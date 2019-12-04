The Quintessential Quintuplets manga’s ending and what it means for Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 and 3

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Quintessential Quintuplets manga’s ending is coming up pretty quick based on recent comments from Gotoubun no Hanayome manga creator Negi Haruba. Since the manga series is ending, what does that mean for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 and 3 anime?

In the manga, the story entered the final story arc with the opening of the school festival. It’s been the longest story arc by far.

On Twitter, Haruba revealed that the 5-Toubun no Hanayome manga series is ending with Volume 14. Considering that Volume 13 is releasing on January 17, 2020, that means the Quints manga’s ending is coming up in the spring of 2020.

Apparently, the manga creator originally had not planned on ending the series so soon, but then the reality of manga creation hit home.

“I remembered talking to my friend a while ago back before I decided to serialize and I seemed enthusiastic about drawing a manga that would keep going on and on,” the 5-Toubun author reminisced in a second tweet. “I found out when I first started that it’s hard to keep it going. The senseis [manga creators] who have been drawing for dozens of volumes are really amazing.”

Shortly after the first season of the anime adaptation aired in 2019, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 was greenlit for production. With the Gotoubun no Hanayome manga’s ending on the horizon, animation studio Tezuka Productions will need to figure out the anime series’ pacing in order to adapt the final manga chapters well.

The first season used 12 episodes to adapt up through the ending of manga Volume 4. With 10 volumes left to adapt, it’s possible that Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 could be a two-cour anime season with 26 episodes in total.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Upping the number of episodes to 13 per cour should allow the studio to adapt five manga volumes per cour. However, the pacing will need to increase a bit, with some content condensed further.

The other option is that the ending of the anime series will wait until The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3. The only problem is finding a decent stopping point for the second season.

The ending of Volume 8 (Chapter 68) provides a very good stopping point for the anime since it gives a major hint about the identity of Futaro’s future bride. It’s one of the fans’ favorite scenes and ending on that note would resume the same good pacing from the first season.

Another option is finishing the second season with Chapter 77 of Volume 9. While not nearly as dramatic an ending, it’d slice the remaining source material neatly in half and finish right before a longer story arc.

Let’s just hope The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 and 3 does justice to the Gotoubun no Hanayome manga’s ending. Stay tuned!