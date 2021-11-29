Tower Of God Season 2 release date: Crunchyroll’s Kami no Tou Season 2 reportedly in production

The Tower Of God Season 2 anime may have already begun early production according to animator Yoshihiro Takeda.

While the second season hasn’t been publicly announced yet, the animator claims that Studio Telecom Animation Film won’t be working on the already confirmed Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 since the studio will be busy making the Tower Of God sequel.

“The second season of Nagatoro will not be made by Telecom,” tweeted Takeda on November 13, 2021. “[They will be making] a sequel to Tower Of God.”

Notably, Takeda also says that he won’t be working on Nagatoro Season 2. His profile states that he is currently “participating in a new animation scheduled to start broadcasting next year (2022).”

Considering that this information has not been confirmed by official sources it should be treated as a rumor.

What we do know for certain is that the Tower Of God Season 2 anime will introduce two new main protagonists named Jue Viole Grace and Ja Wangnan in addition to revealing what’s become of Bam, Khun, Rak Wraithraiser, and everyone’s best-hated girl Rachel. But when will Kami no Tou Season 2 come out?

After all, Tower Of God Episode 13 leaves audiences on such a huge cliffhanger that it would almost be cruel for Crunchyroll to not to renew the anime, especially since the final scene teases a glimpse of a new character.

The first season of the Tower Of God anime was produced by Japanese animation studio Telecom Animation Film, which is best known for making recent seasons of the Lupin the Third anime series. The studio is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, which is known for Dr. STONE Season 3, Fruits Basket Season 3, and Megalo Box Season 2.

Director Takashi Sano helmed the first season of the anime project. Writer Erika Yoshida handled series composition. Artists Masashi Kudo and Miho Tanino were the character designers.

Composer Kevin Penkin is best known for creating the music for the Made In Abyss anime and its sequel the Dawn of the Deep Soul movie. The Made In Abyss Season 2 release date is confirmed for 2022.

Shortly after finishing the Tower of God anime, the director wrote a short Rick and Morty anime called Rick and Morty vs Genocider that was animated by the team at Telecom Animation Film.

For the first season, the Tower Of God opening (OP) theme song music was “TOP” and the ending (ED) was “SLUMP”. Both songs were performed by Korean band Stray Kids.

The Tower Of God Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The Tower of God anime was streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The Tower Of God Season 1 anime premiered on April 3. The finale, Tower Of God Episode 13, was streaming online on June 24, 2020.

Kami no Tou Season 2 release date predictions: Is late 2022 possible?

As of the last update, Crunchyroll, WEBTOON Production, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Tower Of God Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Tower Of God sequel been announced.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kami no Tou Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Assuming that the leaked info from the animator is correct, it’s possible that Tower Of God 2 will come out in late 2022. If that’s the case, the production will need to be officially confirmed by Winter or Spring 2022 at the latest.

When the Tower Of God anime first debuted, there were enough chapters in existence for six anime seasons (which meant that the long Tower of God Webtoon hiatus would not impact the production of Tower of God Season 2 at all). Therefore, this Crunchyroll Original has the potential to become a regularly renewed anime that rivals Shonen Jump series.

Having regularly renewed big-name exclusive anime will likely become important to Crunchyroll’s business plan now that Netflix is starting to stream big names like One Piece and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. It also doesn’t help that Hulu often streams many of the anime that used to be available on Crunchyroll only just several years ago.

The Tower Of God anime is essentially a test case for the first wave of 2020 Crunchyroll Originals, which includes anime such as In/Spectre Season 2 (already confirmed) and several others. Will the Crunchyroll exclusive anime be like Netflix, which has historically renewed many of its anime for multiple seasons?

Kami no Tou is also the first South Korean manhwa to be adapted into an anime and make it the top of Crunchyroll’s popular anime list right next to Black Clover, One Piece, and My Hero Academia (see our article on the My Hero Academia Season 6 anime). The second is The God of High School anime and, likewise, anime fans are hoping for The God of Highschool Season 2 already.

Other than being popular on its own merit, part of the reason the ToG anime stands out is that it was one of the few spring 2020 anime that was not delayed by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic. According to an animator subcontractor named Giory, the production schedule was tight but the animation was completely finished before the pandemic began, so there were not any delays.

On the other hand, big-name competitors like the Re:ZERO Season 2 anime and the final season of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime were delayed by months.

This fact allowed the first season of Tower Of God to essentially stand alone as the best new anime for spring 2020. (Well, other than studio Trigger’s BNA (Brand New Animal) anime, but the international Netflix release was scheduled late June 2020.)

