The Promised Neverland Season 3 release date: Yakusoku no Neverland Season 3 predictions

Will The Promised Neverland Season 3 anime change the Yakusoku no Neverland manga’s ending with even more original content? Pic credit: Posuka Demizu

The Promised Neverland Season 3 anime will have Emma, Ray, and the rest of the children forging a new path based on the anime’s original content.

But when will Yakusoku no Neverland Season 3 come out? Considering all the new anime original episodes, will the third season adapt The Promised Neverland manga’s ending in the same way?

The anime series is being produced by animation studio CloverWorks, which is known for producing the popular Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai anime, co-producing Darling in the FranXX, and the Fate/Grand Order anime series. In 2021, they also released the Horimiya anime, Wonder Egg Priority, and Shadows House.

The Promised Neverland anime project is being helmed by director Mamoru Kanbe of Elfen Lied fame. Toshiya Ono (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga) handled the series composition, while Kazuaki Shimada (Mahou Shoujo Nante Mouiidesukara) created the character designs.

The original manga creator Kaiu Shirai was involved in the making of the second season. The writer created anime original content which expanded on the story.

The third season should feature a returning Japanese voice cast. In addition, there will be several new characters.

The Promised Neverland Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The OP for the first season.

For the second season, the OP “Identity” was performed by Kiro Akiyama. The ED “Maho” was performed by Myuk.

The OP for the second season.

The second season was streaming on FUNimation and Hulu. Oddly enough, Crunchyroll carried the first season but not the second despite FUNimation buying Crunchyroll in December 2020.

The second season was a single cour. The finale, The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 11, released on March 19, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about The Promised Neverland Season 2 (Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2) and all related news.

The Promised Neverland Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Aniplex, Shueisha, CloverWorks, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Promised Neverland Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.



In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Yakusoku no Neverland Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

The elephant in the room is that the manga finished in 2020 (with the exception of several one-shot bonus chapters). Thus, the anime needs to stand on its own financial merit in order for the anime production committee to justify renewing the third season.

The first story arc was by far the most popular yet the Blu-Ray/DVD sales were only 1,372 copies in the first week in Japan back in 2019. It remains to be seen if the second season can do better.

Fortunately, international streaming revenue is the major factor for success nowadays. The series has been popular on FUNimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and even Netflix U.S. licensed the first season.

The next issue is the availability of CloverWorks since anime studios are scheduled years in advance. For 2021, the second half is an open book although it’s known that the studio is working on Fate/Grand Order – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon.

Recall that the second season was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed by COVID-19. Assuming that early pre-production on the third season has already begun, it’s possible that The Promised Neverland Season 3 release date will be scheduled for mid to late 2022.

The Promised Neverland Season 3 Netflix release date

The first season of the anime series first began streaming on Netflix on September 1, 2020. The Promised Neverland Season 2 Netflix release date is still to be determined.

Netflix U.S. usually sets up anime seasons for binge-watching, so the earliest we might expect Netflix U.S. to start streaming the second season is in spring 2021. Similarly, the third season will follow the same pattern.

The Promised Neverland manga one-shots continue the story

The Promised Neverland manga was launched by writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu (Kirugumi, Poppy No Negai). The manga was serialized in Shonen Jump from August 2016 through June 2020. The final Chapter 18 was released as part of Volume 20 in October 2020.

The official English translation by Viz Media still hasn’t quite caught up yet. The English Volume 19 comes out on May 4, 2021, while Volume 20 releases on July 6, 2021.

Multiple one shot manga chapters have been released after the final chapter. The First Shot (October 4, 2020) told the story of how Ray came to realize the dark secrets of the world. Seeking the Sky of Freedom (December 6, 2020) told more about Sister Krone’s backstory. A Mother’s Determination (December 13, 2020) shows what happened to Isabella (Mom) after gaining the rank of Grandma after Emma and Ray’s escape and her schemes with the actual biological mothers of the kids.

We Were Born (January 3, 2021) is more of a standalone story that can be read without knowing anything about The Promised Neverland. It paints the picture of a different orphanage in the human world that still betrays its innocents and how people can come to give meaning to their lives.

The story of the creation of the manga is almost as interesting as the manga itself. In 2013, Shirai literally showed up at a pitch meeting with 300 pages of the first draft, which was unheard of in general, never mind for an inexperienced author. The initial presentation included the first fifteen chapters, the entirety of the Jailbreak arc.

