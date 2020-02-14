The Seven Deadly Sins manga ending in 2020 with Volume 41: Nanatsu no Taizai sequel could be a King Arthur manga?

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The editor for The Seven Deadly Sins manga series has revealed that the final ending is coming in 2020.

While the final chapter for the Nanatsu no Taizai manga series hasn’t been revealed yet, we do know that the manga’s creator has been discussing his plans for a King Arthur-inspired sequel for years.

In August 2018, The Seven Deadly Sins manga creator Nakaba Suzuki gave an interview with Kadokawa’s Da Vinci Magazine, where he discussed his plans for the future.

He revealed that Nanatsu no Taizai’s ending would happen in “about a year.” Obviously, plans changed a bit.

Jump forward to May 2019, and Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine announced that the manga would reach its “climax” on May 15, 2019.

This climax, Chapter 310, was entitled “Farewell, The Seven Deadly Sins” and was released as part of Volume 37.

It seemed like the manga was wrapping everything up when suddenly Chapter 311 shocked everyone by seemingly killing off a significant character right at the ending. The chapter was fittingly titled “It’s Not Over Yet.”

Chapter 312 is called “Outbreak of War.”

Without getting into spoilers, the newest chapters launch a whole new story arc that involves big battles between major heroes and villains. But it should not be too surprising that the story is not quite over yet.

Years ago, author Suzuki revealed that he was planning three main story sagas for the manga. Each of these sagas would be divided into smaller story arcs.

In a very old interview, the manga creator discussed ending the main manga series by Volume 40.

Fast-forward to February 2020, and Suzuki’s editor showed on Twitter a photo of Volume 40. The author’s note section has Suzuki saying that Volume 41 would be the final ending for the manga series since there is “one more volume left.”

So, how many chapters will The Seven Deadly Sins Volume 41 translate into?

Each manga volume comes with around eight to nine chapters (excluding extras). That means Nanatsu no Taizai Volume 41 will finish off around Chapter 339 to Chapter 347. (As of February 14, 2020, the manga was up to Chapter 341.)

But what about The Seven Deadly Sins sequel? Suzuki also stated multiple times that he wants to create a sequel loosely based on King Arthur myths.

“It’s true, I borrowed the names of characters that appeared in the King Arthur tales, but each of their personalities and the story itself is my original work,” Suzuki said. “They’re an awesome group of people determined to carry out their own sense of justice, even if others call them villains.”

As of Chapter 336, which released in mid-December 2019, it certainly seems possible that Suzuki is going with his original plan. The chapter seems to be setting up the conditions for the King Arthur-based storyline.

Still, Suzuki has also said he is open to producing a Nanatsu no Taizai sequel or perhaps a spin-off. However, the decision is ultimately up to the editors of the Shonen magazine. At the same time, he’s also mentioned creating a baseball manga series.

Let’s hope The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s ending is epic! Stay tuned!