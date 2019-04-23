The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 release date: Nanatsu no Taizai manga ending with New Holy War [Spoilers]

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 may be just over the horizon now that information about the upcoming fourth season of the Nanatsu no Taizai anime has been confirmed. The big news is that the final chapter of the story will likely be handled by a new main staff at Studio DEEN instead of A-1 Pictures.

Scheduled to release in late 2019, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods (Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin) is claimed to be heading toward the series’ “climax”. But what does that mean? It’s possible the fourth season will not include the full ending.

The title itself, Wrath of the Gods, is a specific reference to a major story arc in the manga series’ story. Therefore, based on reading the manga source material, it seems the final season (Season 5) could be called The Seven Deadly Sins: New Holy War (Nanatsu no Taizai: Atarashi seisen or Shin seisen).

This article provides everything that is known about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Japanese Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 is Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Will the real final season please stand up

Anime purists are probably wondering why this article is referring to The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 being the ending of the anime when the series has only been confirmed to have three seasons so far. The reason is that Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 is being labeled as the fourth season by Netflix when the anime is released internationally.

Therefore, for the purposes of this article, the season counting will be based on the Netflix standard when the English title is used and the actual season number is used for the Japanese title.

This difference in season counting started in 2016 when the four-episode OVA (Original Video Animation) series The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs Of Holy was mistakenly labeled as being the second season when it was first released on Netflix. Rather than correct this error, when The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments released on Netflix it was labeled as Season 3.

Based on history, Netflix Japan will release the episodes of Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 as they air on TV stations in Japan. However, Netflix U.S. will delay the release of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 because of the French, Spanish, German, and English dub. If the previous delays serve as an example then the dubbed version of the fifth season will be delayed by at least several months.

Note: This article will be updated once the exact The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 release date on Netflix U.S. is announced.

Nanatsu no Taizai manga compared to The Seven Deadly Sins anime

The story for The Seven Deadly Sins anime is based on the Nanatsu no Taizai manga series by creator Nakaba Suzuki. Serialized weekly since 2012, new chapters are published in tankobon hardcover format every two months and each book includes nine chapters. Volume 36 (which ends with Chapter 302) was released on April 17, 2019.

Kodansha Comics has been publishing The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s English translation. Volume 31 released on March 5, 2019, Volume 32 is scheduled to release on May 14, 2019, and Volume 33 on July 23, 2019. For those wanting to read the manga online, the English translation on Crunchyroll releases on a weekly basis right behind the new chapter releases in Japan.

The biggest issue that Studio DEEN faces when adapting the Nanatsu no Taizai manga’s ending is that the final chapter has not yet been released. In August 2018, manga creator Suzuki said that he hoped to finish the manga in “about a year”.

For years now, Suzuki has been targeting Volume 40 as being the final manga book, which would mean the ending would be somewhere around Chapters 330 through 338. If the final manga chapter comes out in August 2018, that would place the ending in-between Chapter 320 through 324, which would only be Volume 38. Assuming Suzuki sticks to his original plan, that could mean the final chapter will come out in either October or November 2019.

However, starting with manga Chapter 307, the manga entered the Epilogue of the entire manga’s story. This could mean Suzuki is finishing off the manga’s story earlier than originally projected or he’s setting up the conditions for a The Seven Deadly Sins manga sequel with a long epilogue.

After all, the mangaka has stated multiple times over the years that he desires to create a sequel loosely based on King Arthur myths. At the same time, he’s also been contemplating drawing a baseball manga series.

Getting back to the problems faced by Studio DEEN, the anime adaptation of the first season adapted the first 100 chapters while the third season (Japanese second season) ended with Chapter 197 of Volume 24. Assuming the fourth season doesn’t adapt the ending of the manga, a good stopping point would be Chapter 256.

Unfortunately, even if the fourth season is a 13-episode single cour season, the anime’s pacing would be very brisk with about 4.5 chapters adapted per episode. The pacing for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 would increase even more assuming the manga ends with Volume 40.

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 release date

As of the last update, Studio DEEN or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Seven Deadly Season Season 5 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

There’s also the question of whether Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 will be necessary at all. This article was published before the number of episodes was announced for the fourth season (Japanese third season). If Studio DEEN announces a two-cour fourth season composed of 24 or 26 episodes it’s very likely that the fifth season will become unnecessary (unless there is a manga sequel announced).

Since the manga is ending in the same time frame as the fourth season’s release it’s also possible the fourth season could be a split-cour anime. A split-cour season is when a single anime season takes a broadcasting break (usually three to nine months) before resuming at a later date. As an example, the Sword Art Online: Alization anime is considered a single season despite taking a break in 2019.

Whatever the case may be, it’s likely that The Seven Deadly Sins 5 (or the second cour of Season 4) will come out in 2020. Let’s just hope the anime adaptation makes fans happy. Stay tuned!