Tokyo Revengers manga ending soon? Tokyo Revengers Chapter 208 reportedly starts final story arc

Is the Tokyo Revengers manga ending soon? It’s being reported that the manga entered its final arc beginning with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 208.

Anime/manga/light novel news leaker Sneaky claims, “Tokyo Revengers enters its final arc with chapter 208.”

To be clear, this info should be considered a rumor since the Toman manga’s ending has not been verified by an official source.

In the past, Tokyo Revengers manga creator Ken Wakui has teased multiple times that an ending could be coming up. But a climax, final arc, or conclusion hasn’t been officially announced by Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since March 2017 and it’s up to Volume 22 as of April 2021.

Even if the Tokyo Revengers manga’s ending is on the horizon, it likely won’t come out in 2021. The longer story arcs have ranged from 44 to 69 chapters, which means it will be at least a year before the final arc is completed.

But the final arc could be longer than usual, which could push the final chapter out into 2022 or 2023.

How Tokyo Revengers’ final story arc impacts the anime TV series

If the Tokyo Revengers manga’s ending is coming up, what does that mean for the anime TV series? Thanks to the anime, the popularity of the manga has skyrocketed, with the number of copies in circulation doubling in a month.

In May 2021, anime news leakers claimed that the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 anime TV series was already in early development.

The first season is confirmed to have two cours. What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

It’s predicted that the first season’s ending will correspond to Volume 8: Chapters 66 – 69. Assuming the final arc runs for around a year, that means there are enough manga chapters for ending with Tokyo Revengers Season 5.

Will Tokyo Revengers 208 lead to a happy ending or a dark plot twist?

Will Takemichi and Hinata have a happy ending? Manga fans have long been speculating whether the main couple will be allowed to experience wedding bliss.

The other possibility is that Takemichi may sacrifice his happiness for the sake of others similar to Eren Jaeger in Attack On Titan.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga’s latest chapters!

Most of the recent manga chapters have been fairly light-hearted. In Chapter 191, it was March 2006 and Takemichi worked with Chifuyu to arrange an extra special gift: an engagement ring!

Yes, that’s right, he proposed and Takemichi X Hina will be officially married 12 years in the future when they have a wedding. That is… assuming everything goes right and crybaby “Takemitchy” reaches his wedding.

Takemichi has completed his main mission of saving Hinata and most of his old gang friends. The Tokyo Manji gang doesn’t evolve into a criminal enterprise in the future, but the problem is that Manjiro “Mikey” Sano still disappears down a dark path where he becomes the leader of an evil group named Bonten.

Tokyo Revengers’ final arc will focus on preventing Mikey’s death in the future. The problem is that Hina’s brother Naoto no longer wants to try and change the past since he’s happy with the current timeline.

Left with no choice, Takemichi confronts Mikey in the present. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 204, the effort doesn’t go well since Mikey tries to kill Takemichi and Mikey attempts suicide by jumping to his death. When Takemichi prevents the murder-suicide, the two men end up holding hands… and that touch sends Takemichi back in time!

Takemichi finds himself back in June 2008. He’s late waking for school as a higher schooler.

Chapters 205 then jumped around in the timeline in order to explain what has transpired with various villain characters. The bromance between Shuji Hanma and Tetta Kisaki led to Fifth Division Captain Yasuhiro Muto working with Haruchiyo Sanzu to root out traitors within Toman.

Sanzu eventually becomes Muto’s right-hand man. But when Muto betrays “King” Mikey, Sanzu slices him down at the site of the Kanto incident. Fast-forward to 2008 and a skeleton is found in Tokyo bay.

Tokyo Revengers 207 (which came out May 26, 2021) will likely finish describing the backstory for these characters. Then it’ll be time to get back to Takemichi and see what alternate timeline he’s landed in since the time travel was triggered by Mikey’s touch.

Manga fans will just have to wait and see if Tokyo Revengers 208 starts toward a happy ending for all or begins a major dark plot twist. Stay tuned!