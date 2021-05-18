Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date predictions: Part 2 with 24 episodes confirmed by Blu-Ray?

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime TV series will have Takemachi Hanagaki time-traveling once again to confront the Black Dragons, a gang that corrupts the Toman from the inside. In short, Takemichi is going to tell these gang members the title of manga Chapter 79. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime seems likely to be renewed based on the success of the first season and skyrocketing manga sales. But when will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 come out?

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date may be on the horizon, but the wait for the second season won’t be too bad since new Tokyo Revengers Part 2 episodes are coming up fast in 2021.

It has already been confirmed by the official website’s Blu-Ray/DVD page that the first season will be released in six-disc volumes. While the total number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, the first box set volume has four episodes, so it’s easy to surmise that the first season should have around 24 episodes in total.

The only other major question is whether or not the first season will be a split-cour anime.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Once a rarity, this type of TV broadcasting schedule has become fairly common. Recent examples include Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2, Mushoku Tensei Part 2, Moriarty the Patriot Part 2, and TenSura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2.

Note: The exact Tokyo Revengers Episode 13 release date will be added to this news story once it’s officially confirmed.

The early key visuals released by the official website highlighted the battle zone of Bloody Halloween and featured characters like Kazutora Hanemiya, which meant manga fans knew the anime’s first season would adapt until at least the Valhalla story arc. Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

The studio and main staff for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the anime was produced by Japanese animation Studio LIDEN FILMS, which is known for recent anime such Blade of the Immortal, Hanebado!, and Boarding School Juliet.

In 2021, LIDEN FILMS also released Otherside Picnic, Hortensia Saga, Cells At Work! CODE BLACK and Build Divide: Code Black (surprisingly, Build Divide: Code Black Season 2 was announced ahead of the first season’s premiere).

The first season was helmed by director Koichi Hatsumi (Blue Exorcist, Dororo, Deadman Wonderland). Writer Yasuyuki Mutou (Afro Samurai, Deadman Wonderland, various Mobile Suit Gundam anime) wrote the series composition.

Artist Kenichi Ohnuki (Golden Kamuy, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Mobile Suit Gundam, My Hero Academia) is the character designer. Composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Ahiru no Sora, Devil May Cry, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, Monster Musume, By the Grace of the Gods) wrote the music.

The animated short episodes, Chibi Revenger, featured characters in their everyday lives. It’s stated that manga creator Ken Wakui “completely supervised” at least some of these episodes.

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Tokyo Revengers OP was “Cry Baby” as performed by Official Hige Dandism, while the ED was “Koko de Iki o Shite” by eill.

The Tokyo Revengers Part 2 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season’s finale, the Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 release date is currently unknown.

This article provides everything that is known about Tokyo Revengers Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tokyo Revengers English dub release date

The first season of Tokyo Revengers was streaming on Crunchyroll, VRV, Amazon Prime Video (not in the USA), and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.) with English subtitles.

A Tokyo Revengers English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

No, the anime doesn’t have Nazi bikers… Crunchyroll is streaming Tokyo Revengers censored due to alterations made by the Japanese. Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

Watch Tokyo Revengers uncensored! Crunchyroll explains the censorship

Anime fans might be surprised to find out that Crunchyroll’s Tokyo Revengers stream is actually censored. Crunchyroll France explained why they could not stream Tokyo Revengers uncensored.

“We don’t censor anything. This is the version that Japan gave us. We are strictly prohibited from editing or retouching episodes,” Crunchyroll France explained.

Fans of the manga series are saying it’s best to watch Tokyo Revengers uncensored. Yes, there is some additional blood, but the real reason is that censorship impacted the overall visual quality of many scenes.

In fact, by Episode 5, the censorship resulted in many scenes literally having a black screen. Some scenes barely showed the bikers, character animations were simplified, and sometimes glaring lights were used to block the details.

Watching Tokyo Revengers Episode 5 uncensored next to the censored Crunchyroll version shows just how differently the scenes play out.

