The Way of the Househusband: Who is voice actor Jonah Scott? Where can you find him on social media?

Netflix Anime’s latest creation The Way of the Househusband just premiered. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix Anime’s latest creation The Way of the Househusband just premiered exclusively on the streaming platform after releasing its official trailer last month.

The show is based on a manga series that was written and illustrated by Kousuke Oono.

Netflix describes the series as, “the long-awaited anime adaptation of the cozy gangster comedy manga about The Immortal Dragon, a former yakuza member whose incredible feats are still talked about in the underworld, spending his daily life as a househusband!”

This series was highly anticipated by manga and anime fans, and many found themselves curious about voice actor Jonah Scott after binge-watching the show.

Who is Jonah Scott?

Voice actor Jonah Scott has lent his voice to the English dub of The Way of the Househusband as the character Tatsu. This Cincinnati-born actor has an extensive career in anime over the last seven years.

Fans will recognize his voice from Death Battle, Netflix’s Beastars, and Attack on Titan.

His upcoming projects include voicing the character Aiden in the video game Dying Light 2 and voicing Daniel in the newly-announced horror drama Grimoire.

Scott is active on social media and has both an Instagram and a Twitter account.

He recently shared his the Way of the Househusband role on Instagram, writing, “As some of you have guessed; It’s my great honor to tell y’all I voice Tatsu The Immortal Dragon in Netflix’s #WayofTheHouseHusband!”

He added, “This was some of the most fun I have had in a while!”

What do fans think of the series?

This new anime series has gotten mixed reception, with fans seemingly leaning towards the positive. While fans are disappointed by the animation style and the shorter episodes, many complemented the show’s vocal performances and plot.

One fan publicly rated it a “6/10” on Twitter and wrote, “The animation is like a slideshow. Better read the manga instead of watching this. Or watch the live-action version. The op [opening] is nice tho. It’s still funny.”

Another fan lovingly expressed, “Omg Jonah Scott himself plays the dub version of The Househusband let me ignore the animation cause-” which seems to be the general consensus.

The Way of the Househusband currently has one season available for streaming on Netflix. The season consists of five episodes, each clocking in around 15 minutes.

Netflix describes the series as “quirky, deadpan, and absurd.”

The Way of the Househusband is streaming on Netflix.