The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 release date: Youjo Senki Season 2 predictions

The Youjo Senki Season 2 anime will have Tanya commanding a unit as the war creeps even closer to becoming total war Pic credit: Studio NuT

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 anime TV series will continue the story Tanya Degurechaff after the 2019 movie. But when will Youjo Senki Season 2 come out?

Thank Being X! More information about The Saga of Tanya the Evil 2 may be coming out soon. Japanese TV streaming company ABEMA is featuring the Youjo Senki anime TV series during a special Livestream.

Japanese voice actors for the main characters Aoi Yuuki (Tanya Degurechaff) and Saori Hayami (Viktoriya Ivanovna Serebryakov aka Visha) are participating. In addition to broadcasting all of the first season’s episodes and the movie, the special program will include the “world premiere of a new video”.

This special event The Saga of Tanya the Evil: Survival Commemorative Roundtable -Looking Back on the Fierce Fighting- will be broadcast live on ABEMA Anime LIVE2 Channel in Japan starting at 9:00 PM JST on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (or 8:00 AM EST). Unfortunately, international fans won’t be able to watch the stream live since it’s region-locked to only Japan.

It’ll be an hour-long program and the initial focus will be on the voice actors discussing the “charm of the TV anime” series. If The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 (or a second movie or an OVA episode) is announced during the “new video” it will likely be near the end of the program.

“Comrades, battalion comrades, and fans who support The Saga of Tanya the Evil on a daily basis, please look forward to it!!!” tweeted Youjo Senki manga artist Chika Tojo.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil event has a special announcement to make Pic credit: ABEMA

The returning main staff and studio making Youjo Senki Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. However, both the first season and the SOTTE movie were animated by returning main staff by Studio NuT, which is best known in recent years for the Deca-Dence anime. In 2018, Studio NuT also worked with Production I.G. on FLCL Alternative.

In the past, director Yutaka Uemura helmed The Saga of Tanya anime TV series and movie. In addition to directing, Uemura worked on the storyboards and was an episode director. He was also the director of FLCL Alternative and Punch Line.

Writer Kenta Ihara (FLCL Alternative, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Levius, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Vinland Saga, Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!) wrote the scripts and series composition for the Youjo Senki anime.

Yuuji Hosogoe (Psycho-Pass) was the character designer and chief animation director. Composer Shuji Katayama (Overlord, Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun, So I’m a Spider, So What?) created the music.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Youjo Senki OP was “Jingo Jungle” by MYTH & ROID, while there were multiple ED songs in the OST: “Los! Los! Los!” as sung by Japanese voice actress Aoi Yuuki (Tanya), and “Sensen no Realism” by Mako Niina.

The movie theme song was “Remembrance” by MYTH & ROID.

This article provides everything that is known about The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 (Youjo Senki Season 2/SOTTE Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Youjo Senki Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio NuT, Kadokawa, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The wait for SOTTE Season 2 has been practically villainous. But anime fans knew it was just a matter of time considering the ongoing success of the manga/light novel book sales in Japan. Youjo Senki Volume 12 reached the Top 3 on the Oricon charts when it debuted, beaten only by Demon Slayer.

In addition, The Saga of Tanya the Evil movie was no Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in the box office, but it did manage to break into the Top 60 anime movies in Japan with a box office gross of 420 million yen.

Never mind how Tanya was featured in the Isekai Quartet anime along with Overlord, Re:Zero, and Konosuba characters. The Overlord Season 4 anime (and a new movie) was confirmed in 2021 and now we’re waiting on Konosuba Season 3, Re:Zero Season 3, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2.

Assuming that Youjo Senki Season 2 is confirmed to be in production in 2021, it’s predicted that The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 release date will be in 2022.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 English dub

The 12 episodes of the first season were streaming on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and VRV with English subtitles and a dub. Unfortunately, it’s no longer available on FUNimation, but the episodes can still be watched on Crunchyroll in addition to the movie.

The Youjo Senki English dub was released years ago. Presumably, The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 English dub will feature a returning English voice cast.

Monica Rial as Tanya Degurechaff

J. Michael Tatum as Erich von Rerugen

Greg Dulcie as Kurt von Rudersdorf

Mark Stoddard as Hans von Zettour

Rico Fajardo as Schwarzkopf

Jeannie Tirado as Viktoriya Serebryakov

However, a Youjo Senki movie English dub was never produced.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil manga/light novels compared to the anime TV series and movie

The story of Tanya Degurechaff started life as a web novel self-published by author Carlo Zen on the Arcadia website. The Youjo Senki title literally translates into English as The Military Chronicles of a Little Girl.

In October 2013, the Youjo Senki light novel series launched with illustrations by Shinobu Shinotsuki. As of February 20, 2020, the book series is currently up to Volume 20: Mundus vult decipi, ergo decipiatur (The world wants to be deceived, so let it be deceived).

The Youjo Senki Volume 13 release date hasn’t been announced yet. However, in March 2021 the author indicated on his personal Twitter page that he’s busy working on The Saga of Tanya the Evil Volume 13: Dum spiro, spero (While I breathe, I hope).

