The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date: Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 3 predictions

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 anime will finish the story of Futaro Uesugi and the 5 Nakano sisters Itsuki, Miku, Ichika, Nino, and Yotsuba. But when will Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 3 come out?

It’s possible that 5-toubun no Hanayome Season 3 will be officially titled The Quintessential Quintuplets ∭(triple integral symbol).

The studio and main staff for the third season haven’t been confirmed yet. The first season was produced by animation studio Tezuka Productions, which released How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 (Omega) in 2021. They also co-produced with MAPPA the two-cour Dororo anime in 2019, and their next big project is the 51-episode Astro Boy reboot.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The second season switched studios to Bibury Animation Studio, a newer company founded in 2017. They have provided animation support on specific episodes for many anime projects, including big names like Attack On Titan: The Final Season, Code Geass, Dr. STONE, Fire Force, My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, and Vinland Saga, but they are mostly known for producing the 2020 Azur Lane anime and the 2019 and 2020 Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime.

Director Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the first season, while the second was directed by Kaori (How To Keep A Mummy). Artist Masato Katsumata (Azur Lane) was both the character designer and chief animation director.

The returning staff included scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Peach Boy Riverside). Also returning were the music composers Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the second season, the OP “Gotoubun no Katchi” and ED “Hatsukoi” was performed by all of the voice actresses for the Nakano girls.

The second season was originally scheduled to be streaming in October 2020 but was delayed to January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although Japan began experiencing new social distancing restrictions in 2021 due to the virus’ second wave, the production of all of the episodes had been completed so the second season wasn’t delayed a second time.

FUNimation’s The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 English dub hasn’t been announced yet. However, the second season was English dubbed in 2021 by FUNimation.

The second season’s finale, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 12, released on March 26, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 (Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 3/5-toubun no Hanayome Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Bibury Animation Studio or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

The announcement of the second season took place only two months after Episode 12 released in March 2019. The Quintessential Quintuplets anime was right up there in the top 20 on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list for 2019. It joined other anime like The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, and The Promised Neverland Season 2 in being renewed.

Although we don’t know the numbers for the streaming revenue, the first volume for The Quintessential Quintuplets Blu-Ray/DVD box sets sold 5,508 copies in its first week. Disc sales are not the major factor in financial success anymore but they still serve as a gauge for popularity in Japan.

It’s possible that history will repeat itself considering the positive reviews for the second season. Better yet, it’s possible the third season has already been planned out.

Anime productions are typically scheduled years in advance. Many studios are booked out solid, which explains the studio switch.

Notably, Bibury Animation Studio hasn’t announced any other projects yet for 2021. Assuming the anime production committee has already scheduled Bibury Animation Studio, it’s possible The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date will be in fall 2021 or winter 2022 at the earliest.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Visual Novel (VN) game allows you to choose ‘best girl’

Video game developer Mages is creating a The Quintessential Quintuplets game. The Visual Novel is called Gotoubun no Hanayome ∬~ Natsu no Omoide mo Gotoubun ~, which translates to The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories are Quintessential Too.

Did you not like the ending of the manga? Then this is your chance to “fix” Negi’s “mistake”. The galge game is an ADV where the focus is on romancing girls.

In this case, the game is an original story where players become Futaro when he’s stranded with the Nakano quintuplets on an uninhabited island for two weeks. Presumably, there will be at least five endings to the game.

The game is scheduled to release in Japan on March 25, 2021. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (presumably the PS5 will be backward compatible?). The limited-edition comes with five drama audio CDs.

There is no word yet on whether an English dubbed version will be produced.

5-toubun no Hanayome manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on The Quintessential Quintuplets manga by Negi Haruba (it also goes by the title The Five Wedded Brides).

Serialized weekly from August 2017 through April 2020, The Quintessential Quintuplets manga’s ending was released in Chapter 123 of Volume 14.

“I remembered talking to my friend a while ago back before I decided to serialize and I seemed enthusiastic about drawing a manga that would keep going on and on,” Negi wrote. “I found out when I first started that it’s hard to keep it going. The senseis [manga creators] who have been drawing for dozens of volumes are really amazing.”

The number of volumes of the manga in circulation exceeded 14 million copies. The anime only accelerated its popularity.

The official English translation is being published digitally by Kodansha Comics. Thankfully, the digital English manga was completed in 2020, whereas the English paperback book volumes are still being released. Volume 13 came out on March 9, 2021, while final Volume 14 is scheduled for May 4, 2021.

