To Your Eternity Season 2 release date: Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2 predictions

The To Your Eternity Season 2 anime could adapt the remainder of Saga/Part 1 of the Fumetsu no Anata e manga series. Pic credit: Studio Brain’s Base

The To Your Eternity Season 2 anime TV series will continue the immortal Fushi’s quest into the future. But when will Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2 come out?

The good news is that the first season is longer than usual. Producer/TV broadcaster NHK has confirmed that the first season will have two cours with 20 episodes in total.

The main staff and studio producing To Your Eternity Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. For the first season, the anime TV series was produced by Studio Brain’s Base, which is best known for anime like the 2010 Durarara!!, the 2013 Blood Lad anime, the first season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Spice and Wolf Season 2, and Crunchyroll’s In/Spectre anime (In/Spectre Season 2 anime confirmed to be in production by Crunchyroll).

The first season of To Your Eternity was helmed by director Masahiko Murata. In the past, he’s been an episode director on the Naruto anime TV series and a movie director for several Naruto Shippuuden movies. More recently, he’s been the main director for Baby Steps Seasons 1 and 2 and an episode director for the 2020 Tower of God anime.

Writer Shinzou Fujita (Pokemon XY&Z) handled the series composition. Artist Koji Yabuno (Naruto Shippuuden) was the character designer. Composer Ryo Kawasaki (Fate/Grand Order, Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation) created the music.

The To Your Eternity Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the To Your Eternity OP “PINK BLOOD” was performed and written by Utada Hikaru, while the ED “Mediator” was created by Masashi Hamauzu.

The OP and ED for To Your Eternity Part 2 (cour 2) haven’t been announced yet

The first season of To Your Eternity was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). The To Your Eternity English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, To Your Eternity Episode 20, released in September 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about To Your Eternity Season 2 (Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2 release date predictions: Likely to be renewed?

As of the last update, NHK, Studio Brain’s Base, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the To Your Eternity Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a To Your Eternity sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The To Your Eternity reviews were higher than usual, almost pushing it into masterpiece status. This shouldn’t be too surprising since the first several story arcs of the manga series are said to be the best so far. (The same can be said about the Tokyo Revengers anime.)

More importantly, the anime’s first season was often in the top 10 on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list right next to My Hero Academia Season 5, Tokyo Revengers, So I’m a Spider, So What? Part 2, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2.

Therefore, it seems very likely that the To Your Eternity anime will be renewed. It’s always possible the producers predicted this anime would be a winner and have already begun early production work.

The only question is studio availability since anime productions are scheduled out years in advance. The anime industry as a whole is working at overcapacity and it’s only expected to become busier in the coming years.

Historically, Studio Brain’s Base has only worked on 2 to 3 projects per year. Unless In/Spectre Season 2 was shopped out to a different studio, we know that’ll be one of their upcoming projects. They rarely do sequels so there’s always the possibility of a studio switch.

That being the case, anime fans should expect a multi-year wait for the To Your Eternity Season 2 release date.

To Your Eternity manga’s ending is many years away

The story for the anime is based on the Fumetsu no Anata e manga series (which is also known by fans as To You, the Immortal) by author Yoshitoki Ooima. She is best known for creating the A Silent Voice manga series, which was adapted into a 2016 anime movie.

The To Your Eternity manga series has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine since November 2016. Already well past 140 chapters, the series has been collected into 15 volumes as of April 2021.

Although the manga is serialized weekly, the author has a history of taking regular breaks. Check out this To Your Eternity hiatus chart and you’ll see Ooima took off 26 weeks in the first several years alone.

Publisher Kodansha USA is releasing the official English translation of the To Your Eternity in North America. As of June 22, 2021, the official English To Your Eternity manga was up to Volume 14.

The To Your Eternity manga’s ending will take at least several more years to reach since Ooima has discussed in the past how she intends on dividing the story into three major parts or sagas. Part 1 is the Past Era. Part 2 is the Present Era. Part 3 is the Future Era.

