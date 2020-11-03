TONIKAWA Season 2 release date: TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (Tonikaku Kawaii) Season 2 predictions

The TONIKAWA Season 2 anime will continue the story of Nasa Yuzaki and his wife Tsukasa Tsukuyomi. But when will TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 (Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2) come out?

The anime was produced by animation studio Seven Arcs, which is best known for fantasy anime series like Dog Days, Trinity Seven, and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha. Earlier in 2020 they also released the Arte anime, a historical drama that’s loosely based on the life of 17th-century female painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

The TONIKAWA Season 2 staff and studio has not yet been announced.

For the first season, the TONIKAWA anime was helmed by director Hiroshi Ikehata. The director is best known for Akiba’s Trip, FLCL Progressive, Space Battleship Tiramisu, and the 2020 BEM Movie: Become Human. He’s also been an episode director for Accel World, Black Bullet, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kill la Kill, Princess Principal, and Gurren Lagann.

With the exception of the art director, most of the main staff has previously worked together on the Akiba’s Trip anime. Writer Kazuho Yodo (ReLIFE) is handling the series scripts. Artist Masakatsu Sasaki (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is the character designer. Yukihiro Shibutani (Case Closed, Netflix’s Godzilla trilogy) is the art director. Satoshi Motoyama (The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is the sound director. Composer Endo (Akiba’s Trip) wrote the music.

The TONIKAWA Season 2 OP and ED have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the TONIKAWA OP (opening) theme song music was “Song of Love featuring Tsukasa Tsukuyomi” as sung by Japanese voice actress Akari Kito. The ending (ED) was “The Moon and the Starry Sky” performed by KanoeRana, composed by Endo, and written and arranged by DJ Yunomi.

The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime was one of the 2020 Crunchyroll Originals, which includes TV shows like In/Spectre, Noblesse, Tower of God, and The God of High School. As such, the first season was streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for the fall 2020 anime season.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles. A TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You English dub has not yet been announced.

The number of episodes has not yet been confirmed by a Blu-Ray/DVD announcement. Assuming the finale is TONIKAWA Episode 12, it releases on December 18, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about TONIKAWA Season 2 (Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2/TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2/Fly Me To The Moon Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Seven Arcs, Crunchyroll, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the TONIKAWA Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Fly Me To The Moon Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The elephant in the room is that none of the initial Crunchyroll originals in 2020 have finished the first season and then immediately announced a continuation. Instead, each finale has ended with a “go read the Webtoon/manga” ending.

Assuming the same happens with the TONIKAWA anime, the secondary issue is whether there is enough source material. Fortunately, in that regard, there is no problem (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

Since the reviews have been solid and the anime’s been trending on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list there is the possibility of the TV show being renewed. Let’s just hope the wait for an announcement isn’t more than a year.

TONIKAWA manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Tonikaku Kawaii manga series by Kenjiro Hata. Launched in February 2018, the weekly manga is already well over 100 chapters long and has been collected into 13 volumes as of October 2020.

Viz Media is publishing the official English translation of the TONIKAWA manga, which is known as Fly Me To The Moon manga in North America. As of November 10, 2020, the English Fly Me To The Moon manga series was up to Volume 2.

Viz Media’s release schedule will have the English version catch up fairly quickly during 2021. TONIKAWA Volume 3 is scheduled to release on January 12, 2021, Volume 4 on March 9, 2021, Volume 5 on May 11, 2021, and Volume 6 on July 13, 2021. Based on that schedule, presumably, Volume 7 will be September 2021, Volume 8 will be November 2021, Volume 9 will be January 2022, and so on.

The manga has stood out from competitors in the crowded romcom market largely since the premise begins with the two characters married yet feeling like virtual strangers. Thus, there’s less forced drama and anime audiences won’t be waiting around for multiple seasons just to see if the main characters ever declare their love for each other.

Instead, there is the larger mystery of who exactly Tsukasa Tsukuyomi is in relation to Princess Kaguya in The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Without getting into spoilers, the opening episode/chapter hints that something is off.

Later episodes show a “16-year-old” Tsukasa rescuing a young Chitose… and yet years later Tsukasa is still 16 when she registered her marriage?

Tsukasa’s knowledge of historical trivia is off the charts despite having zero interest in sightseeing historical landmarks and she can read ancient languages and wield a katana. She continually makes comments and references like an older person.

During the trip to visit Nasa’s parents in Nara, she even makes whimsical comments like, “Despite a thousand years passing by, the shape of the mountains never change, surprisingly…”

Even Tsukasa’s last name Tsukuyomi is part of the mystery since it literally is the name of the Japanese god of the moon. What’s more, many of the manga chapters have intro panels featuring Tsukasa traveling in exotic locations… which often seem to be set in the distant past!

