Uma Musume Season 3 release date: Uma Musume – Pretty Derby Season 3 predictions

The Cygames Pictures director wants to continue creating new Uma Musume anime seasons as long as the game is popular. Pic credit: Cygames Pictures

Cygames Pictures director Nobuhiro Takenaka is already talking about the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 3 anime TV series. What’s more, the Blu-Ray sales of the second season have set a record in Japan.

But when will Uma Musume Season 3 come out?

In May 2021, director Takenaka spoke about how anime has become important at Cygames, which is typically focused on iPhone/Android game apps like Granblue Fantasy, Princess Connect! Re:Dive, and, of course, the Uma Musume game itself.

“Back in the day, the animation department wasn’t very important to headquarters. Instead, the focus was on the video game production department. Recently, however, the animation department has gained more trust from the managers,” Takenaka said.

“Still, please do not put video game production aside. That’s because I want us to keep producing more seasons of the anime as long as the game goes on. I want to be able to meet the expectations of fans of the franchise.”

To put this comment in perspective, the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 anime TV series has already been confirmed to be in production.

In one interview with Famitsu, Takenaka was specifically asked, “Now that the game has become a hit, do you have any plans for Umamusume Season 3?”

In response, the director said that they not only wanted to continue Uma Musume, but he’d like to keep making more anime as long as the game continues.

The second season of the anime TV series was produced by Cygames Pictures and TOHO animation. The animation work was handled by Studio Kai, which is best known for Netflix’s Cagaster of an Insect Cage anime and the Super Cub anime TV series. They also co-developed 7 SEEDS Season 2 with Studio Gonzo.

For their next project, Studio Kai will be working with Studio HORNETS on an isekai adventure called Skeleton Knight in Another World (Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechuu).

This article provides everything that is known about Uma Musume Season 3 (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 3/Umamusume Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Uma Musume Season 2 Blu-Ray sales skyrocket

It would not be too surprising if Uma Musume Season 3 was greenlit for production. While the anime industry has largely shifted over to streaming revenue being the most important financial factor, Blue-Ray sales still can account for the success of certain anime.

In this case, the success of the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 2 Blu-Ray box set was overwhelming. Uma Musume Season 2 Volume 1 sold an astounding 112,030 disc copies in the first week.

To put these numbers in perspective, Uma Musume 2 beat the previous record holder, Love Live! Season 2 Volume 1, which had sold 82,515 copies in its first week. The box set now has the Japanese Oricon record for the highest BD/DVD anime debut sales of all time and it’s also already in the Top 4 for cumulative sales for a single Blu-Ray disc volume.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 2 will be released as four Blu-Ray box set volumes. The cover art for each box jacket comes together to form one complete illustration. Pic credit: Studio Kai

As a comparison, Princess Connect! Re:Dive Blu-Ray Volume 1 sold 28,518 copies in its first week.

Popular anime with multiple seasons don’t even compare. My Hero Academia topped out at 3,511 copies with its first season and My Hero Academia Season 6 is a certainty. The first season of Attack On Titan sold 52,078 copies in its first week, but more recent seasons have ranged from 7,410 down to 3,179 copies. Yet Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 is confirmed.

With Blu-Ray sales numbers like these, it would be crazy for Cygames Pictures to not renew Uma Musume Season 3 quickly while the game is still popular in Japan.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Cygames Pictures or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 3 release date. The director may have discussed how he desired to create a third season, but the production of a Uma Musume 3 sequel has not been officially announced yet.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Uma Musume Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

The biggest factor is the choice of anime studio. The first season was animated by Studio P.A. Works and then switched to Studio Kai, which is a relatively new company.

Studios and the main staff are contractors. It’s possible Uma Musume 3 could switch to a new studio based on availability. After all, the anime industry as a whole is currently at over-production, and projects are scheduled years in advance.

Therefore, in the best-case scenario, if Uma Musume Season 3 is greenlit for production in 2021 the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 3 release date could be scheduled for 2022. Stay tuned!