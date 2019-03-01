The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 release date: Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari manga/light novels compared to the anime – Sequel ‘definitely’ possible, says Kadokawa producer [Spoilers]

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 will “definitely” happen if the anime continues to be popular on Crunchyroll streaming based on comments from Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura.

The manga/light novel publisher co-produced the anime alongside Crunchyroll, which Tamura says “tipped” him off to the series. The producer says the book publisher would “would like to animate all of Shield Hero,” but he admits those plans all depend on the support from the fans.

Tamura recently talked about the Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari anime in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. Tamura is a business producer for anime at book publisher Kadokawa, which is well-known for works like KonoSuba, Overlord, and many others.

In addition to bringing Shield Bro to the masses, Tamura also worked on Bungo Stray Dogs, Chio’s School Road, and the Prisma Ilya series.

During the Reddit AMA, Tamura was directly asked, “What are the chances of Season 2? … Will there be Season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero? Will Kadokawa approve of adapting more of it?”

“Definitely with everyone’s continued support. … I am very pleased [with] how the show has performed beyond my expectations, especially overseas in the US and China. I would like to thank everyone for the support you have shown for the show,” Tamura responded. “Regarding Season 2, it all depends on our fans and how much support they continue [to] give the series. … Please continue to watch Shield Hero legally on sites such as Crunchyroll and purchase Shield Hero goods/Blu-rays once they become available.”

The Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari anime has suffered from extremely critical reviews in the Western world since the story is based on the main character overcoming overwhelming obstacles after being falsely accused of rape.

Regardless, the anime has scored well above average with anime fans on MyAnimeList and Tamura claims “there have not been any controversies regarding the series in Japan.”

The biggest factor deciding the fate of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 is its popularity on streaming platforms. In the past, the determining factor for anime sequels was DVD and Blu-ray sales in Japan, but the market for the anime industry has shifted in the direction of international streaming and merchandise sales (figurines, etc).

“Overseas streaming services such as Crunchyroll have a larger effect each year on the financial success of anime,” Tamura explained. “I do think international demand has a huge impact on production decisions and will have even more as we move forward.”

Thankfully, that means Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 has a good chance since the TV show has often dominated the top spot on Crunchyroll for the Winter 2019 anime season thus far.

The second cour of Season 1 will begin airing on April 3. The first season is scheduled to end with The Rising Of The Shield Hero Episode 25 in June.

Volume 1 of the Blu-Ray/DVD box sets will release on April 24. The Rising Of The Shield Hero’s English dub also started airing mid-February and the remaining English episodes will air the same day as the Japanese release.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero manga, light novels, and web novel compared to the Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari anime

Jokingly referred to as Medicine And Raccoon in the likeness of Spice And Wolf, The Rising Of The Shield Hero light novels were created by author Aneko Yusagi and illustrator Minami Seira starting in August 2013.

The story is based on a Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) web novel that reached an ending years ago. Fan-made English translation projects for the web novel were completed back in 2015.

The official Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari light novel series was up to Volume 21 as of February 25, 2019. The release date for Volume 22 has not yet been confirmed.

The official English translation by One Peace Books started publishing in 2015. The English version is already up to Volume 13 and Volume 14 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2019, Volume 15, on June 11, 2019, and Volume 16 on July 30, 2019.

There are numerous differences between the web novel and light novels, but overall it’s safe to say the light novel series is taking the plot in a different direction. For example, the fan-favorite Mad Scientist Naofumi story arc was replaced by a different story in the light novels.

The light novels also added new characters and made major changes to the story while keeping the core elements of the plot relatively intact.

However, similar to how the Overlord light novels eventually drifted away from the original web novel, it’s very likely that the Shield Hero light novels will find a new ending. (The web novel’s ending was also fairly open-ended and the final chapters were more of a side story.)

The big divergences start at around the Calmira story arc in Volume 4. It’s apparent that underdeveloped portions of the story are being fleshed out from that point on so later developments make more sense.

Overall, even fans of the web novel agree the light novel adaptation is more streamlined and more appealing to a wider audience.

The biggest difference is probably in the tone of the narrative, which (similar to the Sword Art Online light novels) comes from the first person perspective of Naofumi Iwatani.

Web novel Naofumi is extremely bitter (perhaps realistically so?) in all his interactions with other characters whereas light novel Naofumi is significantly more mellowed out. That’s not to say he’s no longer angry at the world due to all the trauma he’s experienced.

Starting in 2014, mangaka Aiya Kyu began adapting the light novel series into The Rising Of The Shield Hero manga. Published on a monthly basis, the manga has been collected into 12 volumes (two to three volumes release per year).

The English translation of the Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari manga is already up to Volume 9. Volume 10 is scheduled to release April 16, 2019.

The manga version follows the light novels’ plot, but it has a tendency to skip slice-of-life elements in order to jump straight into the action. This decision makes the manga more fast-paced since it skims the bland plot points, but it makes these changes at the expense of characterization.

Both the light novels and the manga have been quite popular in Japan according to Aneko Yusagi’s official blog. Since releasing in 2013, the series has sold over four million copies, including one million copies for the manga adaptation.

