The Promised Neverland Season 2 release date claimed to be in late 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Promised Neverland Season 2 release date has officially been confirmed to be coming in 2020, but which anime season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) will the anime premiere in?

A new report claims to shed some extra light on the Yakusoku no Neverland Season 2 anime.

Based on the timing of the initial announcement, anime fans were hoping The Promised Neverland Season 2 might come out earlier in 2020, perhaps during the early 2020 season.

However, the AIR Twitter account (which is run by several respected anime news leakers) claims that “The Promised Neverland S2 anime will begin in October 2020,” the winter 2020 anime season.

Although this information is unverified and should be considered a rumor, the time frame makes sense based on the way The Promised Neverland Season 2 has been promoted so far.

Usually, new anime seasons receive additional key visuals and trailers in the months leading up to the big premiere date.

With the exception of comments made by the Cloverworks/A-1 Pictures animation studio staff in July 2019, it’s been radio silence for news on the anime’s second season.

“Our first season was definitely centered around our main characters escaping. Now, for the next series, we do want to focus on ‘Is Emma going to be able to keep that promise she made,'” producer Kenta Suzuki told audiences at Anime Expo 2019. “I definitely want everyone to feel the same intense experience as the first season.”

During the summer, director Mamoru Kanbe also said they were already working on the second season’s script (writer Toshiya Oono is handling series composition) and that adapting the manga’s story will be a “challenge.”

"The Promised Neverland" S2 anime will begin in October 2020 https://t.co/qQJOCGzsKi pic.twitter.com/YD8wga22bD — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) December 19, 2019

The story for the anime series is based on the Yakusoku no Neverland manga series by writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu. The manga series reached its final story arc during the fall of 2019.

Based on the story events of Chapter 161, the final chapter’s ending could hit in early 2020.

While it’s a bit disappointing that we will need to wait a bit longer to see what happens to Emma, Ray, and the other children who escaped Grace Field House, at least we know for sure that The Promised Neverland Season 2 is coming out in 2020.

For more details and spoilers concerning The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime, please see our full article. Stay tuned!