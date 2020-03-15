Anime fans have been asking about the Tsurezure Children Season 2 anime ever since the first season finished airing way back in 2017. Finally, the creator of the Tsuredure Children manga (which is also commonly spelled as Tsurezure Children or Tsurezure Chirudoren) has spoken up about the chances of Tsuredure Children Season 2 coming out in the future.

Unfortunately, it’s not the greatest of news. On March 15, 2020, Toshiya Wakabayashi mentioned on his Twitter page that he often receives messages from English-speaking fans asking about Tsurezure Children Season 2. He bluntly states that “there is almost no possibility” but he still leaves the door open for the future.

“Occasionally, English-speaking fans will [send me] a message saying, ‘Do you have two seasons of Tsuredure’s anime?'” Wakabayashi tweeted. “Thank you! There is almost no possibility, but hopefully one day!”

There is reason to hold onto hope considering that the Fruits Basket Season 2 anime came back after many years. The anime industry may be currently struggling with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but overall, the anime industry is at peak production with many projects being greenlit.

Even the Log Horizon Season 3 anime is coming out in 2020, so perhaps it’s not too crazy to think that Tsuredure Children Season 2 anime could make a comeback in the future.

The anime’s first season was produced by animation company Studio Gokumi, which is also known for anime such as the Yuki Yuna is a Hero series. The main staff was composed of director Hiraku Kaneko and scriptwriters Tatsuhiko Urahata and Deborah Crane.

The first season’s opening (OP) theme song music was “Aimai Mok” as performed by Inori Minase, while the ending (ED) theme song music was “Dear” as performed by Yui Ogura. The Tsurezure Children Season 2 opening and ending songs have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Tsurezure Children Season 2 (Tsuredure Children Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tsurezure Children manga’s ending compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Tsurezure Children manga series by creator Toshiya Wakabayashi.

However, the manga artist first began self-publishing the work as a webcomic in October 2012 as “Toshiya Wakabayashi’s 4-koma comic collection” on pixiv. In September 2014, the manga was picked up by Bessatsu Shounen Magazine but in 2015 it moved to Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The Tsurezure Children manga’s ending was published on July 11, 2018. The Tsurezure Children manga finished with Chapter 212 of Volume 12.

In North America, Kodansha USA digitally published the official English translation of the manga series. Unfortunately, the English version was never released as tankobon-format books.

Despite each episode only being 12 minutes, the scriptwriter managed to condense the story to focus on certain relationships, which was no easy task since there are over 48 characters.

Fans of the manga know that the anime only covered about half of the couples’ relationships in the first season. The 4-Koma manga had two columns per page and each column was dedicated to developing a relationship, which meant the manga’s story jumped back and forth between couples’ stories.

It was the best choice since narrowing the focus allowed for the first season to offer coherent progression in the featured relationships. The anime also managed to give a semblance of closure to Takano X Sugawara and Chiaki X Kana in a way that honored the source material.

Tsurezure Children Episode 12 ended by teasing audiences with a beach episode. All in all, anime adapted up to Volume 5 Chapter 81: Summer Begins Part Two.

The Tsurezure Children Season 2 anime has plenty of source material. Arguably, there are enough chapters available for creating Tsurezure Children Season 3 since the first season completely skipped chapters focused on certain couples.

While the manga creator seems doubtful that an anime sequel will happen, the good news is that the English Tsurezure Children manga is fully completed so English-only manga readers can read of the anime and finish the story. It’s recommended that readers start from the beginning since the anime skipped some of the couples.

Tsurezure Children Season 2 release date is likely years away, at best

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio Gokumi, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Tsurezure Children Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Tsurezure Children sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tsurezure Children Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Since the manga creator is saying there’s “almost no possibility” that probably means the project has not been secretly greenlit for production, which is not unheard of. For example, the Re:ZERO Season 2 anime was supposedly greenlit for production in 2017 but it was not officially announced to the public until years later.

Anime projects are scheduled years in advance and the anime industry as a whole is booked up. That means that even if the early production of the Tsurezure Children Season 2 anime were to start soon then it will still be years later until the anime sequel comes out.

Tsurezure Children Season 2 spoilers (character summary/synopsis)

In order for the Tsurezure Children Season 2 anime to be done properly, the anime will need to back up and show the missing characters that are critical to the character development of the existing couples. For example, the second season should introduce characters like Alice Himemiya.

Alice is part of the school cooking club who has insane yandere tendencies, although she chills considerably over time. Alice is competing with Saki Kanda as the love rival for Haruhiko Takese. Alice’s introduction was skipped in the anime, but Alice’s own admirer Noro Akimasa made an appearance in Episode 12.

Matsuura Ayane and Urara are shown as friends in the story. Ayane is Vice President of the drama club and she’s already been shown in Episode 3 and 12. Ayane is always trying to help her juniors in school, including the ditzy Urara who is failing at acting in the Drama Club.

Country girl Enomoto used to live outside the big city before transferring into Motoyama’s class. After the boy helped her using his bike they become friends. The pair make an odd couple since she’s extroverted while he has difficulty being friends with a girl.

Patricia (Patty) and Keisuke have already been shown in the first season but their relationship has just begun to form. As an American, Patty sometimes misunderstands Japanese culture and ideas, while the outwardly calm Keisuke struggles with lustful thoughts.

Chiba Sayaka is in love with her teacher, Profess Kirihara. The older man realizes she’s smitten with a teacher… but doesn’t realize it’s him!

Souma Chihiro and Seajima both are in the karate club but their relationship starts off with an odd misunderstanding. Souma thinks the older girl is simply teaching him odd training exercises, but she believes they are already dating.

Tea Ceremony Club President Erika Shibasaki may act all dainty but she secretly wants to be in a rock band guitarist. Disguised as the masked Miss Wabisabi, she begins to have tension with rock band leader Ubukata.

Nashimoto Yukari loves to eat, but despite not being overweight she’s self-conscious about gaining any fat. Kazuya Sonobe realizes how happy she is when eating so he’s always trying to feed her without realizing the inner turmoil he’s causing.

Sunagawa Yoshiharu and Toda Fuyumi are the emotionless couple. Always speaking in a monotone voice to each other, they even have problems with facial expressions.

Ogiue believes that Tojo Mai must hate him based on the way she keeps getting upset and starts screaming every time she’s around him. In reality, she’s smitten by the boy but becomes extremely flustered when she’s near him.

The final new couple is the introverted Onizuka Kimihito and the extroverted Yamada. The boy desires to be a rapper but is trying to keep this goal a secret. When the girl catches him creating a rap he is upset, but then she becomes his number one fan.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to hope and wait for the Tsurezure Children Season 2 release date to watch what happens with these couples. Let’s just hope the wait isn’t forever. Stay tuned!