Crunchyroll may know that they have a hit on their hands but so far they’re playing their cards close to the vest. In an early May 2020 interview, Anime News Network asked Crunchyroll’s director of brand and title marketing, Carter Hahnselle, whether they “intend to follow the whole story” of Tower Of God with a “multiple season adaptation”.

In response, Carter spoke about loving the fan reaction but would not directly discuss any plans for a Tower Of God Season 2 anime. Instead, the Crunchyroll rep said fans will need to “check out the series yourself to see how far we follow Bam up the Tower in season one!”

“Can’t share too much more beyond that right now, but again we’re so glad that fans all over the world have been enjoying the show,” Carter said, which seems to imply that there will be more to share in the future.

Anime news leaker Spytrue has also been teasing followers regarding Tower Of God Season 2. When one of the followers commented, “I want ToG Season 2,” Spytrue responded, “This is not a dream.” After Episode 13 aired, Spytrue once again claimed, “Tower of God new season [is] coming!”

Fast forward to September 2020 and Spytrue continued to insist that the Tower of God Season 2 anime will happen. When Spytrue wrote about having patience, the context was that people were waiting to hear whether Attack on Titan Season 4 release date would still happen in fall 2020 or be delayed to 2021. But when someone tweeted, “So about that Tower of God season 2 you said was coming…” Spytrue simply replied, “Yes.”

These statements do not necessarily mean that Spytrue has insider info on the second season, but it is reasonable to believe (“dream”) that Crunchyroll would want to renew a popular anime exclusive. But it should also be noted that Spytrue was correct about the Attack On Titan Season 4 anime being released in late 2020 in December rather than January 2021.

One of the official Twitter accounts seems to be teasing that a Tower Of God Season 2 announcement is forthcoming. The official English manhwa/Webtoon account tweeted, “No Season 2 announcement (yet) but Viole have been teased!”

On the other hand, the retweets by the official accounts seem to imply that a second season hasn’t been greenlit for production yet (or, at least, they aren’t ready to make the announcement public). The main Japanese account retweeted voice actors and people attached to the production and they simply hoped that a Tower Of God Season 2 anime will happen in the future.

For example, Anaak VA Akira Sekine says, “Hope I can meet them again!”

“I would be happy if you could watch [Endorsi Jahad] grow in the future. I want you to do a second season…! !! I want to see more of their story,” said Endorsi VA Rie Suegara.

“The original story gets even more exciting from here, so please check it out as well,” tweeted Tower of God anime writer Erika Yoshida. “I hope someday this anime can be continued.”

Let’s just hope Crunchyroll follows in the footsteps of Netflix and renews anime titles like Tower Of God over the long term.

Tower Of God Webtoon/manhwa’s story begins with Dragon Ball

Unlike many anime on Crunchyroll, the anime is not based on a Tower Of God manga or a Japanese light novel series. Instead, it’s based on the Kami no Tou manhwa by creator S.I.U. (Slave In Utero).

What’s a manhwa, you might ask? Similar to how manga is the name for Japanese comics, manhwa is the South Korean term for comic books. Keep in mind that manhwa, unlike manga, is read in the same direction as English books, from left to right.

In a June 2020 interview, S.I.U. told Crunchyroll News that he wasn’t allowed to read comics as a kid, but he did it anyway. He literally begged his parents on his knees for a random volume of Dragon Ball.

“When I was young, I watched animated movies and drew my own side stories. I would change the relationship of two characters from hating each other to being friends, or change the ending into my own ideal ending,” he said.

The Tower Of God Webtoon series is also unusual in that S.I.U. started working on the story while he was in the South Korean military. According to Herald Corp, by the time he began officially publishing the story in June 2010, he already had 10 books worth of content that he used as a “skeleton” for creating the framework of the plot.

“The military was physically exhausting, but it was where I came up with ideas and drew a lot of my work. Tower Of God was one of the projects that was created there. I started by coming up with an image of a young boy standing in front of a giant tower. Unfortunately for Bam, most of my ideas were either about a young boy facing impossible odds or a young boy never being able to win in an impossible situation. I thought about how interesting it would be to see a young boy successfully defeat and overcome those situations in such a brutal world. That is why the world and the villains’ powers were very overwhelming from the start.”

As such, S.I.U. already has Tower Of God’s story and characters planned out years in advance. Technically, the story is set in the Talse Uzer Story universe, which is supposed to be a set of interconnected tales with different protagonists, although S.I.U. has not yet published any spin-offs or side stories.

