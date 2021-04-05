The Tiger And Bunny Season 2 anime has officially been confirmed to be releasing in 2022. Titled Tiger & Bunny 2, the announcement says the story is set in the world after Tiger & Bunny: The Rising.

The original Japanese voice actors Hiroaki Hirata and Masakazu Morita will be returning to voice Kotetsu T. Kaburagi (Wild Tiger) and Barnaby Brooks, Jr., respectively. In early May 2020, more returning cast members were announced.

Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle/Blue Rose

Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez/Rock Bison

Mariya Ise as Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid

Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour/Fire Emblem

Go Inoue as Keith Goodman/Sky High

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin/Origami Cyclone

However, there will be some changes since a new studio and director are creating Tiger And Bunny 2.

One of the new changes will be new character designs. During the “HERO TV presents Anniversary Special Program” in April 2021, it was announced that Tiger & Bunny 2 will feature new hero suits.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Tiger & Bunny series, BN Pictures will be streaming the first season for free on its YouTube channel starting April 10, 2021. Japanese voice cast actors Hiroaki Hirata and Masakazu Morita will also have weekly interviews after each episode.

It’s been a long time coming for Tiger & Bunny 2. The original anime aired way back in 2011 with 25 episodes in two cours.

For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes. (Since the original series was two cours, some anime fans may refer to Tiger & Bunny 2 as being Tiger And Bunny Season 3. Google search patterns reflect this belief.)

Back in 2015, the official Twitter account for the anime series merely said that the “T&B Project will be continued” but then left anime fans hanging.

Bunny hop forward to 2016 and Hirata Productions, the voice talent company owned by Tiger voice actor Hiroki Hirata, teased Tiger And Bunny Season 2 by tweeting a photo with all of the Tiger & Bunny characters.

The original story was created by writer Masafumi Nishida and produced by animation studio Sunrise, which is best known for its Code Geass anime series. Masafumi also wrote the story for the Tiger And Bunny manga series.

The 2012 movie Tiger & Bunny The Movie: The Beginning was a recap of the first TV season. The 2014 movie Tiger & Bunn The Movie: The Rising was a direct sequel that showed what happened to Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, aka Wild Tiger, and his young partner, Barnaby Brooks, Jr. after the events of the first season.

Tiger And Bunny Season 2 will be produced by Bandai Namco Pictures (BN Pictures), which is a spinoff studio of Sunrise. In recent times, they have created the Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun anime (Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 has been confirmed to be in production).

The first season was directed by Keiichi Sato while both film projects were directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. Tiger And Bunny Season 2 will be helmed by director Mitsuko Kase, who has worked on anime such as Young Black Jack and Mobile Suit Gundam.

Back in 2018, Yoshimoto said that studio Sunrise did not offer to him the director position for the Tiger & Bunny 2 project. Instead, he offered up encouragement to the new staff as a “mere citizen” from behind the scenes.

Similarly, director Sato said in 2018 that he initially accepted an offer to direct the Tiger & Bunny sequel but when his ideas were turned down he dropped out from the project. At the time, Sato doubted that Tiger & Bunny 2 will use his story ideas, but he asked fans to “please love both the new work and the original” anime.

Writer Masafumi Nishida is returning for Tiger & Bunny 2 to create the series composition. Tiger & Bunny manga artist Masakazu Katsura is the character designer.

The Tiger And Bunny Season 2 opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill anime was a Tiger & Bunny anime project

Back in March 2018, anime studio Sunrise announced that the Double Decker! Doug & Kirill anime series was just “one of Tiger & Bunny new animation series projects. That was the first solid hint that Tiger And Bunny Season 2 would be forthcoming.

Here’s the official summary:

“The once peaceful city-state of Lisvalletta has found itself beset by a dangerous new drug called Anthem. The side effects of the drug allow the user to enter a state of Overdrive, wherein they mutate into superpowered beasts with inhuman abilities. With the police powerless to stop this new threat, the responsibility falls upon the Special Crime Investigation Unit SEVEN-O. To offset the dangers of this work, the investigators work under the patented ‘Double Decker’ system, which requires them to team up in ‘buddy cop’ pairs.”

The Double Decker! anime’s story didn’t have any direct connection to the Tiger & Bunny universe. Some anime fans were hoping that the story of Doug and Kirill would be directly connected somehow to Kotetsu and Barnaby, but it seems like the only story connection between the veteran and rookie detective duo and the Tiger & Bunny characters is their friendly rivalry dynamic.

The main connection was that studio Sunrise director Joji Furuta, series producer Ryo Ando, scriptwriter Tomohiro Suzuki, and composer Norihiro Itagaki were all involved in the previous Tiger & Bunny anime projects.

Tiger & Bunny 2 release date set for 2022

As of the last update, BN Pictures or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Tiger And Bunny Season 2 release date. However, the production of a Tiger & Bunny sequel has been announced and the anime is scheduled for 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Tiger & Bunny Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering how far in advance this anime project has been announced it’s possible the time frame could be scheduled for early 2022, but that’s just speculation. We’ll just have to wait until more news about the Tiger & Bunny 2 anime is announced. Stay tuned!