Tiger and Bunny Season 2 Episode 13 will continue the story. Pic credit: Studio BN Pictures

The Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Part 2 anime TV series will continue the story. The new episodes will be internationally streaming exclusively on Netflix.

It’s been confirmed that the second season will have 25 episodes in total.

Part 1 contained the first 12 episodes. That means Tiger and Bunny Season 2 Episode 13 through 25 will finish the anime sequel.

The story of Tiger & Bunny 2 is set in the world after Tiger & Bunny: The Rising.

It’s been a long time coming for Tiger & Bunny 2. The original anime aired way back in 2011 with 25 episodes in two cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

(Since the original series was two cours, some anime fans may refer to Tiger & Bunny 2 as being Tiger And Bunny Season 3. Google search patterns reflect this belief.)

The 2012 movie Tiger & Bunny The Movie: The Beginning was a recap of the first TV season. The 2014 movie Tiger & Bunn The Movie: The Rising was a direct sequel that showed what happened to Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, aka Wild Tiger, and his young partner, Barnaby Brooks, Jr., after the events of the first season.

The Tiger & Bunny Season 2 release date for Part 1 was on April 8, 2021. Rather than streaming episodes weekly, all 12 episodes were released for binge-watching on the same day.

The Tiger And Bunny Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music “Kaleido Proud Fiesta” will be performed by Unison Square Garden, while the ED (ending) hasn’t been announced yet.

On March 12, 2022, an event called Tiger & Bunny 2 Precious EVE” will unveil the OP theme song at Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo. The OP song’s single release is on April 13, 2022.

The key visual for Netflix’s Tiger & Bunny 2. Pic credit: Netflix

Tiger & Bunny Season 2 changed animation studios

The original Japanese voice actors Hiroaki Hirata and Masakazu Morita will be returning to voice Kotetsu T. Kaburagi (Wild Tiger) and Barnaby Brooks, Jr., respectively.

Here are the other returning cast members for Tiger & Bunny 2:

Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle/Blue Rose

Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez/Rock Bison

Mariya Ise as Pao-Lin Huang/Dragon Kid

Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour/Fire Emblem

Go Inoue as Keith Goodman/Sky High

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin/Origami Cyclone

The original story was created by writer Masafumi Nishida and produced by animation studio Sunrise, which is best known for its Code Geass anime series. Masafumi also wrote the story for the Tiger And Bunny manga series.

Tiger And Bunny Season 2 will be produced by Bandai Namco Pictures (BN Pictures), which is a spinoff of Studio Sunrise. In recent times, BN Pictures have created the Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun anime TV series (Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 has been confirmed to be in production).

The first season was directed by Keiichi Sato (Karas), while both film projects were directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. Tiger And Bunny Season 2 will be helmed by director Mitsuko Kase, who has worked on anime such as Young Black Jack and Mobile Suit Gundam 008: Stardust Memory.

Writer Masafumi Nishida is returning for Tiger & Bunny 2 to create the series composition. Tiger & Bunny manga artist Masakazu Katsura is also the returning character designer.

Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 release date predictions: Is Summer or Fall 2022 likely?

As of the last update, BN Pictures or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Tiger And Bunny Season 2 Part 2 release date. However, the production of a Tiger & Bunny sequel has been announced, and the anime’s first part is scheduled for April 8, 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Since the anime episodes are being released all at once exclusively on Netflix, the timing for the Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Part 2 release date is rather arbitrary. What is not arbitrary is the animation production schedule.

Assuming that the production schedule still follows the cour system, it’s likely that Part 2 could come out in the Summer 2022 anime cour, which runs from July through September 2022. However, in order to maintain high-quality animation standards, it’s possible the production schedule could be similar to a split-cour anime release.

What’s that, you may ask? A split-cour anime is when a single anime season takes a broadcasting break for several cours, typically 3 to 6 months. If that’s the case, then Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 could come in Fall 2022, which runs from October through December 2022.

We’ll just have to wait until more news about the Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 anime is announced. Stay tuned!