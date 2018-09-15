The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 release date: Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria light novel/manga books compared to the Yggdrasil anime [Spoilers]

The anime The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 will open up the story during a critical juncture. What will Yuuto Suoh decide to do? But the real question anime fans are asking is whether Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Season 2 is possible or not.

The story for the anime is based on the Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria light novel series by writer Seiichi Takayama and illustrator Yukisan. Published by Hobby Japan since 2013, the books are up to Volume 16 as of June 30, 2018.

Mangaka Chany has been adapting the story into The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar manga since 2015. Published by Hobby Japan, the manga adaptation is up to Volume 4 as of June 27, 2018.

A new manga volume is released about once a year. Unfortunately, the manga does not have an official English translation and fan-made scanlation projects only completed parts of Volume 1.

The English translation of the light novels started publishing in 2018 and is currently up to Volume 3 as of September 3, 2018. The release date for the English Volume 4 has not yet been announced by J-Novel Club, but parts of it are available on the official website. There used to be a fan translation project for the books, but it stopped years ago with only Volume 1 partially completed.

This article provides everything that is known about The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar manga/light novels compared to the anime

This anime is invariably compared by fans to other anime in the isekai genre, including In Another World with my Smart Phone and Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody. The comparisons make sense because writer Natsuko Takahashi provided the series composition for both Isekai Smartphone and The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar anime.

In comparison to Iseaki Smartphone or Death March, the plot of the Hyakuren anime is far better constructed since there is a clear objective the protagonist desires to reach. Yuuto wants to return home to modern Japan while also desiring to help the people of Yggdrasil.

The other two anime had a Mary Sue protagonist randomly wandering around gathering females for his harem with no clear objective in mind until the near the ending.

What can undo any anime adaptation is if the pacing is too fast and the plot of the light novels or manga is skimmed over. The anime confused some fans since Episode 1 literally dropped audiences into the middle of the action without adequately explaining how Yuuto got into Yggdrasil and how he managed to attain his position as Father of the Wolf Clan. But that’s more the fault of the light novels since the backstory was not explained until Volume 3.

The first five anime episodes covered the events of the first two books while parts of both Volume 3 and Volume 4 were covered out-of-order by episodes 6 and 7. Volume 5 opened with the same events as Episode 8, the story about the winter kotatsu.

Volume 6 introduced Sigrdrifa, the Emperor of the Holy Asgaror Empire in Yggdrasil, which was the topic of Episode 9 and the beginning of Episode 10. The story of Yuuto’s traitorous “brother” in the Wolf Clan, Loptr of the Panther Clan, was a major topic of these books.

Warning: Major anime spoilers follow in the next paragraph.

Based on the pacing thus far, it’s very likely that The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Episode 12 will find an ending somewhere in Volume 6 or Volume 7. In that part of the story, Yuuto finally figures out a way to return home to the present time.

If anime studio EMT2 wishes to set up the conditions for Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Season 2 it would make sense to end by showing Yuuto trying to decide whether to return to Yggdrasil. Otherwise, they could have a solid stopping point by simply showing Yuuto reaching his goal.

However EMT2 decides to end the first season, the good news is that there is plenty of light novels available as source material for producing The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2. The only bad news is that English-speaking fans will need to wait until late 2019 until Volume 7 is released and they can read ahead of the anime.

The manga is not available in English and even if it was, manga Volume 4 is only just now covering the story events of light novel Volume 3 and Episode 7.

Note: This article was published before Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated.

Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Season 2 release date

As of the last update, EMT2 or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The good news is that anime studio EMT2 does have a history of producing anime sequels. For example, the Ameiro Cocoa series already has four seasons. On top of that, there is already enough source material in the Hyakuren light novels for creating a second season quickly.

However, unlike other recent isekai adventures like How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, the Hyakuren anime has not been topping the popularity charts on Crunchyroll or other streaming services. That’s not to say The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 won’t happen, but it’s not a good sign. Fans of the anime will just have to wait and see what happens next.

The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 spoilers (Summary/Synopsis)

Yuuto is finally reunited with his beloved Mitsuki in the modern world. While he rejoiced at being home, the Wolf Clan has fallen into disarray now that their leader has disappeared. Worse, enemies are threatening violence at every turn and Yuuto must decide where his heart lies.

Obviously, there would not be much of a story if Yuuto remained in Japan. By Volume 8, Yuuto decides to return to Yggdrasil but he desires to take Mitsuki with him this time. Unfortunately, the summoning ceremony does not go as planned and poor Mitsuki finds herself all alone in Yggdrasil.

It’s not too long until Yuuto also figures out a way to return and he takes the fight to the Wolf Clan’s enemies. There’s also a mysterious figure who is threatening them all from the shadows. Being a leader of a growing clan presents its own problem since Yuuto must contend with food crises and religious disagreements within his own people.

Yuuto’s harem is pretty disappointed when he finally decides to marry Mitsuki! But even this happiness is threatened when Mitsuki develops a strange health condition.

The story of The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Season 2 will culminate in a battle with the Faggrave, a religious group which forms a coalition comprised of five clans. Yuuto must figure out a new strategy since this humongous fighting force is comprised of 30,000 fighting soldiers!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Season 2 release to find out how Yuuto resolves the war and whether his wedding ever takes place. Stay tuned!