Needless to say, Tower Of God’s ending is not coming up any time soon. The manhwa is divided into multiple “seasons” or parts, with manhwa Tower Of God Season 2 comprising chapters 80 through 417.

New chapters are released online weekly every Sunday in Korean time on the Naver Webtoon platform. The official English translation is released Mondays on Line Webtoons. The English Tower Of God manhwa is essentially free since no subscription service is required in order to read it.

Tower of God hiatus began in June 2020 over SIU’s health problems

When the first premiered in 2020, the manhwa’s Tower Of God Season 3 (Part 3) was still ongoing and was up to Chapter 485 as of June 29, 2020. Unfortunately, the next chapter required a long wait since the Tower of God Chapter 486 release date didn’t happen until May 17, 2021.

With the release of Chapter 485, SIU announced that he was going on an indefinite hiatus due to “health reasons”. In September 2020, SIU provided an update where he described how he is “living a normal life” and still working on manuscripts, “but this workload is a lot less compared to when I was actively” working on the ToG Webtoon. He says he’s worked on a few drafts but the “process of making new chapters has been delayed”.

“Tested again over the course of several weeks and found other abnormalities,” SIU wrote. “I have been diagnosed with a problem, and if it’s left unattended, it can lead to lifelong pain and discomfort both in work and in everyday life.”

Based on the doctor’s orders, SIU focused on resting. The long hiatus was necessary in order to prevent the deformation of his body and return to normal

As for how long the Tower of God hiatus would last, SIU initially wrote, “I don’t know how much longer it will take, but I’ll rest well, and I will come back when I’m ready and the time is right.” The Webtoon’s return wasn’t confirmed until half a year later.

Please see the full story on the Tower of God hiatus for more details.

As of November 28, 2021, the manhwa was up to Chapter 512. Part 3 is still not completed.

Tower of God Webtoon compared to the anime’s first season

When comparing the Tower Of God anime against the manhwa the biggest change at first glance is to the art style. S.I.U.’s artwork definitely stands out in comparison to many Japanese manga artists, which tend to follow certain industry-wide trends.

The anime adaptation retains elements of S.I.U’s style, with some changes for the better. For example, the anime greatly expanded on the details in the background, which were generally limited in the manhwa with the exception of certain panels.

But some artistic changes are controversial, especially the changes to the Black March. In the manhwa, the Black March was specifically listed as a needle, which was a unique weapon for this type of series, but the anime changed the weapon into a generic katana.

The Green April was also made more sword-like despite possessing the ability to morph and elongate. The change in appearance is only a big deal since higher in the tower swordsmen can’t use swords with high friction surfaces because the Shinsu is so thick.

Next, Tower of God Webtoon readers will notice how the anime episodes are quick-paced in comparison. The anime is adapting an average of six chapters per episode in order to reach the first best stopping point in the manhwa series.

To achieve this goal, major character motivations and interactions were significantly changed. Even some major character-developing scenes were skipped by the anime, especially in the latter half. The anime focused on building up the theme of Bam and Rachel, which should make the first season’s ending more impactful to anime-only audiences, but it was done at the expense of reducing the depth of other characters.

To be fair, with anime adaptations in general, it’s often unavoidable that exposition is condensed in order to fit a self-contained story with a good stopping point into a single “cour” composed of only 13 episodes. The Cautious Hero anime was a major exception to that general rule but only since the besting stopping point was the ending of light novel Volume 2 (many anime adaptations of light novels will adapt 3 to 6 books per season).

In the case of the Tower Of God anime, the opening episode adapted up until Bam, Rak Wraithraiser, and Khun Arguero Agnis first met in the middle of Chapter 6. The opening characterization and motivations are changed significantly due to the anime’s rushed pacing. The manhwa’s dialogue included additional humor and provided insight into inner turmoil, but the biggest change was in the tone and context of Bam and Yuri’s first meeting.

Princess Yuri also interacted more with Administrator Headon in the earlier chapters, which also better explained why Princess Yuri was so interested in Bam. The manhwa had an extended scene where Yuri and Rank-A Guide Evan discussed how they were seeking out the Irregular who had managed to force open the door to the tower.

Irregulars are known as beings who bring chaos and great change to the tower. Headon’s conniving actions were also made more clear at the end of the chapter when he spoke aloud to an unknown person after the Bam’s first test was over.