When light novels are adapted into anime format it’s unavoidable that some content is skipped and some parts are condensed. The changes were most notable in Episode 1, which ran double-length so the first episode didn’t end on such a dark note.

Tamura says that in this case anime studio Kinema Citrus worked as a team to make these types of decisions.

“We do make some adjustments for marketability, however never at the cost of changing too much the original story. … We would like to not change too much of the original story, but there are things we must cut due to episode duration,” he explained. “In the case we do have to cut content, it is a decision all the staff members are involved in.”

In the first light novel, everything seemed to be going well and then it suddenly hit a switch. The anime made this transition a little more seamlessly by adding a few extra scenes of friendly interaction with the other three heroes (Spear Hero Motoyasu Kitamura, Sword Hero Ren Amaki, and Bow Hero Kizuna Kazeyama) which included subtle foreshadowing that makes the audience realize that’s something is not quite right.

The anime also presented a good-hearted protagonist who was excited about his upcoming adventure whereas narrator Naofumi of the books was more biting. These anime scenes made the eventual betrayal of Naofumi seem more believable while also making the character more likable.

Voice actor Kaito Ishikawa plays the role of Naofumi and he explained how it was necessary to put himself into a “more positive mindset through it all” when recording the first episode because he knew the betrayal was coming.

“I raised my spirits by imagining a story where Naofumi may be the hero of the shield, considered the weakest of the four, but he was going to give it his all and keep upgrading his shield in order to protect his party, and stuff like that,” he said. “The story and Naofumi’s character take quite the turn in the second half, so I was quite a bit nervous going in. Part of it was because episode 1 is an hour long and had an unusual kind of schedule. We recorded the first half on one day, and the second the next. The second day’s recording was going to start with the betrayal scene right off the bat, so I had to get into [a] mindset of voicing a whole different character. Repeating that process all over again was quite the challenge.”

When voicing Naofumi, Kaito also believes that if “Naofumi’s nice to someone, it’s not intentional. He’s not aware that he’s showing his soft side.”

The goal is for audiences to see a glimpse into Naofumi’s true character while still not adopting a “more compassionate tone to how he treats Raphtalia.”

“Naofumi only sees Raphtalia as a weapon, as his sword and nothing more. But try as he might, he can’t fully commit to treating a person as a tool. He must’ve been a really nice guy,” Kaito explained. “While he hates the other heroes and Myne, and seeks revenge from the bottom of his heart, he still can’t bring himself to become completely evil. That’s what makes him so human and charming.”

The anime did neglect to include information that changes how audiences might perceive the characters at the beginning. For example, while Naofumi was transported to this fantasy world by reading a book, the other three heroes all died in accidents before awakening to their new fate.

Worse, the anime’s opening portrayed Naofumi in a bad light. When he sees the picture of the princess in the book he describes her as “kind of slutty” based on appearance alone. However, in the light novel, Naofumi made this remark because the picture book page described how the princess made eyes at all the heroes and was known for sleeping around.

Since the anime neglected to include this critical context from the book it changes the way audiences might feel about Naofumi from the outset.

Still, the anime did a good job of showing how the strong pre-existing prejudices of King Aultcray Melromarc XXXII, the church, and the citizenry against any person who might wield the Shield allowed Princess Malty Melromarc to frame Naofumi.

Malty’s actions are the root cause of Naofumi’s original personality snapping, twisting him into a dark and cynical man willing to use slaves to build his party.

While it’s difficult to like the bitter book narrator Naofumi, the character presented in the anime’s first few episodes is shown to have goodness still inside him despite the horrible circumstances.

The book has a lot of interior monologue showing how Naofumi views the world and this rage was most evident in Episode 8: Curse Shield. But it still had Naofumi smiling in the end.

How many light novel volumes will the 25 episodes of Season 1 adapt? Thus far, the first light novel volume was adapted into four episodes, and Episode 8 finished off the final Chapter 20 of Volume 2. If the remainder of the first season maintains the same pacing then the anime will definitely cover at least six volumes.

Therefore, it’s probably safe to predict that Season 1’s ending will correspond to either Volume 6 or 7 since the plot in those books provides a good stopping point related to a story about a Spirit Tortoise.

The good news is that such a stopping point would leave plenty of room for The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2, never mind Shield Hero Season 3 and beyond. Better yet, English-reading fans can jump straight in and read ahead of the anime without waiting for new books to release.

The bad news is that the first eight episodes have already adapted up through The Rising Of The Shield Hero manga Volume 4. At this rate, the anime will likely catch up with manga Volume 13 (which hasn’t yet come out).

As for the number of episodes for Shield Hero Season 2, it could be argued that the second season would be better as a single-cour anime. While the first season needed two cours to find a good stopping point in the story, the next three light novel volumes are a self-contained story arc which offers a good final confrontation with a villain.

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Crunchyroll, Kinema Citrus, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced or confirmed.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime projects take years to develop. To put Shield Hero into perspective, Season 1 was first announced alongside an early English trailer by Kadokawa during Anime Expo 2017. It’s still interesting to watch, especially since it glosses over why Naofumi is in the “depths of despair.”

