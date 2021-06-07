The Slime Diaries Season 2 release date: Tensura Nikki: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 predictions

The Tensura Nikki Season 2 anime’s new episodes will adapt manga stories about Shizu’s students and the time when Rimuru was away from Tempest. Pic credit: Shiba

The Slime Diaries Season 2 anime TV series spin-off would continue the daily life stories of Rimuru Tempest and friends from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series.

But when will Tensura Nikki: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 come out?

Animation company Studio 8bit is producing both the main series and The Slime Diaries anime. The studio is best known for producing The Irregular At Magic High School (and the 2021 The Honor Student at Magic High School anime), Comet Lucifer, Knight’s & Magic, Encouragement of Climb, and Infinite Stratos.

And, yes, the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Part 2 release date is confirmed to be coming up fast in the second half of 2021. In the future, the studio is also releasing Encouragement of Climb Season 4: Next Summit.

The Japanese voice cast from the main anime series reprised their character voice roles in The Slime Diaries anime. Presumably, they will return for The Slime Diaries 2.

The main staff and studio for Tensura Nikki Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. For the first season, The Slime Diaries director Yuji Ikuhara is the CGI producer for the main anime series. He was assisted by Slime isekai executive producer Tsutomu Kasai.

Writer Kotatsunikan handled The Slime Diaries scripts. Risa Takai and Atsushi Irie were the character designers. FLCL Progressive composer R.O.N. created the music.

The Slime Diaries Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, The Slime Diaries OP “Brand New Diary” was performed by Akane Kumada. The first season had multiple ED songs, including “Oyasumi Orange” as sung by Rimuru voice actor Miho Okasaki. “Kamona Tempest!” was sung by Rimuru (Miho Okasaki), Great Sage (Megumi Toyoguchi), Veldora (Maeno Tomoaki), Shuna (Sayaka Senbongi), Shion (M.A.O), Ranga (Chikahiro Kobayashi), Gobuta (Asuna Tomari).

The first season of The Slime Diaries was streaming in Spring 2021 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). While the main series for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has received an English dub, FUNimation’s The Slime Diaries dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season of The Slime Diaries had 12 episodes released as two Blu-Ray disc volumes and four DVD volumes. The finale, The Slime Diaries Episode 12, released on June 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Slime Diaries Season 2 (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tensura Nikki Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kodansha, Bandai, Studio 8bit, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Slime Diaries Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of The Slime Diaries sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tensura Nikki Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

If a second season is renewed, most likely the production of The Slime Diaries 2 will be planned to coincide with the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 anime TV series. After all, who doesn’t love three straight cours of the Slime isekai anime?

Therefore, we’ll probably get a better idea of when to expect the sequel when the main series finishes its second season in September 2021.

The Slime Diaries manga compared to the Tensura Nikki anime

The main anime’s story is based on the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series by author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah. Writer Fuse is working with multiple manga artists to create multiple spin-offs.

Serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, The Slime Diaries manga is drawn by artist Shiba. Started in March 2018, the yonkoma manga series is already up to The Slime Diaries Volume 5 (which contains up through Chapter 45) as of March 2021.

The Slime Diaries Volume 6 release date in Japan hasn’t been announced yet by Kodansha.

Starting in July 2019, the official English translation began being published digitally only in North America by Kodansha Comics. The Slime Diaries manga’s English translation is up to Volume 4 as of November 2020, with Volume 5 scheduled for August 27, 2021.

It’s predicted that The Slime Diaries Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in manga Volume 3. Pic credit: Shiba

The nice thing about The Slime Diaries is that it fills in one of the biggest gaps in the main series: the shallow supporting cast. The main plot surrounding the Great Rimuru keeps chugging along, leaving the characterization of the series many, varied cast in the dust. The Slime Diaries anime fills in those gaps, fleshing out the side characters in comedic fashion while still hinting at the darker side of the main story arcs.

The spin-off anime even depicted side characters that the main series skipped, including the Bee Demon and the Beetle Demon.

Many of the slice of life side stories could have been presented to audiences in completely randomized order, and it wouldn’t have made a difference. But it was nice how the anime focused most of the episodes on an overall theme related to festivals or weather seasons.

Thankfully, the anime did not rush through the source material. All in all, it’s predicted that the ending of the first season’s finale, The Slime Diaries Episode 12, will correspond to the end of manga Volume 2: Chapter 16/17.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making The Slime Diaries Season 2. Hopefully, each new season in the main series will be released alongside the spin-off anime.

Better yet, English-only manga readers who want to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to manga Volume 3: Chapter 18.

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Some anime fans might be wondering where in the main timeline the story events take place. While The Slime Diaries anime episodes were streaming in-between the two cours of the second season, the timeline of The Slime Diaries anime actually lines up with the main series’ first season.

There is some foreshadowing related to the main series’ second season. For example, the Milim Nava worshipers shown in The Slime Diaries Episode 8 make a showing in Slime Season 2 Part 2.

Otherwise, The Slime Diaries has a ways to go before catching up with the main series. In fact, The Slime Diaries Season 2 won’t immediately catch up to Part 1 of the main second season right away!

In the spin-off’s second season, Rimuru journeys to human kingdoms to initiate diplomatic agreements and meets the children that Shizu left behind.

Yes, that does mean that Tensura Nikki Season 2 will overlap with both the ending of the main series’ first season and the first half of the second season. The reason is that the main anime series rearranged the story events from Tensura light novel Volume 4.

The first season skipped multiple light novel/manga chapters and even introduced Diablo as the finale. Thus, the second season backed up the story by adapting story arcs that were skipped from the beginning of light novel Volume 4.

While Rimuru is meeting Shizu’s wards in The Slime Diaries Season 2, the story will initially focus on how the residents of Tempest were feeling oh-so-lonely with the Great Rimuru being absent. But anime fans will also be treated to more stories about Kenya, Chloe, Gale, Ryota, and Alice.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Slime Diaries Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!