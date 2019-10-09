The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3)’s number of episodes announced: Will Wrath Of The Gods finish the manga’s ending?

The number of episodes for Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 (or Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 in Japan) has been announced. The official website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath Of The Gods (Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin) lists 24 episodes in total for the Blu-Ray/DVD home video releases.

In the past, some reports wrongly claimed that the fourth season would have 40 episodes. It turned out that the “Hawk’s Trouble Consultation Room” series of online animated short episodes would have 40 episodes, not The Seven Deadly Sins S4.

The question is whether 24 episodes will be used to adapt the final ending of the Nanatsu no Taizai manga series that the anime is based upon. Or could The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 be the final season of the anime adaptation?

It’s difficult to predict since the manga has not yet reached the final ending. In August 2018, Nanatsu no Taizai manga creator Nakaba Suzuki claimed that he planning on reaching a stopping point in “about a year” with Volume 40 containing the final chapter.

Fast forward about a year and Nakaba seemingly reached an ending in May 2019 with Chapter 310, which was fittingly titled “Farewell, The Seven Deadly Sins”. Then the creator shocked manga fans by apparently killing off a major character only to launch a whole new story arc. This new story is still ongoing although it’s possible the final read ending could come out in late 2019 or early 2020.

As of the premiere of Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 in Japan, the manga was up to Chapter 327. Since the last season ended with Chapter 197, that means the anime has over 130 chapters left to adapt.

And that’s when things get sticky. If it’s intended for the fourth season to adapt the manga’s ending then the pacing would have to increase dramatically to cover so much story content. While perhaps not Tokyo Ghoul: Re Season 2 bad, it’d still be bad and anime fans are already bemoaning the possibility online.

For the fourth season, the anime switched studios from A-1 Pictures to new production staff at Studio DEEN. Let’s just hope they choose to adapt the final story arc from the manga with a single-cour finale… or perhaps a second The Seven Deadly Sins movie?

Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 Episode 1 released today, October 9, 2019, in Japan. The release date for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 on Netflix U.S. has not yet been announced.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 opening (OP) theme song music is Rob The Frontier as performed by UVERworld. Japanese voice actress Sora Amamiya, who plays as Elizabeth, performs the ending (ED) theme song.

For more details, spoilers, and analysis, please see our full-length article about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4.