Originally, the title was supposed to be the rather mundane How We Survive in This World, but Eiichiro Oda of One Piece fame and the marketing department came up with Neverland only to add “yakusoku” since it sounded “kind”. The word also linked to the core of the story.

Shirai is also a manga artist but his editor believed his drawings couldn’t convey the strength of the story. Nine different artists were approached with the project, but these artists either thought their art style didn’t mesh or they could conceive the manga becoming popular. Demizu just happened to be finishing up a different project and when she read the earlier script she found herself enthralled and immediately signed up.

In the past, the two creators revealed that William Minerva initially did not exist in the story. According to their editor, they planned out the final ending sometime around Volume 9 and it was intended for the finale to be “like a rollercoaster” which is why it came to a stop so suddenly.

The Promised Neverland Season 3 anime should pick up the story again in the second half of manga Volume 11. Pic credit: Posuka Demizu

Yakusoku no Neverland manga compared to the second season: Episode 4 changes everything

Fans of The Promised Neverland manga know that the anime is essentially a retelling of the story that can be enjoyed on its own merits. Animation allows certain emotions to be conveyed in comparison to still drawings, but there are drawbacks.

While the studio tried to keep the heart of the story they were open about the fact that the anime was not going to be a one-to-one adaptation. Animation producer Yuichi Fukushima admitted, “While we were still trying to be faithful to the original work, we made our own, in an animated way, to make it into a living work.”

The first season covered the longest story arc of the entire manga series and so it was forced to condense dialogue and make other changes in consideration of the limitations of the TV episodic format. Some long scenes were skipped entirely and the inner monologues in the manga allowed readers to understand the character’s motivation better.

The first season ended with Volume 5: Chapter 37, which meant the pacing averaged about three chapters per episode. The next three story arcs are 58 chapters combined, so in order to maintain the same pacing the second season would have needed two cours.

Instead, the second season stunned manga fans by doubling the pacing, extending the story with new content written by original author Shirai, and reducing the season length to only 11 episodes. Episode 1 adapted Chapters 38 through 45, while Episode 2 covered Chapters 46 through 49.

Normally, you would think this would be a recipe for disaster but so far CloverWorks has made it work. The tonal shift is apparent right from the second season’s opening chase scene. While the first season was brimming with tension from mind games and psychological horror, the first season is focused more on survival horror action.

Even with the quick pacing the anime still managed to capture the tension and the characterization of the “kind” demons Mujika and Sonju. When Emma and Ray were regaled with the history of the world between humans and demons the anime director chose to focus on the emotions of the children’s faces whereas manga Chapter 47 used a flashback format to show what happened thousands of years ago.

Unfortunately, the concessions required by this fast pacing meant that dialogue was greatly condensed and entire chapters were skipped. The anime briefly mentions the tree root trap being in William Minerva’s book, whereas the anime actually showed the kids being trapped and escaping using their wits.

The mystery behind the pen is quickly summarized. Manga Chapter 48 also included foreshadowing about how the children will make enemies of “demon language symbol” if they break the “promise”.

The anime also didn’t mention the existence of factory farming where nameless humans are kept drugged for the mass production of cheap meat. There are only 4 premium plantations like Grace Field.

Episode 3 was technically the biggest departure from the manga’s story. Despite adapting Chapters 50 through 55 out of order, the biggest surprise to manga readers was when Emma’s group arrived at Shelter B06-32 and no one was home!

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 3 shocked manga readers by completely removing the “Mister” character from shelter bunker B06-32. Pic credit: Studio CloverWorks/Posuka Demizu

The changes ran deeper than introducing original content since the anime also cut important dialogue between Emma and Mujika where the demon tells her to look for “the seven walls” after giving Emma the amulet. Without getting into spoilers, the Seven Walls, and what it is, will become important in The Promised Neverland Season 3.

The anime shows that the two demons weren’t so friendly after all since Sonju’s true motivation for helping the children was the hope that he could one day hunt and eat wild, natural humans based on the limitations set by their religious faith. But the anime left out the important detail that only humans could break the promise and that more than one promise existed. The manga also showed that Mujika really did support Emma’s cause.

If the third episode was surprising, then The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 4 was absolutely shocking. The recorded conversation with William Minerva and the big reveal that he’s actually James Ratri wasn’t supposed to happen until Chapter 72 (a second recording from Minerva occurs in Chapter 110).