The anime skipped this very short sequence, which made it seem as if Headon’s actions were based on whimsy rather than cunning. Instead, in the anime, Headon simply remarked, “What an interesting gathering that was,” and then proceeded to kill the White Steel Eel in a seemingly spiteful manner, which never happened in the manhwa.

The initial interaction between Bam and the Black March also highlighted Bam’s initial motivations for climbing the tower. Originally, the spirit of the weapon was more tomboyish in appearance and asked what Bam was pursuing. Bam’s answer hammered down the point that his deep loneliness was a factor, not that he’s following Rachel simply because she’s a girl, which is the perception conveyed by the anime.

Warning: The following contains huge spoilers pertaining to the ending of Tower Of God Season 1.

Episode 2 adapted Chapters 7 through 11 and faithfully adapted the end of the first test but it skipped much of the banter between the other Regular teams. During Lero Ro’s test using the Shinsu wall, in the anime both Bam and the Ranker guessed at the same time Anak would pass through the barrier first, but in the manhwa, Bam decided to make the same choice after pondering and noticing an aura around Anak Jahad.

(Keen observers may realize by now that in the first episode Bam fought the giant White Steel Eel in a tank filled with highly concentred Shinsu.)

The anime also skipped name-dropping characters like Urek Mazino, Phantaminum, and Enryu. But since these powerful Irregulars don’t show up until many chapters/episodes later it’s not that big of a deal.

Episode 3 adapted Chapters 11 through 15. The manhwa chapters were about the same, although the anime heavily condensed how the other teams passed the door test. The anime also made a fool of tracksuit guy Ship Leesoo while the manhwa showed him intelligently using impeccable logic.

The anime also cut jokes about Hansung Yu, tea, and instant coffee. Hopefully, the jokes about “Soda Man” Quant will be retained.

Episode 4 adapted Chapters 16 through 21. Arguably, the fight scene choreography is much improved by the anime. The big problem is that the anime added a line change that teased Rachel’s motivations far earlier than it should have been revealed.

Episode 5 made various changes to Chapters 22 through 26, skipping a small scene with Lady Yuri that mentioned white steel eels and a Tower Of God Season 2 character named Evankhell. But the biggest difference was a change to how Bam unconsciously controlled Shinsu to break Hwa Ryun’s mask and injure her face.

In the Tower of God Webtoon, Bam only released a small amount of Shinsu, not an explosion of power that overwhelmed the arena. While this change allowed the anime to more clearly establish how Bam was a real threat to the tower as Mr. Lero Ro and test director Hansung Yu discussed, the change also revealed Bam’s strength far too early.

Episode 6 adapted Chapters 27 through 33 by greatly condensing the exposition, but at least it didn’t skip any important details (although Rak’s spear missing the target and the lengthier conversation between “seppuku swordsman” Hatz and “earrings” Khun was funny).

What’s notable is that Bam just unleashed a flashy Shinsu attack in the previous episode without having a contract with an administrator, which is contradictory. At the same time, the administrator noted how the contract works as a shackles in Bam’s case, which explains why everyone persists as viewing him as weak.

Episode 7 adapted Chapters 34 through 37. Arguably, Anaak’s mother came off as more shallow in the Tower of God Webtoon based on her motivation for constantly arguing with her husband. The anime also implied that Endorsi personally knew the mother, which would create continuity problems based on their obvious age difference.

Other than that, Endorsi and Anaak’s relationship developed in the same manner. What was different was how Bam befriended Endorsi since in the Webtoon he followed Khun’s script which called for him to act more callous. Still, the Webtoon version was far more humorous since it had Bam using a platform device to hide food from Endorsi.

Bam’s Wave Controller lessons were also skimmed. The Webtoon highlighted how Bam could produce a Baang and was learning how to control Shinsu at an incredible speed, which better explained why Hoh was so jealous.

One other big change was that Webtoon Chapter 35 showed the full contents of the letter that Khun sent to Hoh. The letter didn’t merely just foreshadow Hoh’s upcoming betrayal like in the anime, it literally described the motivations for how and why Hoh should make Bam fail the hide and seek test.

The anime changed the appearance of the hide and seek zone to be more stylized. In fact, the entire layout was completely different which impacted the way the fight scenes played out. The rules of the game also weren’t clearly explained, nor was the element suspendium introduced for the lighthouses, although that didn’t impact the storytelling at all.

