The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date: Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2 predictions

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 anime TV series will have Lady Sei Takanashi fighting new enemies, discovering food ingredients in port cities, and meeting a new… foreign Prince?! But when will Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime series was produced by animation Studio Diomedea, which in recent years is best known for making Squid Girl, Aho Girl, Chio’s School Road, Domestic Girlfriend, and Ahiru no Sora.

The studio and main staff for Saint’s Magic Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. For the first season, the anime project was helmed by director Shouta Ibata. Best known for directing Domestic Girlfriend, Ibata worked on the episode scripts and storyboards for the Saint’s Magic anime, as well.

The series composition was created by popular light novel author Wataru Watari, the original creator of Oregairu: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Girlish Number, and Qualidea Code.

Artist Masakazu Ishikawa (Aho Girl, Squid Girl, Domestic Girlfriend) was the character designer. Composer Kenichi Kuroda (Hatena Illusion) created the music.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent OP “Blessing” was performed by Aira Yuuki, who also served as music producer for the TV series. The ED “Page for Tomorrow” was performed by NOW ON AIR.

The first season’s finale, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Episode 12, released on June 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 (Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent English dub release date

FUNimation Now was streaming the anime TV series with English subtitles during the Spring 2021 anime season. It’s not available on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, or HIDIVE.

FUNimation’s The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent dub release date hasn’t been announced yet. The series is currently only listed as a Simulcast on FUNimation’s Simuldub schedule.

Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Diomedea, Kadokawa, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Saint’s Power sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Saint’s Power Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Lately, Kadokawa seems to be rushing out the door the first anime adaptations of light novel series. For example, the Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! light novel series launched in August 2020 and only has 3 books out but the mixed-media franchise already has its first anime season!

In early May 2021, Kadokawa announced that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles. If a first season is successful, they’re perfectly willing to plan out multiple seasons as evidenced by The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 and 3 being announced at the same time.

The question is whether the same could happen for The Saint’s Magic Power Season 2. The fact that the anime producers gathered together such a good director/writer combo speaks volumes.

At the same time, reviews have been just average despite many fans liking the “isekai and chill” iyashikei approach to storytelling. The problem is that the introduction episodes are still fairly generic, lacking a solid hook like other popular isekai, and not everyone in the audience likes the josei genre romance that is at the core of the story.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether the anime production committee decides to renew the anime for a second season.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the light novel book series by writer Yuka Tachibana and illustrator Yasuyuki Syuri.

Like many isekai book series, the story was first self-published in 2016 as a web novel on the Let’s Become a Novelist (Shousetsuka ni Narou) website. In May 2021, the web novel was already over 120 chapters that were divided into four major story arcs.

Kadokawa Books began adapting the web novel into a light novel series starting in February 2017. The series is up to Volume 7 as of May 8, 2021 (the series is averaging only two new manga volumes per year).

The author teamed up with artist Fujiazuki to create The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent manga series. Serialized in ComicWalker magazine since July 2017, it’s up to Volume 5 as of October 2020. The English light novels are up to Volume 3 already, with Volume 4 scheduled for October 19, 2021. The English manga will be up to Volume 3 by July 6, 2021.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation for both the manga and the light novels.

With so many isekai anime being released every season, the only way to stand out is to have a hook or a twist on the standard isekai formula.

In this case, overworking office lady Sei is double-summoned to a fantasy world alongside Aira Misono, only to be immediately cast aside by Prince Kyle Salutania. The anime implies the prince simply ignored Sei due to the other girl being younger and prettier (at least, at first), but the books made it more clear that he literally didn’t even notice Sei was there.

From there, the story is ostensibly about Sei trying to maintain her lowkey life despite being the real OP Saint, which is kind of like a much more serious version of the setup provided by the I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level anime. Fighting off boredom, Sei finds a place in this strange world by brewing potions and quickly realizes she desires to keep and maintain this peaceful existence.

While the initial setup is an interesting twist on the usual isekai formula, it can’t quite avoid the usual isekai tropes like the OP character gathering a harem. In this case, Sei is constantly staving off the advances of a never-ending stream of male hotties in a reverse-harem, but at least she only seems to have eyes for one man rather than being wishy-washy or overly dense (we’re looking at you, Katarina of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).

The problem is that Episode 1 spends little to no time establishing who Sei is as a person. Instead, the rapid-fire pacing of the introduction whisks audiences away to introduce potential love interest Albert Hawke without really first showing her development since arrival.

