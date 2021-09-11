The Way of the House Husband Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S. in October 2021: Gokushufudou Part 2 confirmed by trailer

The Way of the House Husband: Netflix has already confirmed that more episodes are in production. Pic credit: Netflix/J.C. Staff

Netflix’s Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband Season 2 release date is confirmed for October 7, 2021.

The Way of the House Husband Part 2 trailer revealed that the anime will release internationally.

The announcement of The Way of the Househusband Season 2 being renewed was made during a live stream event on April 9, 2021. The four main Japanese voice actors made the announcement of the production decision.

But when will Netflix’s The Way of the House Husband Part 2 come out?

The Gokushufudou Season 2 anime will be produced by animation Studio J.C. Staff, which is known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), and the Food Wars! anime series.

In 2021, Studio J.C. Staff is working on the Date A Live Season 4 anime, the Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime, and The Duke of Death and His Maid anime. They’ve also scheduled the DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 release date for 2022.

The first season was helmed by director Chiaki Kon, who previously directed an anime comedy called Back Street Girls: Gokudolls. The bizarre story had yakuza members undergoing plastic surgery and becoming a female pop idol group.

Needless to say, such experience made director Kon the perfect fit for directing The Way of the Househusband. She has also directed Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3, the 2021 Sailor Moon Eternal movie, the original Higurashi anime (not the Higurashi 2021 sequel), and has been episode director for the Bleach anime.

Writer Susumu Yamakawa (Back Street Girls: Gokudolls) wrote the series’ scripts. Most of Yamakawa’s previous experience in the anime industry was as director of photography, but the writer is also known for writing manga like Bug Game Breaker! and light novels like Zetta Tenshoku Shitai ndesu!!

The Way of the House Husband Season 2 OP (opening) “The Way of the Chef (Chef no Michi)” and the ED (ending) “The Highway of the Househusban (Gokushufudou)” will both be performed by Uchikubigokumon-Dōkōkai.

For the first season, The Way of the House Husband OP was “Shufu no Michi” by Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai, while the ED was “Goku・Fufukaidou” by Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai.

The first season was streaming exclusively on Netflix. The first five episodes were released on April 8, 2021.

Netflix’s Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband Episode 6 will pick up the story in Part 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband Season 2 (Gokushufudou Season 2/The Way of the Househusband Season 2/The Way of the House Husband Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Gokushufudou: The Way of the Househusband Part 2 is really just the second half of one season?

As of the last update, Netflix, Studio J.C. Staff, or any company related to the anime production has officially confirmed the exact The Way of the House Husband Season 2 release date. The sequel is coming out on October 7, 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season.

Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly than the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre), and Aggretsuko Season 4 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released.

Netflix tends to renew many TV shows for at least three seasons. The streaming giant is heavily invested in producing Netlfix anime exclusives and they worked directly with Studio J.C. Staff on making this adaptation happen.

In this case, it’s possible that the first “season” was originally planned to be 10 episodes in total since 10 to 13 episodes is standard in the anime industry. But then Netflix decided to release the first half in April 2021 and then the second half several months later.

If that’s the case, then that explains why The Way of the House Husband Season 2 release date was in Fall 2021. The real question is if there will be a “real” second season that’ll be labeled as The Way of the House Husband Season 3/Part 3.

Despite being criticized for the Motion Comics-style animation, Netflix’s The Way of the House Husband anime managed to capture the artistic style of the original manga. Pic credit: Kousuke Oono

Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband manga

The story for the anime is based on the Gokushufudou manga series by creator Kousuke Oono. It originally was supposed to be only a five-chapter limited series but it quickly became popular enough to be renewed on an ongoing basis.

As of March 2021, the Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband manga was up to Volume 7.

The official English translation is being published in North America by VIZ Media. As of May 18, 2021, the English The Way of the House Husband manga will be up to Volume 5, with Volume 6 scheduled for September 21, 2021.

Director Chiaki Kon explains why the anime was a Motion Comic (Motion Manga)

While critics have raved about The Way of the House Husband anime by giving it high marks the same can’t be said about anime fans in general. Many have complained on Twitter, Reddit, and MyAnimeList, claiming that the anime is essentially a PowerPoint presentation with voiceovers.

This style of animation is what is called a Motion Comic, or Motion Manga in this case. An animated comic takes elements of printed comics and expands them with animations, sound effects, and voice acting.

Similar anime include Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san.

Director Chiaki Kon says that it was actually harder to adapt the manga like that but that was what the producer asked her to do.

“The producers told me, ‘Make an animation that looks like a manga! Never move the characters!’, and that was a huge amount of work,” the director explained, according to Comic Natalie. “There were scenes where I thought, ‘This would be much simpler if we did it from scratch in the traditional way.’ It was not an easy work at all. [Laughs]“

In an interview with The Credits, Kon said that one of the difficult challenges was coming up with the right camera work. She tried many options, even if it was just splitting up parts of the panels and using a sliding technique. There were a lot of challenges in this series that she had never encountered before.

“I have never thought about the differences in making movies or series, but I’ll think about them moving forward. When it comes to line effects and onomatopoeia, I always like manga-style visuals,” Kon said. “We added text for the scene when Miku returns home and walks up the stairs. Usually, the sound of footsteps would be put in, but I thought it would be difficult to understand that she is going up without seeing that text. Adding text to the screen also makes for a more interesting visual experience and adding onomatopoeia like ‘bang’ or ‘boom’ was really important. It also helped give the episodes varying levels of intensity.”

The Way of the House Husband manga creator Kousuke Oono also liked the Motion Manga style.

“I felt that the animation method suited the fast-paced atmosphere of the original work very well. I felt that the speed of the gags was not spoiled by the various ways of showing and directing with limited materials,” said Oono. “I also feel that the performances of the voice actors can be felt and enjoyed directly.”

All in all, when Kon was creating the anime her main target was to remain true to the manga. She just felt that she wanted to make a fun series, and believes it wasn’t an easy series to work on.