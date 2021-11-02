The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 release date: KyuuShi – Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu Season 2 reportedly in production

What crazy antics will Draluc and Ronald be up to next in The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 TV show? Pic credit: Studio Madhouse

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 anime TV series is already in production. But when will Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu Season 2 come out?

The announcement of The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 is apparently attached to manga Volume 19, which comes out on January 7, 2022. The announcement of the second season was listed on the manga pre-order page on Amazon Japan.

“The second series of the TV anime will be produced! Instant death is fine! The more you die, the more interesting it gets!” stated the announcement.

Having the second season be announced in this manner isn’t too surprising considering that the first season was initially announced in Weekly Shonen Champion Issue 23, 2020.

The studio and main staff producing KyuuShi Season 2 haven’t been announced yet.

Based on the quick turnaround time on the second season, it’s likely to be Japanese animation Studio Madhouse, which is best known in recent years for No Game No Life, Overlord, One Punch Man, No Guns Life, and The Irregular at Magic High School (the 2020 Mahouka Season 2 anime and 2022 The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 anime were produced solely by Studio 8bit).

In 2021, Studio Madhouse also released the Sonny Boy and Takt op. Destiny original anime TV shows. In the future, they’re releasing notables such as the Overlord Season 4 anime and the Goodbye, DonGlees! movie (same director as the No Game No Life anime).

The Vampire Dies in No Time anime project is being helmed by director Hiroshi Koujina (Hunter x Hunter). Asami Kawano (Ace of Diamond Season 2) is the assistant director. Writer Yukie Sugawara (Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Overlord, No Guns Life, Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) is handling the series composition.

Character designer Mayuko Nakano (Inazuma Eleven: Orion no Kokuin) is also the chief animation director. Composer Ryou Takahashi (Arifureta, Classroom of the Elite, SK8 the Infinity) created the music.

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Vampire Dies in No Time OP “Dies In No Time” was performed by Draluc voice actor Jun Fukuyama, while the ED “Strangers” was performed by TRD.

The Vampire Dies in No Time English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 12, was released on December 20, 2021. The 12 episodes were released as three volumes in The Vampires Dies in No Time Blu-Ray box set.

This article provides everything that is known about The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 (Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu Season 2, KyuuShi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s The Vampire Dies in No Time English dub release date

The first season of The Vampire Dies in No Time anime was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation (not Crunchyroll, VRV, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). The FUNimation Simuldub scheduled for Fall 2021 currently only lists the first season as being a Simulcast, not a SimulDub.

Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu Season 2 release date predictions: Is Summer 2022 likely?

As of the last update, Studio Madhouse or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 release date. However, the production of The Vampire Dies in No Time sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when KyuuShi Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The release schedule will probably be similar to how Madhouse handled the Overlord anime. Rather than being labeled as a slit-cour anime season, Overlord Season 2 and 3 had two separately listed seasons despite being broadcast only three months apart.

On the other hand, KyuuShi Season 2 could be similar to the Madhouse-produced No Guns Life anime. That anime project took a TV broadcasting break of six months before returning.

Therefore, if the KyuuShi anime follows the same pattern it’s likely that The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 release date will be in July 2021, the Summer 2021 anime season, or later.

The Vampire Dies in No Time manga creator Itaru Bonnoki suffers from health problems

The story for the anime TV show is based on The Vampire Dies in No Time manga series by creator Itaru Bonnoki.

Like many manga creators, Bonnoki suffers from health problems. The creator took a hiatus/break due to a sudden illness from the entire month of April 2021, then a second week-long break in September 2021.

Serialized in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2015, the manga series was up to Volume 18 as of September 2021. As previously mentioned, The Vampire Dies in No Time Volume 19 release date is on January 7, 2022.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an official English The Vampire Dies in No Time English translation. There are fan-made translation projects but they’re currently far behind the Japanese language chapters, which numbered over 200 when the anime’s first season launched.

KyuuShi manga compared to the anime

Since it’s a gag comedy where many of the manga chapters are self-contained stories rather than long-running story arcs it’s no surprise that Studio Madhouse reordered the presentation of events. Some manga chapters were skipped outright, but at least the anime’s adaptation pacing allowed the comedic timing to remain true to the source material.

Here’s a guide to how the anime adapted the first season:

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 2: Chapters 4, 5, 6

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 3: Chapters 7, 9, 10

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 4: Chapters 8, 13, 14

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 5: Chapters 16, 15, 17

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 6: Chapters 25, 26, TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 7: Chapters TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 8: Chapters TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 9: Chapters TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 10: Chapters TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 11: Chapters TBA

The Vampire Dies in No Time Episode 12: Chapters TBA

All in all, due to the way the anime skips around in the manga timeline it’s difficult to predict which chapter will correspond to the first season’s finale in Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu Episode 12.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2. English-only manga readers can also go back and read the chapters skipped by the anime adaptation.

The bad news is that the first season will probably adapt chapters not yet translated into English by fan-made projects so it probably won’t be possible to read ahead of the anime until the fan projects catch up.

Unfortunately, that means anime fans will need to wait until The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!