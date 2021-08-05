Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 release date: Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu Season 2 predictions

Will Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu Season 2 continue the story from the light novel series? Pic credit: Studio C2C

The Tsukimichi Season 2 anime TV series will have Makoto Misumi, Tomoe/Shin, and Mio starting a new adventure at the school in Lotzgard. But when will Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 come out?

The Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu anime is being produced by Japanese animation Studio C2C, which is best known for working with Studio Satelight on the M3 anime, Aquarion Logos, and WorldEnd: What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?

By themselves, Studio C2C adapted the Harukana Receive manga into an anime in 2018, the Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu manga in 2019, the Shachibato game in early 2020, and the Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina light novels in 2021 (the Wandering Witch Season 2 anime is reportedly in early production). The studio is known for releasing two anime projects a year.

The first season of the Tsukimichi anime project was helmed by director Shinji Ishihira, the main director for the entire Fairy Tail anime series. His directing experience also includes Air Gear, Final Fantasy 7: On The Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel, Heybot!, and all three Log Horizon anime seasons (here’s hoping for Log Horizon Season 4).

Writer Kenta Ihara (The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, FLCL Alternative, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Levius, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Vinland Saga Season 2, Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!) wrote the scripts and series composition.

Artist Yukie Suzuki (Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators, Shugo Chara!, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) was both the character designer and chief animation director. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Sailor Moon Crystal, Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Zombieland Saga) created the music.

The Tsukimichi Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Tsukimichi OP “Gamble” was performed by syudou. The first episode’s ED was “Aa Jinsei ni Namida Ari” as performed by Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice actor for Makoto Misumi. The anime then switched to the ED “Beautiful Dreamer” by Ezoshika Gourmet Club.

The Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not Netflix, Hulu, or FUNimation). Crunchyroll’s Tsukimichi English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Tsukimichi Episode 12, released on September 22, 2021. The first season was released as four Tsukimichi Blu-Ray volumes, with the first BD volume having released on October 27, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Tsukimichi Season 2 (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 / Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tsukimichi Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal likely

As of the last update, Nichion, Studio C2C, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Tsukimichi Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The Tsukimichi reviews have been positive but not great since the story follows isekai formula tropes (minus truck-kun) while still offering enough unique twists to set itself apart from the pack. The basic premise is similar to That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime since the OP protagonist is essentially put on a pedestal by a city of monsters.

The biggest strength is that the characters are Konosuba-like funny and relatable, with the main character hardly being a self-insert potato-kun. It also helps that the anime doesn’t overly rely on fan service or harem antics for moving the plot forward in regards to Moe and Tomoe (for those who want to know, the harem romance question is settled in web novel Chapter 305).

The Tsukimichi light novels had over 1.4 million copies in circulation before the anime premiered in June 2021. The boost to sales was immediately noticeable since that month the books reached the top 4 on the Oricon charts, right behind 86: Eighty-Six, Re:Zero, and Classroom of the Elite.

Producer Nichion does have a recent history of greenlighting anime sequels for production. Examples include The Quintessential Quintuplets and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Therefore, it’s predicted that the chances of a Tsukimichi Season 2 announcement taking place within 6 months seem to be good.

The box art for Tsukimichi Blu-Ray Volume 1. Pic credit: Mitsuaki Matsumoto

Tsukimichi manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu light novel series by author Kei Azumi and illustrator Mitsuaki Matsumoto.

The story originally came to life in 2012 when the creator began self-publishing the Tsukimichi web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. The web novel has not yet ended. It has several hundred chapters and it’s divided up into 7 major story arcs so far.

Within a year, Japanese publisher AlphaPolis picked up the story for a light novel adaptation and Volume 1 came out in May 2013. As of June 21, 2021, the Japanese light novels were up to Tsukimichi Volume 16.

In 2016, the author switched web novel hosting platforms to AlphaPolis since the company has a policy of not allowing the web novels for their licensed series to be hosted by other websites.

There is also a side story web novel called Moonlit Journey Across Another World Extra (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchu Extra).

In 2015, the original creator teamed up with artist Kotaro Kino to create the Tsukimichi manga adaptation. Over 60 chapters long when the anime premiered, the manga was up to Volume 9 as of June 22, 2021.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an official Tsukimichi English translation. However, there are fan translation projects for the web novel and manga that have kept up with the latest chapters.

The Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy manga series was up to Volume 9 when the anime’s first season premiered. Pic credit: Kotora Kino

When the anime industry adapts a light novel book series into an anime series the industry averages about 3 to 5 books per season or cour. Sometimes fans of the original become outraged at the story changes caused by the adaptation.

There are extreme examples like Tokyo Ghoul, The Promised Neverland, and Horimiya, with the latter condensing 121 manga chapters into a single cour season. But at least the Horimiya anime managed to stay true to the heart of the story while sacrificing the story arcs of side characters.

Anime like Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer Season 2 is confirmed), Cautious Hero, Konosuba, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! are considered outliers since they only covered two light novel books in a single cour. Adapting a single book with one cour like the 86 Eighty-Six anime did is fairly rare.

When a light novel series is condensed into the TV episodic format it’s unavoidable that details are skipped or rearranged. In this case, the Tsukimichi anime brought the comedic elements to the forefront at the cost of skipping a lot of the worldbuilding, so the overall tone of the story is probably a lot funnier than book readers remember.

Tsukimichi Episode 5 was almost an exception since the plot for the episode practically revolved around worldbuilding elements. Still, the main purpose of the episode was to move the plot forward by having Makoto contact the Rembrandt Trading Company.

It’s predicted that the Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 TV series will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 5. Pic credit: Mitsuaki Matsumoto

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the end of light novel Volume 4 (web novel Chapter 78 or manga Chapter 59).

It’s a good stopping point since the next book in the series starts a long story arc that switches gears by having the characters in a school environment. (Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will follow a similar path.)

The good news is that there is plenty of source material in the light novels for making Tsukimichi Season 2. If the first season is popular enough it’s possible the second season could be renewed for multiple cours instead of a single cour.

The bad news is that English-only light novel readers will be forced to resort to reading the unofficial English web novel if they want to read ahead of the anime. There’s also the unofficial English Tsukimichi manga series, but the latest manga chapters are barely ahead of the anime.

Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Makoto, Mio, and Tomoe have finally arrived at the school city of Lotzgard. Makoto’s goal is to enroll as a student and spread his knowledge from Earth.

However, instead of taking the student entrance exam he accidentally ends up taking the teacher employment exam! Despite intending on being a student, Makoto decides to work as a teacher in addition to his main business as a merchant.

At first, the students are ignorant of the “demon teacher” in their midst, but when his class lectures emphasized actual battles and combat experience he quickly becomes popular. Such real-world education had been seen in the school before so it’s not long before enthusiastic students are asking to do special training even during summer vacation.

In addition to the school’s city life, there are other activities like the school festival. A fighting competition will be the main event. But then disasters begin to fall on Makoto and his students one after another.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Tsukimichi Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!