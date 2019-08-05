‘The Promised Neverland’ coming to an end soon

One of our favorite recent anime series has to be The Promised Neverland (Yakusoku no Nebārando), which tells the story of Emma and her friends who find themselves on the run from their monstrous former caretakers.

Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, the manga series is serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump with fourteen volumes released as of June 2019 in Japan.

Sadly it looks like we are nearing the end as fans were recently told that the story is entering the climax of its final arc. A note was released by creators Shirai and Demizu in the latest chapter of the manga in which ‘The Promised Neverland’ would not “extend too much” further and how the series would likely end in 20 to 30 volumes.

Which honestly is a pretty good run for a series without it becoming bloated with fillers and side stories.

While the manga will soon be ending there’s still the anime series from CloverWork and a second season that’s set to premiere in 2020. Viz Media has licensed the manga in North America with it being serialized in their digital ‘Weekly Shonen Jump’ magazine. Check out the trailer for the anime below!

If you haven’t been reading or watching this series, we highly recommend you do so soon.