What did change greatly was the character interactions and dialogue during the test in both Episode 7 and Episode 8, which adapted Chapters 38 through 43 (most of the dialogue from Chapter 42 was cut completely). Quant spent a lot more time playing the role of the arrogant teacher rather than angrily bulldozing his way through the regulars. And his arrogance caused both Lero Ro and Yu to laugh at him when he made an overly prideful statement.

The scene where Anaak tried to steal Quant’s badge originally used Khun’s pulley system that was cut from previous episodes, so she used the Green April, instead. Quant also gave them 111 seconds to run rather than 32 minutes and 13 seconds. Khun’s suspendium-based pulley was also more clearly explained when Khun and Anaak tricked Quant into jumping from the bridge.

Episode 9 started off by changing the tone and actions taken during Hatz and Quant’s fight, although the way the spear guys betrayed Hatz remained the same.

Endorsi’s back story was changed to make it seem as if she suddenly slaughtered her adoptive sisters one day rather than slowly beating the older siblings to take the coveted front seat. It was also implied that she killed them whereas the anime showed the dead bodies sprawled out around the dinner table.

The anime changed the confrontation where Endorsi tried to convince Bam that he would need to hurt others to climb the tower. She claimed that Bam should give up on following Rachel and find his own happiness (best advice ever in hindsight, right?).

The anime also cut the epic line where the other guys declared, “She got dumped,” when Bam refused to heed Endorsi’s words and walked away. Another great line from Quant was, “Even if it’s still small, he’s a baby tiger. He can’t run with house cats,” in reference to Bam. Never mind, why cut Endorsi’s line where she said, “What, did you collect all the dragonballs or something?”

Most importantly, the anime is missing a quote from Bam that fully articulates his feelings.

“I don’t understand at all. Why do we have to fight even though we don’t hate each other? I don’t get it. You’re right Endorsi, I’m not hard enough to climb the tower by hurting others. I’m not capable of it. These people, they’re the first group I’ve ever called friends. Everything precious to me is here. If we reach the top after stepping all over our friends, what remains for us at the top? Are those stars that beautiful? Why would they say that something they’ve never seen is prettier than what they’ve got? I don’t get it. I don’t want to hurt my friends over things like that. If I have to fight, I don’t want to hurt my friends over things like that.”

What makes these changes so odd is that the anime added extra comedic scenes with Rak eating chocolate. Rak wasn’t even in any of these chapters, so it was disappointing that such great lines hit the cutting room floor just to add overplayed Rak jokes.

The entire two-hostage situation was simplified in the anime. When Quant froze Bam using Shinsu Quant only suggested that Bam use the same technique in order to distract. Quant wasn’t seriously expecting Bam to instantly duplicate the Shinsu move since it had taken him hundreds of years to master, so it was quite shocking to Quant when Bam revealed just how much of a monster he really is.

What’s not too surprising is that certain character-developing details were skimmed in the anime since Episode 9 was covering more ground than usual. The episode even skipped a quick scene showing Yuri Jahad taking the long way to avoid Evankhell. The episode adapted eight chapters, finishing with Chapter 51.

The faster pacing continued in Episode 10, which covered Chapters 52 through 59. The anime made great changes to character motivations, especially to Khun and how everyone else treated Bam once he revealed himself as an Irregular.

In the Webtoon version, Khun revealed to mini-Rak his back story regarding his sister Maria and how that explained his motivations toward Bam and Rachel. Khun grew up in a main family always fighting for power and position, but he helped Maria become a Jahad princess at the king’s side since he thought that would bring his sister happiness.

But since that day something has been missing from his heart and he’s tried to fill that void by helping Bam. That realization is a major development since it forms the basis for a personal goal that Khun sets for himself in Tower Of God Season 2.

At Bam’s behest, Khun also talked with Lero Ro in order to convince him to allow Rachel/Michelle Light to take the next test (this is the same discussion shown in the anime where Khun learned of the administrator test). In the process, Khun revealed how he tricked Hoh with his strategy, which was far, far more convoluted than what was depicted by the anime since Khun also claimed to Lero Ro that the note to Hoh came from a Ranker (it was actually Director Hansung Yu). The scene also had a flashback involving Hwa Ryun that was skipped by the anime.

It wasn’t only Khun’s motivations that were mangled. In the anime, everyone was friendly to Bam so they were willing to overlook him being an Irregular and help him and Rachel climb the tower. (To be fair, Webtoon Chapter 59, which was mostly skipped by the anime, used a montage to show Bam bonding with everyone as friends, but this was after they made the decision to help him, not before.)