At the same time, Episode 4 did not reveal everything yet from that manga chapter so it’s likely the children will learn the same information in a different manner or by another recording by Minerva/Ratri.

The anime also revealed the Demons’ weakness when Ray luckily shot the large wild demon’s middle eye out with an arrow. Their weak spot is their middle eye, which cannot regenerate, which explains why all the demons wear masks to cover their middle eye.

The main intention behind the story change is apparently to bring back scheming Mama Isabella and the Grandma character much earlier in comparison to the manga’s plot. What’s uncertain is whether this early re-introduction in the anime version will involve modifying the Goldy Pond arc or creating an entirely new story arc.

It’s possible the anime is outright skipping the Goldy Pond arc entirely. Episode 4 went out of its way to note the passing of time by showing the children spending months in their new bunker home. When the children are listening to intercepted radio messages, Plant 5 (in the manga there are only 4 premium farm plants!?) says everything is normal on February 26, 2046.

That date is not random at all. In The Promised Neverland manga’s timeline, February 26 is when Emma learns Mister’s real name for the first time… after the Goldy Pond story arc is over! What’s more, the anime version also changed the scrawlings on the wall from “Poachers” to simply “HELP”, thus removing a Goldy Pond reference.

Considering the huge role that the “Mister” character plays in the story it would not be surprising if The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 5 or 6 introduced him in a different manner. He shouldn’t be erased completely since he left a letter for the kids in the bunker. It’s possible that coordinates D100 is the location for a different bunker currently inhabited by Mister.

If that’s the case, Episode 5 could pick up the main story again in manga Chapter 56. The only question is whether the anime will continue to make major changes like having Isabella involved in Goldy Pond, never mind the introduction of Plant 5.

The demon Archduke Leuvis (Lewis) is easily the manga’s most memorable villain. As such, it would be terrible if the anime skips the Goldy Pond story arc. Pic credit: Posuka Demizu

Where does The Promised Neverland manga’s ending leave Yakusoku no Neverland Season 4?

All in all, the anime has been averaging about six chapters per episode (excluding Episode 4). Therefore, it’s predicted that the second season’s finale, The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 11, will find a stopping point near Volume 11: Chapter 96.

It’s the best stopping point since Chapter 96 offers a touching scene between characters and serves as a wind-down point before the action picks up again in a different part of the world. The chapter also foreshadows the resurgence of a specific antagonist.

Ending the second season anywhere else wouldn’t make sense since Goldy Pond and the Poachers would be introduced without resolving the conflict.

This stopping point leaves 86 chapters in 6 story arcs for the anime to finish. A good scenario is that the third season is two cours and reduces the pacing so the ending is done right. The worst-case scenario is that the pacing is increased even more to Tokyo Ghoul:Re levels at the expense of the story.

The best-case scenario is that the original author once again expands the story using time skips already in the manga. The first time skip is in Chapter 102, when Emma, Ray, Don, Gilda, Violet and Zack search for The Seven Walls.

The anime could expand on their adventures in a demon village rather than simply showing them coming back 7 months later with answers conveniently in hand. Their experiences with the families in the demon village would provide a better context for why the characters develop competing worldviews.

Better yet, it would reinforce why Emma makes certain moral decisions later in the story when she takes on a person with opposing ideals who suffers from a god complex. When that conflict occurs the anime could expand the premise by building up the tension and creating consequences for that person’s actions so the climax maintains its compelling narrative.

The second time skip is actually the ending in Chapter 181. Two years pass and the anime could further explore what happened to children and fill in the unanswered questions.

If the anime production committee chooses to go that path the story could be finished with 23 episodes while still reducing the adaptation pacing down to four chapters per episode. This option would make manga fans happy, especially since it would fix several qualms critics have with the manga’s ending.

In this scenario there really isn’t a decent stopping point based on the way the story arcs naturally flow from one to the next. Adding a season break would be like stopping a rollercoaster mid-ride. Thus, it would better for the third season to finish the story in one go rather than wait on The Promised Neverland Season 4.

Yakusoku no Neverland Season 3 anime spoilers (plot synopsis/summary)

Note: This news story will add spoilers for The Promised Neverland Season 3 after the second season’s finale is released.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the The Promised Neverland Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!