But that central mystery probably won’t be resolved quickly. In fact, even if the anime is renewed for multiple seasons we probably won’t receive a solid answer even in TONIKAWA Season 3.

That shouldn’t be surprising since Hata is also the creator of the long-running Hayate the Combat Butler manga series. It featured supernatural entities and even aliens. Notably, a major revelation about the main character was held back for over 500 chapters.

TONIKAWA manga fans have been greatly pleased by the anime adaptation, which has been very faithful to the source material. It’s practically a panel-by-panel adaptation with only minor tweaks here and there (sometimes the anime enhanced the jokes with visual gags).

There is some skipped content but it’s usually only minor scenes. For example, in Episode 5 Nasa is working at his job and he comes to the self-realization that he only started the job so he could find his wife. But when he asks his boss if he could quit the latter man cries out, “No! I’d go bankrupt without you!”

Here is a guide to how the episodes were adapted.

TONIKAWA Episode 1: Chapters 1 – 4

TONIKAWA Episode 2 Chapters 5 – 8

TONIKAWA Episode 3: Chapters 8 – 11

TONIKAWA Episode 4: Chapters 12 – 14

TONIKAWA Episode 5: Chapters 15 – 18

TONIKAWA Episode 6: Chapters TBA (19 – 22?)

TONIKAWA Episode 7: Chapters TBA (23 – 26?)

TONIKAWA Episode 8: Chapters TBA (27 – 30?)

TONIKAWA Episode 9: Chapters TBA (31 – 33?)

TONIKAWA Episode 10: Chapters TBA (34 – 37?)

TONIKAWA Episode 11: Chapters TBA (38 – 40

TONIKAWA Episode 12: Chapters TBA (41 – 44?)

The only major part of the anime that’s skipped is the omake (bonus) chapters. Despite being hilarious, it’s not surprising they didn’t make the cut considering the first one, Chapter 2.5, broke the fourth wall and openly discussed how readers don’t want a married couple as protagonists and that they’d rather be reading Hayate 2.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it’s predicted that the finale, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Episode 12, will find a stopping point in manga Volume 5, which contains chapters 39 through 48.

The best stopping point would be Chapter 44 since it has Nasa and Tsukasa going on their first official date as a married couple.

The good news is that such a stopping point leaves plenty of room for the TONIKAWA Season 2 anime. Arguably, there’s already enough chapters available for making TONIKAWA Season 3.

The only bad news is that English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime will need to wait until May 2021 when the English Volume 5 releases.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Nasa and Tsukasa they were living in the bathhouse after their Tokyo apartment was destroyed in a fire caused by a fluke lightning strike. Well, nobody told Chitose what happened so she’s pretty shocked when she shows up where the apartment should be only to see construction.

It’s hinted pretty strongly that Chitose believes Tsukasa would survive the fire while Nasa would not. So, Chitose is relieved to learn both were in Nara when the fire happened.

It just so happens that Tsukasa was walking by on an errand. Chitose demands to know where she was living, but Tsukasa is able to give the gullible girl the slip… or so she thought. Chitose manages to follow Tsukasa home and meets Kaname and Aya Arisugawa.

Nasa finally presents Tsukasa with her very first smartphone. She has fun adding friends on the Line app and talking to Siri, but she’s also worried about those Zoltaxian aliens…

Tsukasa has long since noticed her husband is a genius. But she’s still surprised when he’s able to answer difficult math questions quickly while multi-tasking at the computer. The girls aren’t exactly thrilled to be beaten so soundly so they concoct a plan to distract Nasa with seduction by having Tsukasa wear Charlotte’s maid outfit.

Nasa happens to run into his old middle school homeroom teacher, Yanagi Naoko. While the teacher is worried about her former student’s future, it turns out that Nasa has a lesson for his sensei.

Chitose and Aya start a fight in the bathhouse but they end up bonding over video games.

When Nasa’s cousin Onimaru Ginga-kun visits the bathhouse, Tsukasa mistakenly mistakes him for a Yakuza delinquent who might intend on harming her husband. But it turns out the cousin simply needed help with an abandoned kitten they end up naming Toast.

The cuteness of his wife combined with a cute cat is just too much for Nasa. And, wouldn’t you know it, but they end up becoming cat owners.

Having a cat makes Nasa realize his wife enjoys being spoiled. Fortunately, Ginga is able to help with that by giving them free tickets to an amusement park.

And it just so happens that they run into Sensei. She was invited by another male teacher named Taniguchi but Sensei denies it’s a date, believing that the man wouldn’t want a “boring girl like me”.

Tsukasa realizes that they’re about to get caught up in a manga trope by ruining the teacher’s moment so she quickly evades by dragging Nasa away. And that’s when the “magic” begins to happen.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the TONIKAWA Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!