As of 2021, the story was divided up into only two main sagas so far. The first saga had 9 story arcs and concluded with Chapter 116. The second saga started in January 2020 and it introduced the new Current Era in the timeline.

Assuming the sagas are roughly the same number of chapters or story arcs, and assuming Ooima continues to take regular hiatus/breaks, it should take at least another four to six years before the climax and final arc are reached.

It should be noted that although the manga follows a repetitive storytelling pattern at first, this formula is broken up when a major event changes the form of the narrative. Pic credit: Yoshitoki Ooima

Yoshitoki Ooima interview compares the themes of A Silent Voice to To Your Eternity’s story

In a 2018 interview with Konomanga, the creator says she conceived the manga’s title when her grandmother died. It was the first idea she came up with and when she submitted the title to the editor, he said, “That’s the best!”

Ooima compared To Your Eternity to A Silent Voice, noting that the latter focused on confronting the past while her current work is focused on the future. Ooima said that she wanted to create a fantasy story since the setting gives her more artistic freedom in comparison to modern times.

Note: The following paragraph has minor spoilers.

The story has ghosts, a heaven-like paradise, reincarnation, and even mythical creatures. In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, the houses in Episode 1 were obviously made from boats, but did you notice the dragon bone on the ceiling? The manga’s story also intended to imply that the nameless boy at the beginning is one of the “people who ended up there”, rather than “there is a village there”.

Ooima also compared To Your Eternity to her previous work, Mardock Scramble. The main character, Rune Balot, was a homeless child prostitute and one of the main themes was suicidal thoughts and trying to figure out why she has them, how to keep him away from them, and how to save her.

In a similar manner, the starting point of To Your Eternity faces this issue as well as “preparing for my own death”. The major difference from previous works is that Fushi starts without emotions. Instead, of facing the past, the theme is about facing the future, which is “why it’s very troubling”.

Ooima also spoke about how weekly serialization causes her stress to the point that her character’s feelings mirror her own.

“I’m thinking, ‘I might die,’ every week. I don’t want to finish the manga!” she said. “I’m stressed to the max. I decided a long time ago that I would never commit suicide, but now I think, ‘I’ll die when this is finished,’ or ‘I’ll go to the sea of trees when this is over.’ But I can’t die yet. There’s so much I want to do, but I feel like I’m going to die without being able to do what I want to do, without being able to achieve my goals, and that’s really painful.”

The author also spoke about how she came up for the idea of Fushi being a sphere that reacts to external stimulus. The concept is about the protagonist being “a boy who knows nothing” so the reader, in turn, wants to find themselves while reading Fushi’s story.

“The setting of him changing into various forms was something I created when I started the series, but I don’t know where it came from,” Ooima said. “After I started drawing it, I later thought it was similar to Ufcock from Mardock Sbamle. So when I told Ubukata-san that I was going to draw a character that looked like Ufcock, he said, ‘Please say that in many places,’ so I just did (laughs).”

Fushi was originally intended to be a girl character. The author was “trying to make the character neutral so that it [Fushi] wouldn’t feel gendered. It’s just that I like neutral-looking women.” But the artist also desired to draw a variety of characters from all sorts of races.

“How many manga series do I have to draw in order to fulfill my desire to draw a variety of protagonists and to make this guy the protagonist?” she explained. “If I can change the shape of the main character, or change the characters involved with Fushi like an omnibus, then I can draw a variety of characters.”

Fumetsu no Anata e manga compared to the anime

To Your Eternity Episode 1 is beautiful. It could have been a standalone short film and everyone would have praised it as a masterpiece that delved into the alluring mystery of human life and how one prepares for your own death.

The next set of episodes continued this emotional rollercoaster by introducing us to the little girl March and her dream of becoming a grown-up.