The reason for the censorship is centered on Tokyo Revengers’ manji symbol, which is used by the biker gang on their clothing uniforms, motorcycles, and flags.

In Buddhism, the manji symbol represents the footprints of the Buddha and it’s intended to represent hope, prosperity, and good luck. Notably, the Tokyo Manji Gang holds meetings at a shrine.

Unfortunately, the shape of the manji symbol somewhat resembles the Nazi swastika, a symbol of terror and hatred in modern times. The Japanese recognize that the manji symbol can cause misunderstanding.

For example, the manji symbol is commonly used to mark temple sites on maps in Japan. To avoid problems, the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is changing the symbol.

Similarly, the producers or anime production committee apparently decided to head off any potential controversy from Western audiences by self-censoring rather than opening with a brief text-based explanation of the historical differences between the manji and swastika.

Watching Tokyo Revengers Episode 5 uncensored is much more dramatic in comparison to the censored version that focuses only on Mikey’s face. Pic credit: Ken Wakui/Studio LIDEN FILMS

In practice, this means dramatically altering many episodes to the detriment of the anime series. Hopefully, the censorship won’t ruin the dramatic impact of critical scenes, especially the big battles where many characters are wearing uniforms with the manji symbol on the back.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date predictions: Likely to be renewed?

As of the last update, Kodansha, Studio LIDEN FILMS, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Tokyo Revengers sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

One good sign is that the popularity of the Tokyo Revengers manga has exploded thanks to the anime. Back in March 2021, there were around 8.5 million copies of the manga in circulation. A month later, in April 2021, the series skyrocketed to 14.5 million copies.

By May 7, 2021, the manga reached 15 million copies, and then a week later, it was up to 17 million copies, according to the official Twitter account.

Tokyo Revengers reviews have been overly positive even from the beginning. There was potential bias since the scores were higher than average even when the first several episodes were released, but that’s largely due to manga readers knowing what to expect from the strength of the manga’s story.

Most importantly, anime episodes often make it to the Top 10 of Crunchyroll’s popular anime list. Streaming revenue is the biggest factor to success, and the Tokyo Revengers anime was often next to Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen on the list.

Therefore, it seems very likely that the Tokyo Revengers anime will be renewed. It’s always possible the producers predicted this anime would be a winner and have already begun early production work. The only question is studio availability since anime productions are scheduled out years in advance.

That being the case, anime fans should expect a multi-year wait for the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date.

When the anime’s first season aired in April 2021, the manga was already up to Tokyo Revengers Volume 22. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

Tokyo Revengers manga ending soon?

The story for the anime series is based on the Tokyo Revengers manga by creator Ken Wakui. Serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since March 2017, the manga series is up to Volume 22 as of April 2021.

Creator Wakui has hinted multiple times that the Tokyo Revengers manga’s ending is eventually coming, but a climax, final arc, or conclusion hasn’t been announced by Weekly Shonen Magazine. The Bonten arc seemed like it was wrapping things up, but it’s officially confirmed that there will be more to the story.

Starting with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 207, the manga is entering a new story arc. Considering the plot events that have transpired it’s possible this is the twist or complication phase of the story.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story.

Kodansha USA is digitally publishing the official English Tokyo Revengers manga in North America. As of April 2021, the English version was already up to Volume 20.

Unfortunately, there are no hardbound physical books released in English yet, so English-only manga readers will need to turn to online services like Kindle or comiXology.

One fairly random characterization change made by the anime is how it depicted Takemichi Hanagaki cowering before delinquent kids who keyed a car rather than doing it himself. Perhaps the anime’s writers felt that the opening episode needed to create sympathy for the protagonist rather than showing him in a bad light? Besides him being a downtrodden loser, obviously. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

Tokyo Revengers manga compared to the anime

Besides the aforementioned censorship issues, the anime adaptation has remained true to the heart of the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Some anime fans not acquainted with the manga complained about story pacing issues with the first several episodes, but that’s due to the relatively sluggish pace of the original story setup. Once the Moebius arc started up in Tokyo Revengers Episode 6, the action began to blow up.