Assuming that Kinema Citrus were to return for animating the second season, the studio is known for only producing a handful of projects per year (unless they’re co-animating with another company). The Made In Abyss anime was their breakout hit in 2017 and they’re currently working on a sequel called Made in Abyss the Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul.

Considering how popular that anime has become it’s likely they’ll eventually produce Made In Abyss Season 2, as well.

Such a schedule could potentially push The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 out into 2021 or beyond. Even if Kadokawa switched studios, the anime industry’s schedule is booked up years in advance.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article assumes that Shield Hero Season 2 will open with the events of light novel Volume 7. However, once the first season is finished airing, this article will be updated.

After Naofumi and his friends defeat the Spirit Tortoise, they set out to search for the other missing heroes. Along the way, they run into Ost Hourai, a brown-haired woman with Chinese-looking features.

Ost claims the Spirit Tortoise is still alive and pleads with Naofumi to find and stop the creature before it goes on a rampage. Naofumi doesn’t believe her since he had defeated the Spirit Tortoise earlier and believes it dead. But Ost insists she’s right and claims that someone else is pulling the string from behind the scenes.

It turns out this hidden threat is Book Hero Kyo Ethnina, one of the Vassal wielders from the Second world. A rampant egomaniac pervert, Kyo openly desires to brainwash the women of Naofumi’s party and add them to his personal harem.

Kyo is attempting to siphon away Spirit Tortoise energy and is responsible for the disappearance of the three missing heroes Ren, Motoyasu, and Itsuki. But controlling the Spirit Tortoise is strictly forbidden so Glass, the Fan Hero that was introduced in the first anime season, ends up forming an alliance with Naofumi to kill the Book Hero.

Rishia Ivyred, a tragic character introduced near the end of Season 1, was taken under the wing of Naofumi because he hated how Bow Hero Itsui treated her worse than a slave.

Regardless, due to Rishia being so helpful in the fight against Kyo, Naofumi asks Rishia to form a slave pact with him because of his ability to boost of his slaves. After much consideration, Rishia decides to accept a high-level slave crest and joins Naofumi’s party.

The allies eventually track down Kyo and confront him. The battle to the death with Kyo seems like it’ll end in tragedy but for the sacrificial actions of Ost. Naofumi destroys the Spirit Tortoise’s core and Kyo manages to escape to his own world while taking away some of the energy.

Naofumi attempts to follow Kyo’s retreat only to find himself awakening in prison! Kyo managed to split Naofumi and Rishia off and away from Raphalia, Filo, and the others, leaving the pair trapped in a labyrinth dimension. Worse, Naofumi finds his experience and skills reset back down to level 1!

The legendary hero Kizuna Kazeyama is introduced as the Hunting Hero, whose weapon limits her to harming monsters and not humans. Because of this limitation, she was captured and trapped inside the labyrinth dimension.

Friends with Glass, Kizuna is also from the same Second world. Kizuna disapproves of killing the other world’s heroes in order to save her homeworld and believes the heroes are necessary for some other reason.

With the help of Kizuna, Naofumi and Rishia are able to escape the labyrinth and find Raphtalia, Filo, Glass, L’arc, and Therese. Kizuna is happy to be reunited with her long lost comrade, but she also punishes Glass for attempting to kill Naofumi and the other legendary heroes. Along the way, they find themselves fighting an enemy that Naofumi calls Trash #2.

With everyone reunited, they prepare to track down Kyo and prevent him from doing something disastrous with the energy collected from the dead Spirit Tortoise. But first, they must deal with a young female samurai named Yomogi Emarl, a childhood friend of the dastardly Kyro.

Yomogi deeply trusts her friends and has a strong sense of justice. What she doesn’t realize is that Kyo has been manipulating her into fighting his enemies. But will Yomogi see through his machinations?

By the ending of Volume 9, Naofumi and his party are eventually able to defeat Kyo and return to their own world. As previously mentioned, it might be best if the second season ends here since it’s a more solid ending in comparison to the next three books, which offer their own story arc.

Having saved the world from the rampaging Spirit Tortoise, the queen of Melromarc decides to reward Naofumi. He is granted his own land where he can create a settlement and decides to build upon the ruins of Raphtalia’s hometown.

But it’s not like Naofumi is allowed to settle down to a peaceful existence! The Shield Hero must fight in a coliseum tournament to free demi-human slaves. The remainder of Shield Hero Season 2 will focus on Naofumi’s efforts to track down the Spear Hero, Sword Hero, and Bow hero. Will he be able to force them to change their ways and confront reality?

Naofumi organizes a manhunt to capture the Spear Hero Motoyasu only to stumble upon yet another tragedy involving Malty and the Sword Hero. While Naofumi is able to make peace with the Sword Hero, dealing with the curse-corrupted Bow Hero is another matter since he’s in the hands of a powerful witch.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Rising Of the Shield Hero Season 2 release date to watch how Naofumi resolves all these crises. Let’s just hope the wait for Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 isn’t too long. Stay tuned!