In less than 10 minutes of screen time, audiences are shown Sei working late, she’s isekai’ed and snubbed by Prince Kyle, she finds herself trapped and bored in the palace, and then her attitude is proclaimed to have changed greatly by the maid. Instead of the anime showing us this slow and steady transformation from angry boredom to having a sense of purpose, the narrative pretty much tells audiences it happened.

To be fair to the anime, the pacing for Episode 1 followed the first several chapters of the manga fairly closely with the exception of certain details. So, it’s mostly the details from the light novel that are skipped or condensed, which is standard for the limitations of the episodic TV format.

The source material spent more time developing this transition by describing her boredom, why she escaped her palace room, how it took a week to get a kitchen, and how she grew a new personality by finding a new workplace. Perhaps if the anime had 13 episodes it could have further developed her feelings of resentment toward Prince Kyle, or better explained why the prince cut off access to the person he mistakenly thought was the Saint.

While some of that setup in the source material was admittedly mundane and sluggish since it focused on emphasizing Sei’s boredom, effective storytelling needs a spark of drama, tension, or even a sense of mystery. The anime also didn’t have humor to fall back on.

The anime even stripped out Sei checking out her RPG-style stats on the virtual menu via self-Appraisal, which showed her the Saint title, Holy Magic affinity, and how her base level of 55 was 10 levels higher than Grand Magus Yuri Drewes. Her Holy Magic points is literally infinity (hence the series title).

While showing levels and skill points is almost a tradition in isekai anime, removing them is actually a welcome change since the original story isn’t focused on RPG gameplay mechanics like series like BOFURI or Infinite Dendrogram. Including these details would have just bogged down the storytelling, so the anime’s magic system actually feels more natural than clunky.

On the negative side, this change meant that Sei didn’t know she was the Saint from the start. In the books, Sei hid the fact that she was the Saint since she didn’t want to give up her peaceful life and feared becoming a political pawn and being overworked like in her old life.

This inner struggle was one of her strongest motivations for her actions. By contrast, the anime depicted Sei as uncertain about her Saint-hood and this ambiguity altered the tone of the story. She only suspected the possibility so the drama of her struggle to decide to help the wounded soldiers was diminished.

On the plus side, not knowing meant that the anime teased at the bare edges of a mystery: is Sei the Saint or not? Why was Sei summoned if she’s not the Saint?

The ending of Episode 1 also toned down the gore. The Third Knight Order had been ravaged by the Salamander and Captain Hawke was charred black from flames, but in the anime, the soldiers were simply scratched and bandaged.

On the plus side, having Sei shout at Hawkes to drink the potion increased the dramatic tension. Similarly, the miracle healing in Episode 4 was far more emotionally moving.

Another major change from the web novel was the rearrangement of secondary character introductions. Episode 2 introduced Lady Elizabeth and Lady Nicole quicker than the web novel, which also meant that the subplot about Aira upsetting the fiancées of the Academy men was introduced earlier.

Unfortunately, while the anime introduced these side characters earlier they were not developed well. They serve their purpose of moving certain plot points forward but anime audiences don’t get access to their inner thoughts like in the books.

The overall pacing of the first season seems to be adapting one book with four episodes. Episode 5 adapted up through light novel Volume 2 Chapter (Act) 2.

By Episode 6, the anime had adapted all the way up to the tea party with Elizabeth Ashley in web novel Chapter 28, which corresponds to to the middle of light novel Volume 2.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Episode 12, will finding a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 3 (or web novel Chapter 55).

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2. Better yet, English-only light novel readers will be able to read ahead of the anime when the English Volume 4 comes out on October 19, 2021.

The bad news is that manga Volume 5 is behind the anime. Volume 5 corresponded to the story of the subjugation expedition to the Western Forest (web novel Chapter 33).

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The next time we watched Sei and friends, she’ll be heading out to purify a dying forest where precious medicinal herbs grow in clusters. Accompanied by knights and mercenaries, it was supposed to be an easy victory.

But everything goes wrong when they have to deal with enemies that are immune to physical attacks! Will Sei be able to work another miracle with her Saint magic powers?

Saint’s Magic Season 2 will also feature more of Sei’s love of cooking. She travels to a port town that is selling her own products and she’ll make preserved food goods for a trading ship. She also encountering a new ingredient with flavor that gives her nostalgia for Japan.

After discovering that the Japanese food ingredients of her dreams can be found in the foreign country of Zaidera, her interest in the foreign nation grows. But events take an unexpected turn when a research-loving prince arrives from Zaidera as a foreign student.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!