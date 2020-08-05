The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement: 2021 Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 release date, English title confirmed

The English title for the Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 anime has been officially confirmed to be The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement.

In the past, the Japanese title Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan has been translated as either The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgment of Fury or Anger’s Judgment. But a new logo revealed by an official website update listed the actual English title.

The last season was called The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin).

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

It’s expected that the fourth anime season will be the final season of the anime series that adapts the Nanatsu no Taizai manga’s ending.

Creator Nakaba Suzuki finished the manga series with Chapter 346, which was released as part of Volume 41 in May 2020.

Kodansha Comics has been publishing The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s English translation. Volume 40 is scheduled to release on September 22, 2020, and Volume 41 on November 24, 2020.

Already, The Seven Deadly Sins manga sequel is in the works and it’s called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Nanatsu no Taizai: Mokushiroku no Yon-Kishi).

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 release date confirmed to be in January 2021: Netflix U.S. ‘Season 5’ in Spring?

The Nanatsu no Taizai Season 4 premiere date was initially scheduled for October 2020, but then it was delayed by the effects of COVID-19 on the anime industry.

A new teaser visual released by the official website confirms that the anime’s new premiere date will be in January 2021, the Winter 2021 anime season. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

At this point, some anime fans may be saying, “Wait… isn’t Netflix advertising that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is coming out this week in August 2020?”

That is indeed the case, but the issue is that Netflix U.S. has labeled the seasons differently from the Japanese seasons ever since they mistakenly labeled The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs Of Holy War OVA episodes as “Season 2”.

Netflix U.S. is releasing the actual third season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods, on August 6, 2020, but they’re labeling it as the fourth season. Therefore, Netflix U.S. will likely label The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement as being The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 and it will probably come out in mid-2021, either Spring or Summer.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 studio change possible?

The Cast/Staff page lists the returning Japanese voice actors for the main characters. What’s interesting about the new official announcement is that the Staff section says that details will be “coming soon” in the future.

This raises the possibility of a studio change or at least the potential for the main staff to be changing significantly.

The first two seasons were produced by A-1 Pictures, which recently released the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime and Sword Art Online: Alicization. (They’re already teasing Kaguya-sama Season 3 and Sword Online Season 4: Unital Ring seems likely.)

But for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 was handled by a new main staff at Studio DEEN. Since the studio is well known for its KonoSuba anime adaptation and the KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson movie you would assume that wouldn’t be a problem, but many anime fans were sorely disappointed by the animation quality in the third season.

To be fair, some of the problems may have arisen from DEEN outsourcing much of the work to Korean studio Marvy Jack. But the anime production committee was probably paying attention to the reviews that mocked the bad quality.

Let’s just hope The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement anime does justice to the end of the manga’s story.