode 12 opened up with Chapter 30 and the flashback. The first season covered up through Chapters 33 and 34 so the first season ends with a dramatic moment.

One major change is that the anime clearly showed Hana remembering Sak saying the word “love” but then denying she remembered anything, whereas in the manga her memories were hazy but she started grinning for a reason not plainly stated. The final moments of the anime even showed off a new member of Hana’s family, which originally didn’t happen until later.

Note: This story was initially published before Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12 was streaming online and has been updated with additional analysis.

As predicted, the finale’s ending, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Episode 12, found a good stopping point by ending around Chapter 34. If Episode 10 hadn’t been entirely anime original, the first season probably would have adapted through 38 and even dipped into Chapter 39 by showing them waking up.

The next best stopping point was the end of Chapter 41, the school festival story arc. But that would have required the anime to have greatly increased the pacing or skipped more chapters, so the festival arc makes a starting point for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2.

The good news is that manga readers who want to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Volume 4 (Chapter 33 was the ending of Volume 3). The bad news is that the anime has adapted the majority of source materials (the manga was up to Chapter 57 when Episode 12 aired).

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched the anime, Hana and Shinichi got drunk and slept together in a futon. The first season was more of a com-rom since the slice of life stories and comedy came first, but Uzaki-chan Season 2 will switch into full-on rom-com mode.

First, there are funny football moments and cafe cosplay, but then Hana insists to her girlfriends that she doesn’t have a boyfriend and that she’s only hanging out with Shinichi all the time since she pities the loner. Thing is, they’re fooling no one but themselves.

The way they act together, even going so far as to spoon together in public makes it obvious something is going on beyond mere pity. But for a time both Hana and Shinichi will continue to deny their growing closeness.

When Shinichi states he wants to play video games during the festival break, Hana demands that they go to the festival. Their friend Itsuhito Sakaki sly suggests they go “enjoy their festival date together” and leaves to the sound of their loud joint protest.

They realize that many people are staring at them as they walk the festival. And things start to heat up when they go to the occult club for fortune-telling, but it turns out their specialty is only romance!

The fortune-teller calls them out in front of everyone by asking, “Why aren’t you two dating? … After all your affinity is really good. You even hugged while sleeping on campus before.”

Later on, Shinichi just can’t get the fortune-telling out of his head. His mind was especially in turmoil after seeing the smile that Hana made at the time.

For her part, Hana was simply happy that their relationship had been affirmed… since she believed the fortune was telling her that she was the only girl to look after this helpless loner!

But as Hana ponders the situation further she begins to think, “Senpai likes me.”

And she shocks their friends by openly admitting it!

But Hana won’t admit her own feelings and claims it’s only Shinichi that’s in love with her. With both Hana and Shinichi being too cowardly to make a move, their friends assume the two witless “monkeys” will scramble around without making a shot for the goal zone.

The friends can’t help but feel they need to stage an intervention by forcing Hana to confirm Shinichi’s feelings. Sakaki even points out that plenty of girls have been lustfully eyeballing Shinichi for a long time, including Ami-san and her dirty eyes.

“Shut up!” Ami yells when she’s called out. Denying that she gives guys dirty eyes, she turns to her dad for support and he says, “No, you do!”

So, it’s made plainly obvious that if Hana doesn’t make a move soon it’s inevitable that another girl will catch Shinichi’s eyes. Worse, Shinichi her heart is set aflutter when he calmly mentions, “In two years I’ll graduate and leave.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!