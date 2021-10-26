The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 release date: Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Season 2 predictions

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 will have Lugh taking the fight to the demons. Pic credit: Studio SILVER LINK

The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 anime TV series will have Lugh Tuatha De and the girls Dia, Tarte, and Maha trying to figure out how to kill supposedly immortal beings. But when will The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio SILVER LINK, which is known for other anime series such as Strike The Blood, BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, and My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 anime.

For the first season, SILVER LINK also collaborated with Studio Palette. The smaller company was founded in 2018, and most of their credits involve finishing and in-between animation work as sub-contractors.

The studio and main staff making The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season was helmed by director Masafumi Tamura (The Misfit of Demon King Academy). Writer Katsuhiko Takayama (Aldnoah. Zero, Fullmetal Alchemist, The Future Diary) handled the scripts and series composition. Artist Eri Osada (Blade & Soul) was the character designer. Composer Kenichi Kuroda (The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent) created the music.

The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The World’s Finest Assassin OP “Dark Seeks Light” was performed by Yui Ninomiya, while the ED “A Promise” was performed by Aira Yuuki.



The anime’s first season was originally scheduled for Summer 2021, but due to “various circumstances,” it was delayed until Fall 2021. The first season of The World’s Finest Assassin was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not FUNimation, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video).

The World’s Finest Assassin English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, The World’s Finest Assassin Episode 12, released on December 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 (The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2/ Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Season 2/Ansatsu Kizoku Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio SILVER LINK, Studio Palette, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of The World’s Finest Assassin sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

In 2021, Silver Link also released The Dungeon of Black Company, Restaurant to Another World Season 2, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya Movie, and The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

The studio is pretty much the jobber of the isekai anime industry and has a history of producing second seasons. The BOFURI Season 2 anime, Strike The Blood Season 5, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, and Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 have all been confirmed to be in production. There’s also a My Next Life as a Villainess movie coming out.

The World’s Finest Assassin anime joins the ranks of projects that were greenlit for production shortly after the first book was published by Kadokawa. Anime productions are typically scheduled years in advance, and since the light novel series premiered in Winter 2019, the anime production committee must have greenlit the first season extremely early.

Kadokawa has been pushing anime adaptations out very quickly compared to past standards, and the anime industry is only getting busier. In early May 2021, Kadokawa announced that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles.

Unfortunately, the first season’s premiere did not give a huge boost to the manga and light novel sales in Japan since the volumes did not reach Oricon’s top 30 manga or top 10 light novel lists for the first several weeks of October 2021. As a comparison, critically-acclaimed series like 86 Eight-Six made the top 10 novel charts, Tokyo Revengers dominated the manga charts during Summer 2021, and even all five volumes of The Detective Is Already Dead light novel series made it onto the top 20 charts.

The World’s Finest Assassin reviews were slightly above average for a power fantasy isekai anime. Similar to Mushoku Tensei, the main character Lugh’s past life plays a major role in the character development. Hence, the overall narrative is not simply wish-fulfillment where the protagonist is a self-insert blank slate persona. It also helps that the story establishes a main conflict from the start by stating that Lugh must prevent world destruction by age 18 by either assassinating the Hero Epona Lionnenon after the Demon Lord is defeated or by saving the Hero from tyrannical corruption.

On the other hand, in later episodes, the initially fast-moving plot begins to stutter when the anime becomes bogged down in the usual harem antics. Sure, they’re assassin girls, but many anime fans are getting tired of anime that focuses on mild ecchi tropes rather than developing characters with depth.

Streaming revenue is an important factor for an anime sequel to be renewed. The first season consistently was listed on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, although it was usually only in the top 15.

That’s a good sign, but fans should expect to be waiting for a production decision for the second season. As such, anime fans should expect a reasonable wait for The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 release date.

The World’s Finest Assassin manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat light novel series by creator Rui Tsukiyo and illustrator Reia. The author has created many isekai light novel and manga series about elves, orcs, slimes, and even dungeon builders. Still, he’s best known for his work on the infamous Redo of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi), which also received an anime adaptation.

The writer first began self-publishing the story for The World’s Finest Assassin in July 2018 as a web novel on the “Shōsetsuka ni Narō” (Let’s Become Novelists) website. The author only provides online the first 53 chapters (or episodes, which are divided into two “Chapters”) of the web novel, so only part of the story can be read for free now. But he has 11 other fantasy stories that are still active online.

The web novel became popular so quickly that Japanese publisher Kadokawa began adapting it into a light novel series by February 2019. As of February 2021, the light novel series was up to Volume 6.

The World’s Finest Assassin manga adaptation by artist Hamao Sumeragi is being serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace Up magazine. Serialized since January 2019, the manga was up to Volume 4 as of November 9, 2021.

North American publisher Yen Press began releasing the official English translation in the USA and other countries in December 2020. As of October 2021, the English light novels were up to Volume 3, while Volume 4 is scheduled to release on February 22, 2022. The English manga only has one volume released as of February 2021, with Volume 2 scheduled for March 22, 2022.

The animation quality in the fight scenes and explosions stood out compared to Studio SILVER LINK’s usual standards. Pic credit: Studio SILVER LINK

Manga readers were surprised by The World’s Finest Assassin Episode 1. The anime set the stage by sending Lugh and the three girls Dia, Tarte, and Maha, on an anime original mission to save women from human trafficking.

The anime then flashbacked to the unnamed old assassin on a mission with a young female partner, who is also an anime original character. The source material only vaguely referred to this mission since the manga version opened with the assassin already going down in flames on the airplane as he narrated his life’s regrets.

