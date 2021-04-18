The Quintessential Quintuplets movie release date confirmed for 2022: Gotoubun no Hanayome movie sequel ending the anime?

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 anime will finally reveal the identity of the Nakano bride. Pic credit: Negi Haruba

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie release date has been confirmed for 2022!

“Thanks to everyone’s support the decision has been made to make the sequel into a movie!” stated the official website. “It will be released in 2022, so please look forward to it.”

The announcement was made during the The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ Special Event 2021 in Nakano Sun Plaza.

The film will finish the story of Futaro Uesugi and the 5 Nakano sisters Itsuki, Miku, Ichika, Nino, and Yotsuba. But when will the Gotoubun no Hanayome movie come out?

The studio and main staff for The Quintessential Quintuplets movie haven’t been confirmed yet. However, it’s likely to be Bibury Animation Studio again.

The first season was produced by animation studio Tezuka Productions, which released How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 (Omega) in 2021. They also co-produced with MAPPA the two-cour Dororo anime in 2019, and their next big project is the 51-episode Astro Boy reboot.

The second season switched studios to Bibury Animation Studio, a newer company founded in 2017. They have provided animation support on specific episodes for many anime projects, including big names like Attack On Titan: The Final Season, Code Geass, Dr. STONE, Fire Force, My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, and Vinland Saga, but they are mostly known for producing the 2020 Azur Lane anime and the 2019 and 2020 Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime.

Director Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the first season, while the second was directed by Kaori (How To Keep A Mummy). Artist Masato Katsumata (Azur Lane) was both the character designer and chief animation director.

The returning staff included scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Peach Boy Riverside). Also returning were the music composers Hanae Nakamura and Miki Sakurai.

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the second season, the OP “Gotoubun no Katchi” and ED “Hatsukoi” was performed by all of the voice actresses for the Nakano girls.

The second season’s finale, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode 12, released on March 26, 2021. The sequel was announced shortly after, but the format wasn’t announced until April 18, 2021.

The key visual for The Quintessential Quintuplets sequel released in April 2021. Pic credit: Bibury Animation Studio

This article provides everything that is known about The Quintessential Quintuplets movie sequel (Gotoubun no Hanayome movie/5-toubun no Hanayome movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Gotoubun no Hanayome movie release date predictions

As of the last update, Bibury Animation Studio or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact The Quintessential Quintuplets movie release date. However, the production of a movie sequel was announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when The Quintessential Quintuplets movie premiere date will occur in the future.

Typically, the anime industry considers Fall to be the months of October, November, and December, whereas the Winter is January, February, and March. November-December and May-July is typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

Therefore, it’s likely that The Quintessential Quintuplets movie release date will be in either Spring or Summer 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie USA release date likely in 2022

The international release with a Jujutsu Kaisen movie English dub will be planned out to optimize its chances in U.S. theaters and other countries like the UK, Canada, and more.

Most likely, the USA release date will be set within several months of the Japanese theater premiere.

Of course, that’s assuming The Quintessential Quintuplets movie receives any international theater showings at all. It’s not like this anime TV series has the popularity of the Demon Slayer movie or the Jujutsu Kaisen movie.

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie English dub

FUNimation’s The Quintessential Quintuplets English dub is streaming on the FUNimation Now platform. A The Quintessential Quintuplets movie dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie ending the entire story?

The story for the movie is based on The Quintessential Quintuplets manga by Negi Haruba. Serialized weekly from August 2017 through April 2020, The Quintessential Quintuplets manga’s ending was released in Chapter 123 of Volume 14.

The first season ended by adapting Chapters 1 through 31, while the second season dramatically increased the pacing by ending with the Kyoto Trip story arc with Sisters’ War Part 1 and 2.

What’s notable is that the second season completely rearranged the story in order to provide the most optimal conclusion. It pulled this off by combining the first half of Volume 10: Chapter 86 with the bell scene that was skipped in the Scrambled Eggs arc.

But this flashback was combined with a flash-forward to the future wedding, which is kind of confusing.

The increased pacing was another negative. Even excluding 3 skipped chapters, 51 chapters were adapted, which meant that the second season averaged 4.25 chapters per episode whereas the first season averaged 2.66 chapters per episode.

With only 36 chapters remaining to be adapted, there are three options. The Quintessential Quintuplets movie could just adapt the nine chapters of the next two story arcs, which would leave 27 chapters for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 anime TV series to finish the story with the slower pacing of the story.

But considering that The Quintessential Quintuplets movie is being advertised with the girls in wedding dresses it seems more likely that the intention is to skip right to the end.

Unfortunately, that probably means the film will be heavily condensing the manga’s story by eliminating or skimming certain story arcs. The most obvious target is the School Festival arc, which is 19 chapters long.

If that story arcs is briefly summarized then the remainder of the plot could fit into a movie runtime that’s less than 2 hours. Needless to say, manga fans probably wouldn’t be very happy with such an outcome.

The other possibility is that the The Quintessential Quintuplets movie will have two parts that are released in 2022. That’s the best-case scenario, but it’s more likely to be a single film.

Everyone wants to know the identity of the bride teased at the ending of each season of The Quintessential Quintuplets. The 22-year-old bride is one of the quints, she has ear piercings in both ears, she held hands with Futaro during the bonfire at the end of the first season, and she shared a special kiss with Futaru near the end of the second season. Pic credit: Negi Haruba

The Quintessential Quintuplets manga ending spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time anime audiences watched the TV show, the girls had begun their rivalry in earnest with Ichika and Nino seeking the attention of Futaru. And when the Kyoto school trip began the girls started scheming and fighting.

Audiences were then treated to a flashback from six years ago when the girls were young and identical. It turns out an event that occurred in Kyoto led one of the sisters to meet Futaru and desire to change.

The summer comes with sisterly drama. The quints are forced back into their old apartment and Ichika is planning on no longer attending school after the 2nd semester. How will Futaru resolve this crisis?

The summer heat has only caused the romance to come to a boil. With class back in session, Futaru finally admits that he loves all five of the sisters.

Futaru declares that the school festival will be the “best ever” and it certainly is in many regards. Four of the quints even kiss him!

The young man must now decide on his feelings and choose a path for his future with one of the girls. So, what is the identity of the bride; who did Futaro marry? Answer: her last name is Nakano.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date to see how the story ends. Stay tuned!