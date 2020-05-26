The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 release date delayed by COVID-19: Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 likely in winter 2021?

It’s been officially confirmed that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 release date has been delayed.

The official website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Fury’s Judgment (Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan) anime series announced that Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement from the anime production committee announced the postponement. The decision was likely made out of concern for the safety of the production staff at anime Studio DEEN, which is also known for its KonoSuba anime adaptation and the KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson movie.

Thank you for your continued support of the TV anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Fury’s Judgment. The Seven Deadly Sins: Fury’s Judgment was scheduled to be broadcasted and distributed from October 2020. However, we will postpone the broadcast due to the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19. The broadcast schedule will be announced on the official TV anime website and official Twitter once the detailed date and time has been decided. We apologize to all of you who were looking forward to the anime season, but we kindly ask for your understanding. May 26, 2020 The Seven Deadly Sins: Fury’s Judgment Production Committee

The official website for the anime series will announce the exact release date in the future. Presumably, the launch of the fourth season will be pushed back until the winter 2021 anime season.

The anime’s fourth season will be referred to as The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime by Netflix U.S. since the streaming company counts the seasons differently from the Japanese standard.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Fury’s Judgment will adapt the Nanatsu no Taizai manga’s ending

The story for The Seven Deadly Sins anime is based on the Nanatsu no Taizai manga series by creator Nakaba Suzuki. Started in 2012, the manga series finished with Chapter 346 in Volume 41, which was released on May 15, 2020.

Kodansha Comics has been publishing The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s English translation and Volume 41 will release on November 24, 2020. However, eager English-speaking fans have an alternative-the English manga on Crunchyroll already provides the final chapter.

A direct manga sequel called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Nanatsu no Taizai: Mokushiroku no Yon-Kishi) has already been announced, but it will be several years before the King Arthur-inspired tale will have enough chapters for an anime to be produced.

The third season ended by adapting the beginning of the New Holy War story arc in the manga series. Since Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 still needs to adapt around 80 chapters, that means The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 will likely adapt the manga’s ending with another 24 episodes.

2020 anime schedules suffer from coronavirus

In April 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a national state of emergency, which was supposed to end on May 6, 2020. But in the first week of May, NHK reported that Japan’s state of emergency was expanded.

Throughout this month, the Japanese Prime Minister slowly began lifting the state of emergency in many prefectures around Japan. By May 26, the state of emergency was over, but Tokyo and the surrounding areas maintained a state of emergency for the longest. This posed problems for Studio DEEN, which is located in ‎Musashino, Tokyo.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 anime is just one of several major anime that have suffered delays; many studios’ schedules have suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide mitigation efforts.

Haikyuu!! Season 4, Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Promised Neverland Season 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season, and No Guns Life Part 2 have all been pushed back to later dates.

The few anime that are not being delayed had production schedules in which the episodes were completed before the pandemic swept the world.

The Tower Of God anime, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, and Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2 are among the anime that were able to complete episodes before the pandemic.