To be fair, the first two episodes only adapted one manga chapter each. Those manga chapters were longer than usual, 63 pages and 46 pages, respectively, but giving the initial characterization and plot setup time to breathe was necessary for worldbuilding, which allows for better execution of later plot elements.

Besides, initially slow pacing is far better than the alternative like with Tokyo Ghoul or The Promised Neverland Season 2.

The pacing began to pick up steam beginning with Episode 3, with all subsequent episodes adapting multiple chapters each. By Tokyo Revengers Episode 6, or a quarter of the way through the first season, the anime was up to Chapter 14.

That means Tokyo Revengers Episode 7 will pick up the story again in Chapter 15. The Moebius story arc will likely be completed by Tokyo Revengers Episode 12 as the mid-season finale.

“I hope things work out between me and you, too,” Hinata tells Takemichi. His response in this panel is the perfect way to end an anime season. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale (Tokyo Revengers Episode 24?) will find a stopping corresponding to manga Volume 8: Chapter 66. That means that each anime cour adapts 32 chapters.

It’s the best stopping point since it winds down the story after a big battle between Toman and Valhalla by resolving a potential conflict between Mikey and Draken in a comedic fashion. It’d also allow the anime to finish with a final scene focused on Takemichi x Hinata (see above).

On the other hand, the anime could end with Chapter 69. It provides a cliffhanger ending that sets up the conditions for continuing Takemichi’s mission.

The good news is that there is currently enough source material for creating both a second season and Tokyo Revengers Season 3.

Since the next story arc is over 50 chapters long, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 would need two cours again. The total episode count is likely to be smaller unless the pacing is reduced.

The third season would need to adapt around 69 chapters, perhaps even more if they want to end on a cliffhanger note that introduces the conflict from the next story arc. Thus, it would need to be around 26 episodes.

The best news is that English-only manga readers can immediately read ahead of the anime by jumping to Volume 8.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time audiences watched the anime, Bloody Halloween ended in Toman’s victory, and Mikey didn’t kill Kazutora Hanemiya. But it’s not like this is a happy ending.

Audiences will learn via a 2004 flashback how the friendship sprung up between third-year student Keisuke Baji and first-year student Chifuyu Matsuno when the latter wrongly assume the older boy was a “poindexter” based on the way he was dressed in school.

Back in 2005, Takemichi sees a different side of Toman Captain Takashi Mitsuya while he’s in school. Despite being in a biker gang, it turns out Mitsuya is the leader of a school crafting club! In thanks for saving Draken during the battle, Mitsuya is personally sowing Takemichi’s gang uniform.

Takemichi’s debut at a Toman meeting wearing his new gang uniform for the first time. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

At the next meeting, Mikey shocks everyone by inviting Shuji Hanma, vice-leader of the Valhalla gang. In the wake of their defeat, Hanma announces that Valhalla is joining Toman as an affiliate under their banner. Since Valhalla numbers 300 members, the Toman gang has suddenly jumped to 450!

While the Toman gang members praise the news, Takemichi is shocked when it’s announced that the joining of gangs was arranged by none other than Tetta Kisaki. Even though Baji gave his life to protect Toman during Bloody Halloween, Kisaki has managed to begin the takeover of Toman, which means Takemichi failed at his mission.

The gang also mourns the loss of Baji by having Chifuyu give a speech in remembrance. Chifuyu believes Baji would have wanted Takemichi to be a leader, so Chifuyu nominates Takemichi to become the first-division captain!

When Takemichi went back to the future in 2017, he’s shocked to discover he’s one of Toman’s top brass! He’s now respected since even the manager lady at his old rental store job bows before him. As a gang boss, he now has a personal car driver and a home in a high-class apartment complex.