But in the manhwa, Khun tricked everyone into helping Bam and Rachel by making them turn on himself by claiming that he couldn’t trust an irregular and didn’t want to risk losing his family name. No one wanted to agree with someone who would betray their friend so all decided to help Bam. Rak and Shibisu knew Khun better but didn’t expose his mind games, whereas in the anime, it was blatantly stated that everyone realized Khun was just acting to help his friend.

This change also meant that the anime skipped Rak’s speech where he said, “You stupid turtles… All of you are cowering in your shells with fear. That’s why you’re nothing more than a turtle. You’re too scared to lift your heads up. I’m following him. I’m not afraid of the consequences. I don’t want to lose my prey. You all stay and live with your heads stuck inside your shells.”

Later on, Rak comes back and tells Khun he knew what was really going on by saying, “I’m the only crocodile who knows what’s inside the shell. You sneaky turtle.” It’s moments like these when Rak finally explained his turtle metaphor that made readers realize that Rak is not a one-dimensional comedic character and yet the anime stripped it out so Rak could eat more chocolate.

Since the anime made this change, the anime skipped a similar scene in Chapter 61 (which should have been part of Episode 11) where Shibisu discussed Khun’s true motives. Shibisu also explained that he envied Bam a little but he still wanted to help Bam since he still has what everyone else lost before entering the tower. Shibisu didn’t want to continue the cycle of people taking away from others just because they had something important taken from them first.

The anime Episode 10 also skipped a scene where Bam explained to Endorsi more fully why he was intent on making friends and helping Rachel. Bam was born into a world without light and he stacked stones to make a tower so he could reach a point of light on the ceiling. When he reached the light he realized he was trapped and was devastated, but then the ceiling moved and Rachel was the “only person who came down to me from the light”.

Another skipped scene had Lero Ro and Hansung Yu discussing how Phantaminum invaded Jahad castle and slaughtered the best of the Rankers. Then the Irregular Urek Mazino appeared and this monster formed the Wolhaiksong, a group that even the 10 great families fear. These two events caused the Regular testing on Evankhell’s floor to be modified to weed out threats to King Jahad’s control of the tower.

“We say we are testing their talent to see if they are worthy,” Hansung Yu said. “But the real purpose is to keep the tower from chaos. In other words, this [floor] is the seawall to prevent the tsunami that can shake the tower.”

In response, Lero Ro said, “Is it helpful to the tower to sort out those who might be dangerous to the rulers of the tower? A sea without waves is no longer a sea. It’s just a pond, isn’t it? So rather than facing a slow decay, isn’t it better to live fighting the waves?”

Needless to say, Tower Of God Webtoon fans have not been happy with these particular changes. It’s especially odd to skip such major character moments only to spend time developing minor side characters like Serena by giving her a big sendoff scene (which didn’t happen in the Webtoon). On the other, the anime added good original scenes like Bam setting up Hoh’s funeral and a new Rachel and Bam scene makes her more empathetic which sets up the upcoming big twist.

Episode 11 adapted Chapters 59 through 67 by completely changing the presentation style and greatly condensing action events. Out of the events that were shown, the anime’s depiction was completely linear timewise whereas the Webtoon often switched back and forth between current events and flashbacks of the test’s explanation.

One big change with lasting repercussions is that while Bam and Endorsi were training they promised to go on a date together. The anime has fundamentally altered their relationship by stripping out similar relationship-building moments between the two characters, so it’ll be odd if Tower Of God Season 2 still has Endorsi upset about missing her date with her “boyfriend”.

These chapters were filled with jokes yet only some made it into the anime. One example is when Shibisu tried kicking the Bull between the legs only to discover the monster was not a guy. The dialogue for the comedic arguing between Anaak and Endorsi was simplified in the anime with a quick animation of them lashing out at each other.

Another change was that Lo Po Bia Ren (the fluffy Yuga imposter) flat-out said in the Webtoon that he killed Anaak’s mother, while the anime simply implied that Ren was the assassin.

“I’m amazed that I can see your mother in you when she died in front of my eyes,” Ren said. And when Anaak demanded to know where he got the jeweled necklace he replied, “I just told you. I’m not your friend. It was me. I killed your mother.”

The fight between Ren and Anaak was greatly shortened in the anime. Ren teased Anaak with some of his abilities before getting serious and Anaak even used the ignition ability of the Green April.

