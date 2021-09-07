The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light release date on Netflix: New Nanatsu no Taizai movie 2 sequel in October 2021 [Trailer]

The Seven Deadly Sins Cursed by Light movie will be an original story by the manga creator. Pic credit: Studio DEEN

A new Nanatsu no Taizai movie 2 called The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi) is coming to Netflix. It’s been confirmed that the Netflix The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light release date is October 1, 2021.

The original theater release date in Japan was July 2, 2021. It was originally supposed to debut in October 2020 but was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie box office in Japan was 122 million yen (about $1.1 million USD).

The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Director Takayuki Hamana (Arte, Prince of Tennis) is helming the project. Nanatsu no Taizai TV series scriptwriter Rintaro Ikeda (Hortensia Saga) is returning. Original manga author Nakaba Suzuki is writing the original story.

Porno Graffiti band singer Akihito Okano will be performing the movie’s the song “Onward to the Light (Sono Saki no Hikare e)” which is featured in this trailer video.

The movie will introduce several new characters. Fairy King Dahlia will be voiced by Japanese voice actor Yuichi Nakamura, while Giant master craftsman Dabuzu will be played by Shinichiro Kamio. Elizabeth’s mother, the Supreme Deity of the Goddess Clan, is voiced by Kana Kurashina.

Japanese anime studio DEEN will be producing the new movie. Studio DEEN is famous for the KonoSuba anime series.

In early 2021, DEEN also released Log Horizon Season 3 (see our story on Log Horizon Season 4), Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 2: Battle of Kimluck, and the Sailor Moon Eternal movies.

Manga creator Nakaba Suzuki drew this The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light movie poster. Pic credit: Nakaba Suzuki

A-1 Pictures produced the first two seasons, the OVA, and the first movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. The final two seasons were produced by Studio DEEN and Korean studio Marvy Jack.

The movie will be a direct sequel to Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime TV series. There are currently no plans for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6, although a Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime could potentially happen in the future.

Instead, the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins anime series is currently releasing in Japan and will be released internationally on Netflix later in 2021.

The announcement trailer:

The full movie trailer:

A new The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light trailer released in early July 2021 features Dahlia and Dabuzu.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light U.S. release date

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light release date in Japan is scheduled for July 2, 2021.

Netflix will be streaming the movie in the United States, Canada, UK, and other countries on October 1, 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light movie poster says, “Farewell, Seven Deadly Sins.” Pic credit: The Seven Deadly Sins Movie

Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi movie’s story takes place after the manga’s ending

The original story will be written by manga creator Nakaba Suzuki. The movie’s timeline takes place after the Dragon’s Judgement story arc.

“This movie is full of elements that I didn’t dare to draw in the main story of The Seven Deadly Sins!” the author stated on the official website. “︎The new relationship between King and Dianne, Meliodas and Zeldris, the appearance of OOOO and OOOO, whose names were only mentioned, the last battle of OOOO, it’s a loss if you look at it!”

It’s likely that The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light movie will take place years before the story events in The Seven Deadly Sins manga sequel that’s also coming out starting on January 27, 2021.

The manga sequel is called The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The sequel will be located in Britannia once again. The story will open in a place called God’s Finger and will likely feature the Holy Knight Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Queen Elizabeth.

So far, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Tristan looks like a mini-Meliodas. Pic credit: Nakaba Suzuki

The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s ending was contained in Volume 41, which ends with Chapter 346. The final volume was released in Japan on May 15, 2020.

Kodansha Comics has been publishing The Seven Deadly Sins manga’s English translation. Volume 41 was released on November 24, 2020.

For those wanting to read the manga online, the English translation on Crunchyroll contains the manga’s ending.