The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 release date: Maou Gakuin Season 2 predictions

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will have Anos Voldigoad, Sasha Necron, Misha Necron, and friends investigating a plot by the gods and the true nature of the false Demon King Avos Dilhevia. But when will Maou Gakuin Season 2 come out?

The anime series is being produced by animation studio Silver Link, which is known for other fantasy/isekai anime series such as Strike The Blood Season 4, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, Wise Man’s Grandchild, BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

(The BOFURI Season 2 anime and My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 anime have both been confirmed to be in production).

The Maou Gakuin anime production lists three directors. Shin Oonuma (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya) is the chief director. Masafumi Tamura (Wise Man’s Grandchild) is listed as just the director, while Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun’s Revenge) is the assistant director.

Artist Kazuyuki Yamayoshi (Grimoire of Zero) is the character designer. Writer Jin Tanaka (BNA, Date A Live) is handling the series composition and scripts. Composer Keiji Inai (DanMachi Season 3: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is creating the music.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy’s opening (OP) theme song music is “Correct Incorrect by Civilian, while the ending (ED) is “Hamidashimono” by Tomori Kusunoki.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2’s opening and ending theme songs have not yet been announced.

The anime’s first season was originally scheduled to premiere in April, but it was delayed until July due to the effects of COVID-19 on the anime industry. The finale, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 13, will be streaming on Crunchyroll on September 26.

This article provides everything that is known about The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 (Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha ~Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e Kayou~ Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy manga/light novel series compared to the Maou Gakuin anime

The story for the anime series is based on The Misfit of Demon King Academy light novel by series creator Shu and illustrator Yoshinori Shizuma. Usually shortened to just Maou Gakuin, the full title is Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha ~Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e Kayou~, which is officially translated to The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants.

The turnaround time on the anime was relatively quick considering that the Maou Gakuin web novel initially launched on the self-publishing site Shosetsuka ni Naro back in April 2017. Japanese publisher ASCII Media Works began publishing the light novel adaptation in March 2018.

As of July, the book series was up to Volume 7 (it’s actually the eighth book in the series, but the Volume 4 story arc is divided into two books). The Maou Gakuin Volume 8 release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The light novel volumes are based on the “Chapters” of the web novel series, which is already up to Chapter 13. That means the light novels only comprise about half of the story written so far.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy manga series started in the same month. Square Enix is publishing the adaptation by manga artist Kaya Haruka. As of October 2019, it was only up to Volume 3, with Volume 4 likely coming out in 2020.

An announcement on Square Enix’s Manga UP! app explained that Haruka suffered from poor health in 2019. As such, new manga chapters are released on an irregular basis.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced any plans to release an official English translation for the Maou Gakuin light novel series. However, a fan-made English translation of the web novel chapters is about halfway done with adapting web novel Chapter 3 (or light novel Volume 3).

Square Enix is already releasing an official English Maou Gakuin manga. The English Volume 2 is scheduled to release on August 25, while the English Volume 3 is scheduled for January 26, 2021.

Some critics argue that The Misfit of Demon King Academy’s story relies too heavily on trashy power fantasy tropes from the magical harem high school genre. Largely derided by critics, the genre saw its peak with Demon King Daimao and The Irregular At Magic High School. (The Mahouka Season 2 anime is confirmed to be coming out in 2020.)

Arguably, such negative reviews do have a point since the Maou Gakuin protagonist Anos Voldigoad is a cool overpowered (OP) demon lord™ who establishes a harem of two sisters within the first two episodes. By the end of the first story arc, he has a school fan club that’s obsessing over him to the point of creating Anos dolls and a steamy picture book.

On the other hand, Anos is not appreciated by society despite having all the power. He’s dismissed as a hybrid mongrel by the “pureblooded” Royals’ caste system and labeled a misfit by the teachers at Delzogade academy despite his ability to prove with knowledge and magical power that he’s the OG Demon King. But that’s just a trope for this specific power fantasy sub-genre.

Even if you think the basic premise is trashy, at least it’s trash done right. Rather than being yet another Potato-kun, the smart and brash Anos is an all-powerful anti-hero who can also be charming and kind if he so desires. Despite having a literal fan club for the protagonist, the anime also doesn’t rely on insufferable harem tropes or ecchi fan service to keep its audience watching.

The story doesn’t reinvent the wheel or subvert the genre but it offers enough innovation to keep audiences watching Anos’ journey just to see what he does next. What makes Anos interesting is how he uses his overwhelming power in unexpected ways and the story revels in throwing these types of curveballs.

Sure, there are almost too many OP protagonists in anime nowadays, but who actually fights with just a heartbeat/wooden stick or tosses a castle one-handed? This GOAT vanquishes his enemy’s flames with a mere sigh.

Conquering an enemy by repeatedly killing and resurrecting him was another twist, never mind when Anos intellectualized the horrifying predicament by questioning whether his foe Zepes was the resurrected original or just a perfect copy. He even uses a zombie brother feud to start a family counseling session!