Otherwise, a relatively minor change was that director Hansung created the test whereas in the Webtoon it was the administrator, which meant that that the administrator orchestrated events. The fact that the administrator was conducting the test, and thus was in on the plan, wasn’t made clear until the next episode. But even then the anime made changes which diminished this revelation.

Tower Of God Episode 12 began by adapting the second half of Chapter 67 when Princess Yuri Jahad finally caught up with everyone. But the scene with Rak jumping onto a worm with Pickles in hand came from an earlier chapter.

Another relationship-building scene between Endorsi and Bam was skipped. In the Webtoon, the scene occurred right before Endorsi decided to side with Anaak, so the missing scene showed another part of the reason why Endorsi felt led to help her “sister” fight Ren.

Lauroe’s perfect nap scene was originally interrupted by some test intruders, including Ms. Ice Strawberry. They came in with defected Khun family member Hatzling “Blueberry” Khun, who wears the badge of the winged tree as part of Urek’s organization.

In the Webtoon, Blueberry took over the lighthouse (an act which ties into Tower Of God Season 2) instead of teasing Khun about Maria (which doesn’t make sense in the overall context). Using the pilfered controls, Blueberry also spoke to multiple people and it’s made more clear they’re all part of Yuri’s team rather than Blueberry being a lone interloper.

Ren’s “death” by Kurdan’s hammer was slightly different in that Ren was pummeled repeatedly. The anime didn’t make it clear that Ren isn’t really dead. Instead, Kurdan just flattened one of Ren’s many skins and his real body was far away.

Yuri was originally planning on intervening to save Bam from the Bull but then Evan stopped her. Having just spoken to Director Yu, Evan reveals that the floor administrator had orchestrated the assassin Ren and Yuri’s intervention as part of the test. Evan implored Yuri to trust that Bam could finish the test on his own.

Undecided, Yuri asked Enorsi if Bam could survive and she replied, “Bam will survive because I told him that I’d date him if he comes back alive.” At this point, it seems obvious that the anime’s story writers are not shipping Bam x Endorsi.

When Yuri asked the others to pass a message to Bam, she specifically said that Urek Mazino was waiting for him on Floor 77 when Bam becomes a Ranker. The winged tree badge she threw is the symbol for Urek’s organization.

The episode skipped almost the entirety of Chapter 73 with the exception of the Bull’s attack at the end. The skipped scene begins to tell the reasons for Rache’s motivation and why she wanted to see the stars so it’ll likely be incorporated into Tower Of God Episode 13.

Bam’s fight with the Bull was modified since the anime didn’t show him stopping time or how he was limited to using one Baang, which meant he couldn’t defend and attack at the same time. The scene also didn’t show his internal monologue where he finally made the decision to step up.

“I can’t just sit and wait for someone’s help,” Bam thought in Chapter 74. “I can’t be the boy who waited for Rachel in the cave…!”

The anime fight finished in a more dramatic fashion. In the anime, Bam was swallowed by the Bull which harkened back to his encounter with the steel eel in Episode 1. In the Webtoon, the Bull wrapped its jaws around the protecting Shinsu ball and Bam sent a concentrated blast of power down its throat.

Episode 12 ended with Chapter 74. Rachel’s betrayal was handled in a poignant manner with the ED theme song music playing in the background. The only negative is that the fall doesn’t appear to be fatal in the anime since he’s just floating in the water whereas the Webtoon makes it obvious Bam is intended to die.

Tower Of God Episode 13 ended by adapting only four chapters, so most of the narrative focused on providing additional perspective on Rachel’s motivations. While the anime original content helped humanize Rachel a little bit by giving insights into her character, she still comes off as a confusing mess rather than an intriguing figure. But that’s to expected since the missing pieces of the puzzle are not explained until later in the Webtoon.

While an improvement on the source in some ways, the anime’s finale skipped an iconic scene between Hwa Ryun and Rachel. There was also a scene about Rachel being afraid of the night and Bam having lost his star that relied on knowing that Baam’s name literally translates as “night”, but rather than explain this context the anime skipped the scene.

All in all, Tower Of God Episode 13 ended with Chapter 78 and finished the first season of the Webtoon series. It’s the best stopping point for the anime, which means that the Tower Of God Season 2 anime will also pick up with the story with Season 2/Part 2 of the manhwa.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for Tower Of God Season 2. In fact, the manhwa’s second part is so long that it’ll likely take at least several anime seasons (or multiple cours) to adapt completely.

Considering that the next best stopping point is Chapter 189, the ending of the Workshop Battle story arc, it’s possible that the Tower Of God Season 2 anime could be a two-cour anime season in order to adapt 110 chapters. The Tower Of God Season 3 anime would then pick up the story again with the Hell Train story arc.