The anime’s introduction to the story still established how the assassin desired to live life for his own sake rather than as someone’s tool. But the anime followed the good storytelling rule of “show, not tell” since the manga’s introduction of the character was largely an internal monologue.

At the same time, it was odd that the anime would begin to flesh out the partner. Anime-only audiences might expect her to be reincarnated into the same fantasy world. Still, she’s essentially a throwaway character that serves as a temporary plot device for explaining in action how the assassin reached this point in his life.

In Episode 2, the anime did not reveal the D-Rank skill card that Lugh acquired, thanks to the Goddess’ blessing. The light novel and the manga similarly did not name this special ability, and it’s likely a Chekhov’s Gun that’ll be very useful in the future. Also, after Lugh picked total affinity for the main four magical elements, he couldn’t use light or dark magic.

The speech patterns of the Goddess were odd, but the light novel paid extra attention to her character quirks by noting that once Lugh disappeared, she took on a lifeless facial expression. As a trained assassin, Lugh knew how to see through fake personalities, and he realized that the Goddess was acting too perfect.

The introduction of Dia Viekone was completely different in the manga. The anime had Dia brought on via stagecoach, whereas in the manga, Lugh stumbled upon Dia and her bodyguard while hunting rabbit.

The ending of Episode 3 greatly rearranged the plot points. Originally, Lugh’s father, Cian Tuatha De, took him to kill a prisoner before his magical training, not after. The anime did a great job of imparting the father’s lesson that assassins are not just mindless tools.

Plus, the depiction of this event varied greatly between each version. The manga had Lugh killing prisoners who were bounded and gagged, whereas the prisoners in the light novel were drugged, so they couldn’t even fight back. The anime had Lugh killing a depraved woman who shed crocodile tears to emotionally sway his hand, which increased the emotional impact of the scene.

The World’s Finest Assassin Episode 4 should show Lugh visiting Dia in another country. More importantly, the anime showed the Goddess’ manipulations in the form of the introduction of Lugh’s servant Tarte.

It’s predicted that The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 anime will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: Reia

Speaking of character introduction, the story pacing was a welcome change for an isekai anime since it seems like SILVER LINK will be breaking the mold this time around. They have a tendency to adapt between 3 to 5 light novels per anime season. Still, The World’s Finest Assassin Season 1 took its time in developing the plot and the characters similar to the first season of the 86 anime.

For example, thanks to the anime original content, the first manga chapter and the first anime episode both ended on the plot beat of the Goddess, declaring that his assassination target would be the Hero. The ending of Episode 3 corresponded to light novel Volume 1: Chapter 8 (also web novel Chapter 1: Episode 8) and manga Volume 1: Chapter 3.

But it’s expected that the pacing will pick up steam during the remainder of the first season.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 2 (web novel chapter 24).

It’s the best stopping point since the Hero character Epona isn’t introduced until Volume 2. It wouldn’t have made sense not to introduce the assassin’s target before the anime’s ending since their interactions are the basis for the main conflict of the entire series.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for making The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2. Better yet, English-only novel readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 3.

The bad news is that The World’s Finest Assassin manga isn’t quite caught up with the anime. Manga readers will probably need to wait until later in 2022 to read ahead.

Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before The World’s Finest Assassin Episode 12 release date and will be updated over time. These spoilers assume that the second season will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3.

The last time audiences watched the anime, Lugh, Dia, and Tarte had enrolled in the elite Royal Knights Academy in the Kingdom of Alvan. The shy and uncommunicative Hero Epona turned out to be quite different from what Lugh was expecting. He would never have predicted that the Hero foretold to defeat the Demon King was a pacifist who suffers from an inferiority complex, never mind how Lugh ended up bodyguarding his future target!

The Assassin and the Hero essentially became friends, with Lugh gaining Epona’s confidence. Lugh’s long-term goal is to find a way to rid her of Epona’s powers after destroying all the demons so that Epona can live the normal life a Hero deserves.

Lugh even secretly saved the Hero’s life by assassinating an assassin. Catching this assassin gave Lugh the chance to practice the secret mystical eyes surgery technique that his father had bequeathed him. The always-eager-to-please Tarte desired to have the surgery to level up her abilities to serve her master better.

During the first demon fight, Epona accidentally injured Lugh and started avoiding him. She also made Lugh promise that he would stop her if she went too far in using her powers.

Worse, during the demon raid, Epona was injured since she couldn’t use her full powers since she was afraid of hurting Lugh. Epona also came to believe she couldn’t trust Lugh to uphold his promise.

Eventually, Lugh comes to the rescue, and by showing his real power, he manages to gain the Hero’s trust again after fighting a demon in battle. Having witnessed Lugh’s true power, Epona made him promise that he would kill her if she ever went berserk.

Outwardly, Lugh agreed to these terms. Inwardly, he secretly vows to save Epona if he ever faces this predicament in the future.

For his success in combatting the demons, Lugh is made a Holy Knight by the Alvanian Kingdom. The problem is that Lugh is tasked with killing more demons, and yet only the Hero can actually destroy the creatures.

The demons are supposedly immortal beings, so now Lugh needs to create a new spell… and the only way to test this new magic is in a real battle! When Lugh completes this seemingly impossible task, he is deluged with requests from influential people from all over the kingdom, including prestigious dukes and the high priestess Neusch.

But what catches the assassin’s attention is the request from a talented young woman named Nevan, who wishes for Lugh to assassinate the most powerful man in the country! As the mysteries of this world begin to be revealed, the world falls further into chaos since the Assassin and Hero will now face a deadly battle with a new group of demons.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!