Watch this video on YouTube Needless to say, the To Your Eternity OP video was such a lie for showing an adult March to anime audiences who probably hadn’t read the manga. It even teased the island Nokker zombies and the youthful form of the elderly Piroan, although those scenes are arguably not too much of a spoiler without knowing the context.

By To Your Eternity Episode 6, Fushi had attained a level of self-actualization roughly equivalent to a first-grader. Audiences were introduced to the villains the form/memory-stealing Nokkers.

The motives of The Beholder were finally revealed. The antagonist are called Nokkers by The Beholder since they “[k]nock on the doors of paradise, seeking its destruction.”

All of these events took place in only 13 manga chapters, with the first episode adapting only the first chapter. To Your Eternity Episode 7 began adapting one of the longer story arcs of the manga series.

Thankfully, this good pacing has meant the adaptation has remained mostly true to the heart of the story. There was some narration and dialogue that was either skipped or condensed, but most of the alterations were minor.

One insightful line from the manga that was skipped should have taken place in Episode 4. When Fushi was trying to escape from the torment of being repeatedly attacked, the narration from The Beholder pointed out that Fushi could have transformed into an object without consciousness (like the rock) in order to escape the pain, but he chose to remain in his new flesh forms.

The ending of Episode 6 skipped straight to Fushi meeting Gugu, which meant events were reordered slightly. A flashback in Episode 7 should show Gugu’s backstory since it’s important for developing the plot.

One odd exception to the anime’s faithfulness to the source material was To Your Eternity Episode 4. When Parona is escaping the prison a guard threatens to rape her but she wins the fight and steals his uniform as a disguise. However, in the manga, Parona straight-out killed the would-be rapist. It’s fairly bizarre that the anime toned down the violence when the series has otherwise not been shy about graphically depicting the raw brutality of the story. Pic credit: Yoshitoki Ooima

The pacing of To Your Eternity Part 2 should be a bit faster in order to adapt the lengthier story arcs. After all, the anime’s key visual shows the character Tonari, a girl that Fushi meets as part of the 21-chapter-long Jananda Island arc.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, To Your Eternity Episode 20, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of Volume 6, Chapter 54.

It’s the best stopping point since the Jananda Island story arc finishes with a touching moment for Piroan’s character arc. Volume 7 also begins with a time skip that leads into the next story arc, so it’s best for the anime’s first season to end there.

The good news is that there is currently plenty of source material for making To Your Eternity Season 2. Better yet, the ending of the first saga in Chapter 116 would be a great stopping point for the second season.

That would mean the second saga, the Present Era, would begin to be adapted by To Your Eternity Season 3.

To Your Eternity Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time audiences watched the anime, Pyoran had passed away. Grieving the loss, Fushi buried the old woman’s body and decided to write down the events so he’d never forget.

That’s when he finds a message from Pyoran that says, “Fushi, what is your dream? Do like me and do whatever you want!”

Year later, Fushi is still living on the island, all alone with the exception of the Black Hood. The ghostly figure claims that Fushi must become capable of recreating anything, even including the vastness of the sea, but an exasperated Fushi believes that’ll take thousands of years.

Fushi had isolated himself since he didn’t want to watch anyone else die, not even the animals or fish of the sea. He spent years living as small sea creatures, even as their excrement!

He did wonder what had happened to his friends since so much time had passed. But even those thoughts were not enough to move him from the island.

When the Nokkers eventually came knocking, Fushi prevailed but he decided to physically train the human form that he felt most at home living in, the boy from the icy wasteland. He defeated many Nokkers during these 40 years, but at the end of it all he felt was boredom.

What finally provokes Fushi into leaving the island is an attack by Nokkers. Not against Fushi on the island, but an attack that killed humans in place that is a month’s journey away from the island.

While that was surprising, Fushi was even more astonished when a young girl approached him on the island along with escorts.