Takemichi has no clue what’s going on now and he doesn’t have Naoto’s phone number. He eventually recognizes some of the older faces as belonging to middle school friends.

When he arrives at his apartment, Chifuyu takes Takemichi to an admin meeting… and it turns out Takemichi himself is the top admin!

The good news is that Takemichi has now worked himself into the inner circle of the criminal organization. The bad news is that some of the Toman members are former members of the Black Dragons, and they’re creating friction between the current organization’s leaders.

One is the young Hakkai Shiba who insults the “oldies” in the group. Others include former Black Dragons commanders Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi aka Koko, who manage some of the organization’s business fronts.

Former Valhalla leader Hanma, who is also now a top admin, points out that the purpose of the meeting is that police raided their businesses. Since so many were searched at the same time, it’s believed that they have a traitor in their midst who ratted them out to the police.

The worst part is that Kisaki is at the meeting and everyone bows to him!

Kisaki is still the acting leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang. What’s astonishing is that Kisaki apologizes in private to Takemichi and Chifuyu for his role in setting up Bloody Halloween in order to seize power. For 12 years it’s supposedly been eating away at him that Baji died due to his actions.

While it seems like Kisaki might be a decent guy now, it’s hardly a happy future. After they all share drinks, Kisaki admits he knowingly used Kazutora to kill Baji… and that’s when the room begins to spin and Takemichi blacks out.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will pick up the story again in manga Volume 9. Pic credit: Ken Wakui

When Takemichi awakes, he and Chifuyu are tied to chairs. Chifuyu is bloodied and beaten since Kisaki believes Chifuyu ratted Toman out to seek revenge on Kisaki.

And Kisaki is right since Chifuyu admits to being the snitch since he believes Toman has gone rotten. In response, Kisaki shoots Takemichi in the leg and puts the gun to Chifuy’s head.

Right before Chifuyu is executed, he tells Takemichi that Mikey disappeared and Draken got the death penalty. For 12 long years, Chifuyu had been working alone to try and reform the gang, but now it’s all over. Blam!

When it seems like Takemichi is about to meet the same fate as Chifuyu the lights suddenly go dark. Takemichi is rescued, but he goes unconscious from the pain of being shot.

Awakening, Takemichi discovers his rescuer is none other than Kazutora, who was recently released from prison. It’s revealed that Mikey has gone completely evil regardless of Kisaki pulling the strings and Mikey has begun purging the old members of Toman.

Kazutora believes it’s a combination of Kisaki’s violence and the Black Dragons’ money that turned Mikey evil. Working together, Takemichi and Kazutora are determined to take back the Toman they loved.

What’s more, Hinata is still dead in this future at the direction of Kisaki. Worse, it was actually Takemichi himself who gave Atsushi Sendo aka Akkun the order to have Hinata killed!

The trick was that this present Takemichi was manipulated since he didn’t know the name of the target Kisaki told him to have whacked. And when the present Takemichi found out he was furious at being set up.

Of course, time-traveling Takemichi doesn’t remember taking any of these actions. It turns out Hinata’s brother Naoto remembers the timeline changing.

Naoto had been working with Chifuyu and they’d backed Kisaki into a corner since Chifuyu had found proof of the murder. Naoto also finds it very suspicious that Hinata was still killed despite all the changes to the timeline.

The detective believes that Kisaki is obsessed with Takemichi and Hinata for some reason. So, the key to solving Hinata’s death is to discover what happened between Takemichi and Kisaki in the past.

Even though Takemichi feels hopeless and powerless, Naoto believes Takemichi can change their terrible world for the better. And so, once more Takemichi embarks into the past to confront Kisaki and the Black Dragons.

When Takemichi time-travels back to 2005, he’s surprised to find himself bowling right next to Hakkai Shiba, the ex-Black Dragons member who is already part of the Toman gang! Pic credit: Ken Wakui

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!