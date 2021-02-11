The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime release date has been confirmed to be in the Spring 2021 anime season.

The Slime Diaries anime announcement was originally made on a book band attached to light novel Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Volume 16. The book released in Japan on March 27, 2020.

The premiere was delayed by the anime production committee due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing The Slime Diaries release date back from January 2021 to April 2021. The committee explained that the production schedule had originally allowed for plenty of time to complete the project, but these plans were disrupted when COVID-19 caused Japan to enter a state of emergency.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Based on the Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken manga series, the new anime season is a gag comedy series that will be different from the main story.

It tells the story of Rimuru and friends in their daily lives rather than focusing on the main plot.

“Dear diary… I got reincarnated as a slime.” Even in another world, lives aren’t always on the line. There’s plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives. Read More Arte Season 2 release date: Arute Season 2 predictions and Arte manga spoilers

Animation company Studio 8bit is producing both the main series and The Slime Diaries anime. In 2020, Studio 8bit was also producing The Irregular At Magic High School Season 2, which was also delayed by Japan’s state of emergency.

The Japanese voice cast from the main anime series will reprise their character voice roles in The Slime Diaries anime.

The Slime Diaries director Yuji Ikuhara is the CGI producer for the main anime series. He will be assisted by Slime isekai executive producer Tsutomu Kasai.

Writer Kotatsunikan is handling The Slime Diaries scripts. Risa Takai and Atsushi Irie are the character designers. FLCL Progressive composer R.O.N. is creating the music.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The Slime Diaries OP (opening) theme song music will be “Brand New Diary” as performed by Akane Kumada. The ED (ending) theme song music has not been announced yet.

All in all, there will be three straight seasons (or cours) of the TenSura anime series starting in the winter of 2021.

The Slime Diaries anime will actually fill in the gap between the episodes for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 anime.

It’s been announced the second season will be a split-cour anime, which means that Part 1 will release in winter 2021 while the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 release date is scheduled for July 2021, the summer 2021 anime season.

Updated February 11, 2021: Added The Slime Diaries OP info.

Updated May 28, 2020: Slime Season 2 and The Slime Diaries release date delayed!

Updated March 22, 2020: Added The Slime Diaries trailer, key visual, and staff info.

This article provides everything that is known about The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime based on a comedy manga spin-off

The main anime’s story is based on the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken light novel series by author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah. Writer Fuse is working with multiple manga artists to create multiple spin-offs.

Taiki Kawakami creates the main manga adaptation, while artist Sho Okagiri is drawing the art for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: How Monsters Walk manga spin-off.

The Slime Diaries manga is also written by Fuse, but it’s drawn by artist Shiba. Started in April 2018, the yonkoma manga series is already up to The Slime Diaries Volume 3.

Presumably, The Slime Diaries Volume 4 will be coming out in 2021.

Starting in July 2019, the official English translation began being published digitally only in North America by Kodansha Comics.

The English version is up to Volume 2 as of this article’s initial publishing.

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime release date confirmed for winter 2021

As of the last update, Kodansha or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact The Slime Diaries release date. However, the new trailer indicates that The Slimes Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime anime premiere date will be in April 2021, the spring 2021 anime season.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, let’s just be thankful that the TenSura anime series is receiving so many episodes back-to-back and that the coronavirus delay isn’t too long. Stay tuned!