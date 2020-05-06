The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 release date delayed to 2021: 5-toubun no Hanayome Season 2 delayed by coronavirus

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 release date has been delayed due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic. The second season is officially titled The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ (double integral symbol).

According to the official website, the Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 anime (or 5-toubun no Hanayome Season 2) is now being scheduled for January 2021.

Thank you for your continued support of the TV anime The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬. Broadcasting of The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ was originally scheduled to start in October 2020. The broadcasting is now being postponed to January 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19. We are very sorry for the fans who are looking forward to the work, but we kindly ask for your understanding. We will do our best to deliver even better works while taking the safety of the staff and cast into consideration, so we look forward to your continued support. May 7, 2020

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 to finish the Gotoubun no Hanayome manga’s ending?

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 is produced by Bibury Animation Studio. The first season was produced by Tezuka Productions, which is also known for co-producing with MAPPA the two-cour Dororo anime in 2019.

The story for the anime is based on The Quintessential Quintuplets manga by Negi Haruba (it also goes by the names 5-Toubun no Hanayome and The Five Wedded Brides).

The Quintessential Quintuplets’ ending in Chapter 123 was released in April 2020 as part of manga Volume 14. And, yes, the final set of chapters have revealed the identity of the bride so anime-only audiences will need to be careful or they’ll accidentally discover her name.

The first season of the anime adapted Chapters 1 through 31 and created an ending by adapting parts of Chapters 30, 31, and 32 (the ending of Volume 4).

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 anime is likely to adapt chapters 33 through 68, the ending of Volume 8, although another good stopping point is Chapter 77 of Volume 9.

But will The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 be necessary if the second season is more than a single cour?

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

At the same time, condensing 91 chapters into even two cours with 26 episodes would require rushing the pacing of the story. Therefore, it’s likely that a third season will be produced.

In fact, if each season is a single cour, it’s even possible there could be a The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 4… or maybe a The Quintessential Quintuplets movie to cap off the final story arc?

2020 anime schedules suffer from coronavirus

In April 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a national state of emergency, which was supposed to end on May 6, 2020. But in the first week of May, NHK reported that Japan’s state of emergency was expanded until May 31, 2020.

Anime studios’ schedules have suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the mitigation efforts by all nations. Like many other anime studios, Bibury Animation Studio is located in Tokyo, which has struggled to contain the viral spread.

Many studios outsource parts of the production process to contractors located in China and South Korea. Sometimes compositing is outsourced entirely, and these companies handle multiple projects at the same time.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 anime is just one of several major anime that have suffered delays. Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Promised Neverland Season 2, Food Wars! Season 5, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season, and No Guns Life Part 2 have all been pushed back to later dates.

The few anime which are not being delayed had production schedules where the episodes were completed before the pandemic swept the world. Included in this shortlist is the Tower Of God anime and Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2.