The antics of Anos’ doting parents and his awkward attempts at Mythical Age jokes (the “three-second rule” for resurrection) offer comedic beats and a major tonal switch from the usual demon edgelord mythos. Plus, the initial impression of the sisters as overly-quick girlfriends is overturned as part of the first story arc where Anos earn their admiration by his actions, not just raw power.

Due to the limitations of the episodic format, the anime’s creators were forced to condense many elements. Unfortunately, that meant some action scenes and great one-liners hit the cutting room floor. Even the manga provided more insight into what the characters were thinking and how their internal motivations tied into their outward actions.

The first four episodes adequately adapted Sasha and Misha Necron’s story arc from light novel Volume 1 without overly relying on stereotypical tsundere tendencies. Sasha’s abrupt changes in behavior were confusing and seemed like bad character development at first until the mystery behind her emotional whiplash was laid bare.

The anime reordered the presentation of events since manga Chapter 1 explained how Anos’ fight against the Hero Kanon led to him being resurrected 2,000 years later when magic has regressed and demons and humans have inter-bred for generations. Instead, much of that exposition was pushed off until Episode 2.

Otherwise, the biggest notable scene that was skipped was the school classroom’s Fusion Magic demonstration by Elder Demon Emperor Ivis Necron. The spell mechanics of the time-bending fight with Ivis was also better explained in both manga Volume 3 and light novel Volume 1.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 5 jumped into the story events of light novel Volume 2. The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 6 through 8 will probably adapt just the Demon Sword Tournament arc.

Unfortunately, the pacing increased by skimming over a fight scene where Anos and Ray Gransdori teamed up to fight the two Elder Demon Emperors (the anime also didn’t mention that Anos noticed the memories of his two creations were altered just like Ivis).

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 9 through 13 will probably end with the Hero Academy arc (or Brave Academy arc) from light novel Volume 3.

It’s predicted that the first season will find an ending by resolving part of the overarching mystery of how history was rewritten and why people remember the Demon King as being named Avos Dilhevia, not Anos Voldigoad. Thankfully, that central conflict is partially resolved by the end of light novel Volume 3, thus making it the best stopping point for the anime series.

In fact, it’s an easy prediction to make. On the day the anime series first premiered, the official Twitter account flat-out stated that The Misfit of Demon King Academy Episode 13 will adapt up through web novel Chapter 3. That means The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will pick up the story again with Volume 4-part 1 and part-2.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for Studio Silver Link to make The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2.

The bad news is that the first three volumes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy manga series were adapted by the first four anime episodes. Considering that Kaya Haruka is suffering from health problems, it will probably take years before the Maou Gakuin manga catches up with the anime’s first season.

Worse, English-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime are currently out of luck in regards to the light novel series. As previously noted there are fan-made English translations of the freely available web novel, but it will be several months before Chapter 4 begins being translated.

Maou Gakuin Season 2 release date predictions: Sequel more likely in comparison to similar anime

As of the last update, Square Enix, Aniplex, Silver Link, or any other company related to the production of the anime has officially confirmed The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Maou Gakuin Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

In recent years, Studio Silver Link has been greenlit for producing second seasons for multiple fantasy/isekai anime based on the popularity of the first seasons. Death March and Wise Man’s Grandchild were notable exceptions, but they had completely different companies backing the production.

It’s really up to Aniplex since they’re the primary producer. If an anime series is popular enough they have a tendency to finance a second season or a movie sequel.

Examples include The Promised Neverland Season 2, Cells At Work!! Season 2, Cells At Work! CODE BLACK, Sword Art Online Season 4, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3, Magia Record Season 2, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (and likely Demon Slayer Season 2 and 3), Bunny Girl Senpai, and the many, many Fate sequels.

Death March and Wise Man’s Grandchild also failed to gain traction largely due to the generic nature of the plot and characters. Despite the similarities to those two anime, reviewers have been far kinder to Maou Gakuin. Episode scores have been rising as the anime was given a chance to reveal its distinct characteristics.

It’s possible many of the bad reviews were kneejerk reactions to the initial premise of Episode 1 being similar to other previous anime. Or, perhaps the reviewers simply dislike power fantasy stories, to begin with.

Hopefully, the relative strength of the source material will allow the Maou Gakuin anime to rise from mediocrity and secure enough popularity and thus financial success for a second season.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched the anime, Anos stopped the war between the humans and the demons from starting. Unfortunately, a new royal teacher named Eldemade Dityjon is making Anos’ life difficult.

Surprisingly, Anos is announced as the Demon King of Tyranny by Eldemade. The new teacher even provides evidence by showing the students the Zekt contract that was signed by various demons, including the Seven Elder Demon Emperors.

The story of the Great Spirit arc will explain how 2,000 years ago the gods took advantage of the Hero Kanon’s plan to create the fictional Demon King Avos Dilhevia. The elder god Nousgalia is trying to awaken the God of Destruction, Aberneyu.

What’s more, the true identity of the fake Demon King Avos Dilhevia is uncovered and this revelation causes Anos to investigate further. In order to discover the secret of the birth of the Great Spirit, Anos must travel back in time 2,000 years ago to unravel the plot created by the god Nousgalia.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!