The best part is that English-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime for free can jump straight to Chapter 79 on the Webtoons site.

Tower Of God Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Bam, events had been orchestrated so that the Jahad family would believe that he died. Filled with heartache at Rachel’s betrayal, Bam just wants to know why Rachel shoved him down and left him to die.

Red Witch Hwa Ryun promises that he wants can be found “waiting up there” at the top of the tower. And so, she rescues Bam and becomes his Guide.

Audiences know that Rachel’s actions were apparently born out of resentment since she wasn’t chosen by the Tower or by Headon, while Bam was chosen and Rachel was forced to watch. In fact, it seems as if the only reason Rachel entered the tower at all was since she happened to be lying under Bam when he was drawn into the tower.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team mistakenly believed Bam died helping them. So, they desire to honor Bam’s final wish by helping Rachel ascend the tower as she plays the role of the “heroine” now known as Michelle Light.

“Whatever happens, I’ll take Rachel to the top of the tower for Bam,” Khun said.

Tower Of God Season 2 jumps forward in time to when Princess Yuri is entering a floating castle, the palace of Jahad. Having retrieved the Green April, Yuri is visiting her older sister, Khun Maschenny Jahad, the owner of the Yellow May.

But Yuri’s real purpose is to visit with a different princess. It’s been five years since Bam entered the tower and Yuri does not believe Bam is dead so she requests that this other princess search for Bam.

Enter Ja Wangnan, who desires to be the future king of the tower (in Korean, “naneun wangja ya” literally translates as “I’m the prince”). Despite setting such a high goal for himself, Wingnan keeps failing the tests on Floor 20. But like many a Shonen protagonist, Wangnan’s true power is not giving up.

The problem for Wingnana is that repeating the test takes great chunks of cash for a Regular living in the residential area. Wangnan now owes a great debt to loan company Lurker & Cash and they’ve been sent to collect after his latest failure. If Wangnan can’t pass the next test then the debt collectors literally plan on selling off all his organs so all that remains is his skeleton!

With only one last attempt available, Wangnan attempts to convince others to not fight and simply ride out the clock. And the strategy appears to be working until the introduction of a member of the FUG.

The FUG is the most influential crime syndicate in the tower. The FUG is opposing the 10 great families of the tower and its purpose is to overthrow the current order. As such, test administrators consider the FUG to be evil.

And this particular FUG member may be silent at first but then he reveals himself to be a true monster when some of the stronger Regulars decide to fight. Wangnan manages to barely slow the FUG using Pokeball-like Shinsu bombs and he’s saved by the bell when time rounds out.

Having barely survived the first round of the test, Wangnan quickly finds himself surrounded by all sorts of unusual characters. On top of the mysterious FUG member, there are multiple Shinsu users, including a girl from the Yeon Great Family nicknamed Yihwa the “Flamethrower” for barbequing everyone around her, including teammates!

Even the debt collector joins the test! His boss has bribed the administrators and hired multiple Regulars to help the boss’s son, a spoiled kid named Prince, ascend the tower.

The next test involves scoring their Shinsu powers using an arcade punching bag-like machine. Only the top 8 most powerful will pass, which has Wingnan sweating since he knows he doesn’t possess such powers.

There are multiple standouts in the Shinsu test and surprisingly Prince doesn’t need to rely on his hired goons to score well. But the FUG proves himself to be the real monster, easily beating everyone’s score tenfold by just touching the machine.

Unfortunately, poor Wangnan ranks #15 and he’s crying, thinking he’s about to be reduced to a skeleton. But it turns out that the winner, the FUG member, will be able to choose 7 teammates for the next test, so Wingnan debases himself in every manner trying to convince the FUG to choose him.

The FUG member reveals himself as Jue Viole Grace, a candidate to become the FUG Slayer. Viole’s goal is to kill the ruler of the Tower, Zahard, and all of his family.

As such, he considers himself the enemy of everyone present and doesn’t want any teammates. Understandably, some of the Regulars are wary of joining Viole’s team since they’d be considered anti-Jahad.

But all the gathered Regulars, including Wingnan, are willing to make a deal with the devil himself if it means passing the test! Wingnan and Viole find their fates to be intertwined in the first story arc of the second season, the Prince Of Zahard.

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Tower Of God Season 2 release date to watch what happens next and to find out what happened to Bam. Stay tuned!