In April 2016, the creator team up with artist Chika Tojo to create the Youjo Senki manga adaptation. Serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Comp Ace magazine, the manga is up to Volume 22 as of June 25, 2021.

North American publisher Yen Press is handling the official English translation for both the light novels and the manga series.

The English Youjo Senki books are up to Volume 8: In omnia Paratus (Ready for all things), with Volume 9: Omnes una manet nox (The same night awaits us all) scheduled for October 19, 2021.

The English The Saga of Tanya the Evil manga series is up to Volume 14 as of June 2021, with Volume 15 scheduled for October 19, 2021.

The ending of the first season had the alternative universe sitting on the cusp of a true world war but only Tanya realized the dire situation. The Empire had defeated its surrounding enemies, expanding its territory, but the Free Republic army had moved to the south and suddenly any thought of peace was shattered.

The war escalates quickly after the alternate universe Russian nation the Russy Federation invades the Empire’s borders in a surprise attack. Why attack? Heaven’s angels told “Uncle Joe,” or the alternate universe Joseph Stalin, that apostles of God were coming to destroy them, so Uncle Joe decides to strike preemptively.

The hopelessly outnumbered 203rd Battalion is deployed to North Africa while the remainder of the Empire’s army is being shipped overseas. In response to the Empire war machine continuing its slow march, the Allied Kingdom, the Russy Federation, and the Unified States have formed an alliance against this central power.

Germans are always good for a sequel, which in this case was the Youjo Senki movie. The film’s plot focused on the personal war between Tanya Degurechaff and Mary Sioux, who lost her family in the war largely due to Tanya’s efforts.

Warning: The following contains spoilers as part of The Saga of Tanya the Evil movie summary.

While Tanya is an atheist who denies God by using the name Being X, Mary is a full believer in the Creator. God’s goal is to make Tanya acknowledge and praise His name as the Creator by forcing her into situations where faith is needed.

Mary is a powerful mage in her own right, but God imbues her with even more power. Once Mary realizes that Tanya played a role in her father’s death, the two mages engage in two battles on the eastern front.

Tanya wins against Mary, leaving the latter woman gravely wounded, and then Tanya convinces her bosses to take her from the frontlines in order to research battle tactics. Thinking she is now safe with a desk job for the remainder of the war, Tanya gloats to Being X only to be informed by her superiors that she’s done so well that she and her battalion are being sent back to the front to test out these new battle tactics.

At the end of the film, Tanya is informed she’ll be the new commander of the Kampfgruppe (or Salamander Corps), a newly formed elite mobile unit consisting of infantry, mages, artillery, and mechanized vehicles. Worse, Tanya is still powerless to prevent the Empire from walking the path to destruction. Thus, a short-term victory is snatched away, leaving Tanya raging at Being X for losing her temporary safety of the capital.

The ending of the first season corresponded to Youjo Senki Volume 3: Chapter 5, which is a light novel called The Finest Hour. The movie’s story corresponded to the final chapter of Volume 3, The Southern Campaign, and most of light novel Volume 4: Dabit deus his quoque finem (God will also give an end to these things), but the film’s ending left off by not adapting all of Volume 4: Chapter 6.

The movie version of the story skimmed over Romel’s desert campaign in the Southern Continent aka Africa. More importantly, it cut out most of Tanya’s fight against the Commonwealth, never mind the court-martial trial for her war crimes in Moskva aka Moscow. (She destroyed a cathedral and cut down civilians.)

Instead, the movie introduced the anime original battle against Mary in Teigenhoff. The movie also relocated the other fight Mary fight from the Allied Kingdom (England) to the Eastern Front.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2. Arguably, the second season could be multiple course in order to cover more books, but the next solid stopping point happens to be the ending of Volume 7 since it contains a largescale battle combined with a plot twist at the end.

The bad news is that the Youjo Senki manga is still far behind the anime. Volume 22 was still wrapping up The Southern Campaign story arc, so it’ll be many more chapters before the anime catches up with the movie’s ending.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Having defeated but not killed Mary, Tanya finds herself in a strange new situation. While Tanya’s Kampfgruppe plan is being implemented by Strategic HQ she quickly realizes that units assigned to her command were scraped from the bottom of the barrel, with most of the soldiers having next to zero combat experience.

In response, Tanya launches her own little Operation Door Knocker where she uses her new authority to acquisition supplies, new units, and even makes a trade for some of Romel’s new Panzer IV tanks. But even then her new troops are weak and desert her when Visha sends an SOS to the 203rd.

Meanwhile, Romel is winning battles but is losing the war thanks to dwindling supplies. Despite technically not being war at the Empire, the Unified States has been supplying its allies by funneling supplies through private corporations.

The new Salamander Kampfgruppe is deployed to the east to take on the Federation before continuing the fight against the Commonwealth. Upon arriving, Tanya realizes that the commanders are split on tactics. One side wants to strike quickly and encircle the Federation army before winter arrives while the other side believes a slow siege is better due to limited logistical support.

