The Island of Giant Insects anime feature film announced

During the screening of The Island of Giant Insects (Kyochū Rettō) OVA at Crunchyroll Expo 2019, producer Tatsuya Ishiguro confirmed that the series will be getting a theatrical anime film. It was also at this panel that a teaser was shown for the upcoming theatrical version which you can watch below.

This upcoming film will be released in Japan sometime next year with a voice cast that includes M.A.O as Mutsumi Oribe, Yurika Kubo as Ai Inō, Rika Tachibana as Chitose Naruse, Misato Fukuen as Ayumi Matsuoka, Momo Asakura as Mami Miura, Chiaki Takahashi as Misuzu Jinno, Takuya Eguchi as Kazuhiko Kai, Wataru Komada as Atsushi Kamijō, and Marina Inoue as Inaho Enoki.

Takeo Takahashi acts as the chief director of the project at Passione, along with Shigeru Morita who wrote the script, and Takayuki Noguchi as the character designer. The tag line for the anime is, “On that island…humans are merely insect fodder.”

Crunchyroll co-produced the OVA which was bundled with the special edition of the manga’s sixth tankobon volume which was released in Japan in June. A crowdfunding campaign is also being planned to start on Kickstarter soon.

In a video that was released in February, Ishiguro stated that the original video anime (OVA) was only the “prologue to the full anime project” and that there are “still many big developments in store.” Crunchyroll will be streaming the survival horror anime outside of Asia.

The Island of Giant Insect manga was first written by Yasutaka Fujimi and illustrated by REDICE on Akita Shoten’s Champion Cross website in 2014 and it then moved to Manga Cross. Shu Hirose took over artistic duties on December 27 due to REDICE’s poor health and the manga itself ended on March 28. Die! The Island of Giant Insects (Dai Kyochū Rettō) manga was then launched on April 25.

In the story of The Island of Giant Insects, the students from Hosho Academy High School find themselves as survivors of a plane crash. Washed ashore on a mysterious island, Oribe Mutsumi, an expert on all things bugs, must use her knowledge to help her fellow students to stay alive until rescue comes. Unbeknownst to them, the island is home to a number of giant insects.