Yikes! Hisame has dedicated her life to Hayese’s teachings, essentially turning her into Fushi’s nine-year-old stalker! Pic credit: Yoshitoki Ooima

The girl’s name was Hisame, the granddaughter of Hayase. The young girl believes herself to be Hayase’s reincarnation and has designated herself as Fushi’s guardian who will protect him from the Nokkers.

And, yes, the whole family shares an unhealthy obsession with the immortal Fushi. She’s clingy and constantly hovering over Fushi just as she was taught to do by her mother… but the reason is a hidden agenda.

One night, Hisame’s arm tries to attack Fushi as if it has a will of its own. It turns out Hayase’s Nokker core was passed down to her daughter Oumi and then onto Hisame. The core lives off Hisame’s blood and can understand her speech even if it can’t talk itself.

Traveling together, Fushi and his new little Guardian travel to the location of the Nokker attack. Fushi quickly realizes that he’s famous since the legend of the white-haired immortal has spread far and wide over the years.

While notoriety might be sought by some, in Fushi’s case he has a new worry. Various forces are working to possess and control him.

Fushi finds himself reunited with an old friend, Tonari of Jananda, but he doesn’t even recognize the older woman as a friend. And although Fushi came running to help the village he still believes he can’t have friends and must live alone to avoid experiencing the death of loved ones.

As might be expected, things don’t go well between Hisame and his old friends. Fushi eventually finds himself moving on alone, but not before Hisame reveals that it was Hayase’s goal for her bloodline to have children with Fushi!

Of course, neither Fushi or Hisame know where babies come from. Hisame’s mother simply told her that she must “sleep together”, leaving Fushi even more confused since he’s “slept with a lot of people” without having children…

Over the coming years, Fushi drifted between towns, killing Nokkers every so many months per year. He eventually comes to the realization that he does indeed desire companions, or friends, on this long journey.

During his long travels, Fushi would occasionally run into more of Hayase’s descendants, including Hisame’s own daughter Oumi and then granddaughter Ushio and so on. Every single one was a weirdo who was way too friendly to Fushi, but at least these Guardians did keep their promise about finding and defeating Nokkers.

Eventually, Fushi finds himself being bothered by Hayese’s sixth successor, Kahaku, the first male in the line of Guardians. Kahaku’s mother died before giving birth to a girl so the Guardians had no choice in choosing him.

Like his ancestors, Kahaku possesses Hayase’s Nokker core in his arm but has learned to use its morphing abilities. Pic credit: Yoshitoki Ooima

Unfortunately, over time a religion calling itself the Bennett church has declared both Fushi and the Guardians as heretics. The church believes Fushi to be an evil being that attracts the Nokkers and now there’s a bounty on his head.

Despite all of Fushi’s efforts the threat of the Nokkers has continued to grow. Fushi has exterminated many Nokkers over time. In turn, the monsters have killed many thousands in distant locations Fushi can’t reach and this death toll weighs heavily on Fushi’s heart.

Eventually, Fushi and Kahaku find themselves captured by a very odd and charismatic man named Prince “Bon” Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis of the Uralis Kingdom. Prince Bon hopes to put Fushi in captivity in hopes of impressing his father so that he can be named the next king of the land.

But rather than ending in captivity, this chance meeting is a new beginning for Fushi. Although Fushi could have easily escaped, he let himself be captured in hopes that he can make an ally of the Prince.

After all, Prince Bon literally has a small army at his command. More importantly, the Prince has the supernatural ability to see the dead, which means he can track Fushi wherever he may go… and even speak to the Black Hood, which leads to Prince Bon making a startling discovery about Fushi.

Prince Bon may be an eccentric oddball, but at his core he’s a kind-hearted man who truly loves his people. Pic credit: Yoshitoki Ooima

Of course, neither Fushi nor Prince Bon is taking into account the further actions of the Bennett Church. Will these unlikely “friends” be able to join together in the fight against the Nokkers?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the To Your Eternity Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!