The situation is left for Tanya to sort out. Upon capturing some enemy soldiers, she quickly realizes their motivation for fighting is Nationalism since they’re fighting for their country, not communism. And so the problem is more political since the Empire needs to make allies of the ethnic minorities of the Federation. In order to pull this off, the Empire beings giving away land to locals who don’t communism in order to undermine the very foundation of the Federation.

This character had a brief cameo in episode 12. During The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, a Russy man named Loria/Loliya (the real world version of Lavrentiy Beria, perhaps?) falls in “love” at first sight of Tanya and vows to capture the young female soldier as his prize and break her. Anime fans can pretty much guess his personality since his name is a combination of “Loli” and “Ya” ( which stands for Yandere, a psychotic, violent character who has affection for the main character). Loliya is often meddling in politics and encouraging the spread of communism throughout the Union forces. While Tanya desires to stop the war from spreading, Loliya is on the other side trying to keep the war going because it’ll give him more chances to capture Tanya. Yes, he’s really that much of a creeper Pic credit: Shinobu Shinotsuki

Having turned 13, Tanya is presented with the White Winged Grand Iron Cross. But it’s no happy birthday since she’s also informed the Kampfgruppe is being broken up.

The good news is that she’ll be given a new combat group. But first, she rejoins the 203rd to attack a Norden supply route linking the Commonwealth and the Federation.

Tanya’s new mission is to attack the Queen of Anjou, a very large ship that’s being used to deliver supplies. And wouldn’t you know it… Tanya comes face-to-face with Mary again!

This time the battle doesn’t go so well for Tanya. While Tanya does manage to stave off Mary with a hand grenade, she loses an entire company of mages in the process (Visha survives). To top it off, the Queen of Anjou barely suffered any damage and wasn’t delayed long enough for submarines to intercept the ship.

This loss shocks Tanya. While she considers the troops under her command to be just human capital, this time she even feels grief at losing something precious to her. At the funeral, Tanya takes off her medal and shoots it during the firing salute for the fallen soldiers.

Despite this loss, Tanya is given a new Kampfgruppe and this time she receives competent soldiers, including replacements for those lost in the 203rd. The Queen of Anjou is docked at Federation port Novo Holmo for repairs and is a sitting duck.

Tanya’s team wins this time, destroying the Queen of Anjou, but the bad news is that Liliya hears word of Tanya’s victory and redoubles his efforts to capture Tanya. Worse, Liliya even becomes friends with Mary!

Back at the eastern front, Tanya finds herself surrounded by people she considers either useless, inexperienced, or morons… and these people are her officer colleagues! So when the Federation attacks in the middle of Salamander Kampfgruppe training the situation becomes chaotic.

The day after the battle, winter arrives. The plan to undermine the Federation by making allies of allies has borne fruit and Commonwealth leadership is shocked by the incoming reports.

In late November 1926, Hans von Zettour gives a speech declaring the Empire’s intention to help new nations become independent in order to fight their common enemy: the communists. As such, the Imperial military is turning over control of conquered Federation territories to local civilian administrations.

In response, Loliya hopes to whip nationalists into a frenzy so that they kill their enemies. The communist party will pretend to be sympathetic toward the nationalists, but the real goal is that only communists are left standing in the contested lands.

What will be interesting is how the anime adapts Volume 6. Much of the book’s narrative is Tanya waxing eloquent about military logistics and how waging war during winter, specifically the “General Winter” of Russy aka Russia, is extremely difficult. The book also spends a lot of pages from the perspective of other characters, including a story arc where Mary intervenes on behalf of prisoners who might face capital punishment. Since even light novel readers consider this story arc a low point the anime may skim through the book quickly Pic credit: Shinobu Shinotsuki

The main point of conflict in the next story arc is actually peace. Specifically, there is talk of a ceasefire and a peace treaty. Since the Empire’s war machine is slowly rotting away from the inside, Tanya fights for a radical peace plan that includes disarmament and a return to prewar borders.

But with so much blood having been shed the other officers in the Empire will not accept such an outcome, believing it’s tantamount to surrender. The general public has also lost all reason and doesn’t want to end the war despite the looming economic crisis, thus the military feels like it needs to feed the emotions of the popular opinion.

On the war front, the newest threat to the Salamander group is the hit-and-run guerrilla tactics being employed by partisans. New tanks and computational jewels are being deployed onto the field, making each battle even deadlier. Tanya is trying in vain to find a way to end the world war before the supposedly neutral Unified States can join the fight and make total war a reality.

The war has been dragging on for so long that Tanya is shocked when she realizes that she feels fighting is normal. Everyone in the Empire is feeling the pressure since the military decides to gamble on a new plan called Operation Iron Hammer.

The largescale battle will have Imperial forces going after the enemy’s headquarters in order to win the two-front war in one stroke. Will this bold new plan result in a great victory…or unleash something entirely unexpected?!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!