The anime has been mostly a straight one-to-one adaptation of the manga’s story. The first ended adapted Chapters 1 through 31 and created an ending by adapting parts of Chapters 30, 31, and 32 (the ending of Volume 4).

The final scene on the bridge in the first season was completely an anime original ending. It forced the second season to open with a flashback based on Chapter 33 in order to explain how Futaro ended up in the hospital, which was a crucial event for setting up the next story arc.

The second season increased the adaptation pacing by condensing dialogue and skipping entire story arcs. For example, the first two episodes skipped a short story arc featuring a Thanksgiving date with Yotsuba, which was important to developing her character over the long term (maybe it’ll become an OVA episode?).

Warning: The following paragraph contains spoilers for the missing content.

At first, Futaro simply wants to purchase Yotsuba a present, but she manages to turn the occasion into a full-on date with fancy restaurants, spa massages, a movie, and shopping. But while at the shopping center they stumble across Ichika and Miku. Narrowly escaping disaster, Futaro and Yotsuba run across Raiha and Itsuki before fleeing to a park where they have a memorable moment together.

Skipping Chapters 36 and 37 meant there were some minor continuity issues. In Episode 2, Nino is wearing the outfit that was purchased during the skipped chapters.

The anime also skipped a babysitting story in Chapter 38 and cut short the conversation between the Kyoto girl and Futaru.

The faster pacing continued and the 12 chapters of The Seven Goodbyes arc were adapted by Episodes 2 through 4. Episode 5: Good Work Today adapted Chapters 51 through 53.

The second season’s OP revealed that the Scrambled Eggs arc, which ends with Chapter 68, would be adapted. But the OP also showed a new character Yuusuke Takeda, who debuts in the manga in Chapter 70, which means the second season will adapt more chapters than the first season with the same number of episodes.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 4 unlikely? The third season may be the final season

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 12, will create an ending out of Volume 9: Chapter 77.

It’s the best possible stopping point since the Nakano quintuplets pass the National Mock Exam and Futaru is rehired as a tutor by Papa Maruo Nakano. Multiple sisters have now admitted their love of Futaru and the battle lines are being drawn.

It’s possible the second season could end on a cliffhanger. The big reveal in Chapter 77 is the actual identity of Rena, but that major plot point could be pushed off until the beginning of The Quintessentially Quintuplets Season 3: Episode 1.

The negative to this stopping point was the greatly increased pacing. Even excluding the 3 skipped chapters, 42 chapters were adapted, which meant that the second season averaged 3.5 chapters per episode whereas the first season averaged 2.66 chapters per episode.

Assuming the pacing remains similar in the third season, the remaining 46 chapters will likely be adapted by 13 episodes. That would mean The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 4 won’t happen.

The Quintessential Quintuplets 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Futaro has found himself in the same class as the Nakano sisters during his senior year. He and Yotsuba are now the class reps.

Futaru ranks third in the National Mock Exam and he’s rehired by the quintuplets’ father. And then it’s revealed that “Rena” is actually Itsuki.

The girls have begun their rivalry in earnest with Ichika and Nino seeking the attention of Futaru. And when the Kyoto school trip begins the girls start scheming and fighting.

The war begins in earnest with Ichika planning to spoil Miku’s confession to Futaru. But Yotsuba desires to put her sisters’ happiness over her own and supports Miku.

Being back in Kyoto, Futaru tries to remember what happened five years ago. One of the sisters even claims that she is the Young Nakano that Futaru met five years ago. But the real identity of the “first girl” is revealed by the end of the trip.

The trip is also complicated by a stalker! An unknown person is taking pictures of the sisters based on orders from someone else.

In the end, Ichika, Nino, Yotsuba, and Itsuki escape from their course work manage to help Miku in their respective ways. Miku regains her confidence and confesses her love to Futaru… by acting as if she was talking about love for her sisters!

Audiences are then treated to a flashback from six years ago when the girls were young and identical. It turns out an event that occurred in Kyoto led one of the sisters to meet Futaru and desire to change.

The summer comes with sisterly drama. The quints are forced back into their old apartment and Ichika is planning on no longer attending school after the 2nd semester. How will Futaru resolve this crisis?

The summer heat has only caused the romance to come to a boil. With class back in session, Futaru finally admits that he loves all five of the sisters.

Futaru declares that the school festival will be the “best ever” and it certainly is in many regards. Four of the quints even kiss him!

The young man must now decide on his feelings and choose a path for his future with one of the girls. So, what is the identity of the bride; who did Futaro marry? Answer: her last name is Nakano.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date to see how the story ends. Stay tuned!