The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light release date: New Nanatsu no Taizai movie 2 sequel in Summer 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins Cursed by Light movie will be an original story by the manga creator. Pic credit: Studio DEEN

A new Nanatsu no Taizai movie 2 has been announced that’s called The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi).

It’s currently unknown which Japanese anime studio will be producing the new movie.

A-1 Pictures produced the first two seasons, the OVA, and the first movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. The final two seasons were produced by Studio DEEN and Korean studio Marvy Jack.

The movie will be a direct sequel to Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime TV series. There are no plans for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6.

Instead, the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins anime series is currently releasing in Japan and will be released internationally on Netflix later in 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light U.S. release date

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light release date in Japan is scheduled for Summer 2021.

A premiere time frame for the United States, Canada, UK, and other countries hasn’t been announced yet.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi movie’s story takes place after the manga’s ending

The original story will be written by manga creator Nakaba Suzuki. The movie’s timeline takes place after the Dragon’s Judgement story arc.

“This movie is full of elements that I didn’t dare to draw in the main story of The Seven Deadly Sins!” the author stated on the official website. “︎The new relationship between King and Dianne, Meliodas and Zeldris, the appearance of OOOO and OOOO, whose names were only mentioned, the last battle of OOOO, it’s a loss if you look at it!”

It’s likely that The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light movie will take place years before the story events in The Seven Deadly Sins manga sequel that’s also coming out starting on January 27, 2021.

The manga sequel is called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The sequel will be located in Britannia once again. The story will open in a place called God’s Finger and will likely feature the Holy Knight Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Queen Elizabeth.

So far, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Tristan looks like a mini-Meliodas. Pic credit: Nakaba Suzuki

The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s ending was contained in Volume 41, which ends with Chapter 346. The final volume was released in Japan on May 15, 2020.

Kodansha Comics has been publishing The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s English translation. Volume 41 was released on November 24, 2020.

For those wanting to read the manga online, the English translation on Crunchyroll contains the manga’s ending.